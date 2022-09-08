5 storylines to watch heading into Week 3 of high school football

Batavia's Tyler Jansey looks to make a play against Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort. Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com

Here's five storylines to watch heading into Week 3 of the high school football season.

Marquee matchup:

It's got to be in the DuKane Conference with defending champion Batavia traveling to Wheaton North. It's the only game this week that pits a pair of Daily Herald Top 20 teams. The Bulldogs won a thriller 23-20 in overtime last year -- which turned out to be the only game the Falcons lost on their way to the Class 7A state championship.

Record setter:

Ben Snider put his name in the Stevenson record books last week. His 6 catches for 236 yards in a 35-7 win over New Trier is a Patriots record for receiving yards in a game. Those catches came from quarterback Matt Projansky, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 4 touchdowns.

Stevenson will try to move to 2-1 on the season when it plays at Lake Zurich on Friday.

Wild Week 2:

It's going to be tough to top last Friday's action when five of the top eight teams in the Top 20 lost -- including Nos. 1, 2 and 3.

Neuqua Valley lost in overtime to Wheaton Warrenville South. Maine South fell by 2 points to No. 9 Warren. A bad first half was too much for Batavia to overcome at highly regarded Lincoln-Way East.

No. 6 Cary-Grove also lost a barnburner, 43-39 to Crystal Lake South when the Gators scored twice in the final four minutes that included recovering an onside kick.

Looking ahead:

It's going to be a special night at West Aurora next Thursday.

The Blackhawks are hosting Joliet West in a rare Thursday night football game in Aurora, but that's not the big story.

Neal Ormond and his wife Mary Ormond will be featured in a ceremony before the game to dedicate Ormond Stadium.

It's hard to imagine a family that has meant more to the West Aurora community.

Mary Ormond is the president of the Aurora Historical Society. Neal has been a volunteer softball coach, basketball radio announcer and former District 129 school board member -- that's just a small sampling of what he's given back to his alma mater. He's an absolute pleasure to run into every time you are at a Blackhawks game.

The family represents three generations with more than 80 years of service to District 129.

Barrington home games:

There's road construction that will affect traffic at Barrington's home games this season.

A new bridge over Flint Creek on Hart Road, just north of the Stadium, is being installed. Hart Road is closed at Northwest Highway through early November.

That leaves just one way into the school off Lake-Cook Road (Main Street) at Hart Road just south of the Stadium. Fans are advised to arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

The Broncos host Maine South on Friday in their first home game.