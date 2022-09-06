 

Football / Top 20

  • South Elgin's Michael Tringali celebrates a sack against Glenbard East on Friday. The Storm won 22-6 and are up to No. 7 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

      South Elgin's Michael Tringali celebrates a sack against Glenbard East on Friday. The Storm won 22-6 and are up to No. 7 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/6/2022 9:00 AM

Football

Team Week 2 result/Week 3 opponent

 

1. Prospect 2-0 Beat Barrington 52-20; hosts Evanston

2. Warren 2-0 Beat Maine South 19-17; at Libertyville

3. Glenbard West 2-0 Beat Downers Grove S. 42-7; hosts OPRF

4. Naperville North 2-0 Beat Glenbard N. 28-13; hosts St. Mary's

5. York 2-0 Beat Morton 58-7; hosts Proviso West

6. Palatine 2-0 Beat Buffalo Grove 50-7; hosts New Trier

7. South Elgin 2-0 Beat Glenbard East 22-6; at Fenton

8. Wheaton North 2-0 Beat Providence 28-0; hosts Batavia

9. Maine South 1-1 Lost to Warren 19-17; at Barrington

10. Neuqua Valley 1-1 Lost to WW S. 10-7 (OT); hosts St. Mary's

11. Batavia 1-1 Lost to Lincoln-Way E. 31-16; at Wheaton N.

12. Hersey 2-0 Beat Fremd 45-14; hosts Deerfield

13. Downers Grove North 2-0 Beat Willowbrook 30-0; hosts Downers S.

14. Jacobs 2-0 Beat Crystal Lake C. 35-14; at McHenry

15. Glenbard North 1-1 Lost to Naperville North 28-13; at Geneva

16. St. Francis 2-0 Beat Sterling 35-27; vs. St. Edward

17. Naperville Central 1-1 Lost to Plainfield N. 19-9; hosts Milw. Meir

18. Hinsdale Central 1-1 Beat Proviso East 51-0; at Lyons T.

19. Cary-Grove 1-1 Lost CL South 43-39; at Crystal Lake C.

20. WW South 1-1 Beat Neuqua V. 10-7 (OT); at St. Charles N.

Others to watch: Wauconda 2-0, Glenbard South 2-0, IC Catholic Prep 1-1, Geneva 2-0, Crystal Lake South 1-1, Grayslake Central 2-0

