Prospect's offense on fire through two weeks

Prospect has made a couple of flips this season. And they have caused their opponents to flop because of it.

Frank Covey has moved from quarterback back to wide receiver, a position he played as a sophomore. Meanwhile Brad Vierneisel, who was wide receiver last season, has slid over to play quarterback.

Those moves have paid huge dividends for the Knights. In their first two games, Prospect has racked up 108 points.

Covey, a Northwestern commit, feels like he is back where he belongs. He has piled up 16 catches for 390 yards and caught five touchdown passes.

"It is awesome," Covey said. "I wanted a chance to go back to receiver. I knew Brad cold sling it like that. And with Jake (Parisi) out here it really opens things up."

The real surprise has been the play of Vierniesel. He is 34-for-52 for 826 yards and 11 touchdowns and has shown poise of a seasoned quarterback in his first two games.

"I played a little last year because of some injuries," Vierniesel said. "we knew it was kind of an idea and then before the start of Summe, coach (Dan) DeBeouf told us I just knew we had to work at it and I think it has shown these first couple of weeks."

Parisi, who played along side Vierniesel last year at wide receiver, is also off to a fabulous start. Parisi has 12 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

"We always knew Bard was a really good quarterback coming up here," Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf said. "He was also a great receiver. We felt it was getting the guys to the positions where they are best suited to play, and we have made our adjustments. So far, it is working good."

MSL vs. CSL:

This Friday renews the MSL-CSL crossover games. This will be the seventh season of the rivalry which began in 2016.

The two weeks of matchups began due to mismatches in conference crossover games. The Central Suburban League, which consisted of large 8A schools, dominated the smaller schools of the CSL North which were 7A and even some 6A schools.

The same thing occurred in the Mid Suburban League where the West had dominated the East from 2011-2015, going 67-23.

Thus, the marriage between the MSL-CSL occurred to strike a balance.

And although the games have been much more competitive between the MSL and CSL schools during the seven-season span, the MSL holds a commanding 76-37 record over their CSL counterparts.

MSL crossovers:

The MSL split to an East and West format in 1998. In the first 13 seasons, the East had three winning seasons and split once. The East won 41 percent and had an overall record of 91-139 against the West.

The next 11 seasons the East did not fare as well. They had a pair of 3-3 seasons after the CSL split. Even counting those years, the East won just 27 percent of the games going 29-79. Going into this season, the East had won 36 percent of the games with a record of 120-218.

Despite that, the East still has come out the winner after the CSL crossover games have begun.

They are 39-16 against the CSL in those crossover games headed into this weekend. They have also began to show that they can play with the West on a head-to-head basis.

In 2021, the East and West split their six games. Last weekend, for the first time since 2004, the East won the majority of the games, going 4-2 against the West with Elk Grove, Hersey, Prospect and Rolling Meadows posting wins.

Barrington homes games:

Bronco fans, their supporters as well fans of their opponents will have an extra obstacle attending games at Barrington this season.

Road construction.

A new bridge over Flint Creek on Hart Road, just North of the Stadium is being installed. Hart Road is closed at Northwest Highway through early November.

That leaves just one way into the school off Lake-Cook Road (Main Street) at Hart Road just south of the Stadium. Fans are advised to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.