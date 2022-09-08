Scouting Week 3 Fox football games

South Elgin (2-0, 2-0) at Fenton (0-2, 0-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last matchup: South Elgin 39, Fenton 22 (2020 season at Fenton)

About the Storm: These two teams did not meet last year due to COVID-related issues with Fenton. "We really are concerned with our execution in Week 2 and our kids are looking forward to righting some of our wrongs," South Elgin coach Dragan Teonic said. "We must be more focused and locked in than we were last week. Our focus, as always, is on our execution and attitude, never on the opponent." Teonic said physicality and toughness weren't an issue last week. "That's an important trait in our program and one we take tremendous pride in. We must learn to manage the emotions of the game, handle adversity that occurs and trust our technique. We have a lot of improvement left and our team expects to play better moving forward." In Week 2, Michael Tringali had 17 tackles, 3 sacks "and was a physical menace on the field," Teonic noted. "He should be a higher-ranked recruit moving forward." Mason Montgomery added 3 receptions to his season total, two going for touchdowns. He already has 6 receiving touchdowns and an additional one rushing.

About the Bison: "Fenton has a good core of players back from last year's team," Teonic said. "Fenton finished ahead of us in the Chicago Bears 11-on, so we respect their ability." Fenton lost 26-7 to Elgin in Week 1 and 49-14 to Glenbard South in Week 2.

Larkin (1-1, 1-1) at Glenbard South (2-0, 2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last matchup: Glenbard South 34, Larkin 7 (2021 at Glenbard South)

About the Royals: Larkin took strides forward on the offensive side last week against Streamwood. "We executed our offense," Royals coach Grant Dietz said. "Our offensive line made holes for our backs that got our run game going. Our offensive line is comprised of juniors, and they are working hard in the trenches." Delay of game penalties have been a cause for concern, though. "We need to move faster in and out of the huddle and make better decisions and don't waste opportunities to keep drives going. We must make plays," Dietz added. Erick Myrick has made his presence known for the Royals. "Erick is being patient for a big game," Dietz said.

About the Raiders: South has conference wins over East Aurora and Fenton thus far (combined 1-3 mark between them). "Glenbard South is a very good football team," Dietz said. "They are well-coached and play had. We have to execute our offense and play physical, continue to play well on defense, and eliminate costly penalties that stall drives and set us back."

Aurora Central Catholic (0-2) at Wheaton Academy (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last matchup: Wheaton Academy 51, ACC 7 (2021 at ACC)

About the Chargers: The Metro Suburban Blue opener for both teams. "It was six years ago Aurora Central Catholic knocked us out of the first round of playoffs," Wheaton Academy coach Jim Johanik said. "A lot has transpired in our program since that time, and we're heading into this week against them in a completely different place."

About the Warriors: Johanik talked about the fact remaining disciplined and maintaining a consistent, high level of output in practice can be challenging week to week in high school football. "I tell our guys all the time the season is a marathon and not a sprint. It requires a punch-the-time-card, hardhat-and-lunch pail mentality. You have to show up to work every day because others depend on you. After last week against an upstart opponent, we've bought into this mentality and have practiced well regardless of who we played." After the 63-0 win over Christ the King, the Warriors found out their Marian Central, their Week 1 opponent, put up 54 points against Johnsburg "and we really only gave up seven against them, so our defense was encouraged," Johanik said. Two-way lineman Jaret Jawor (6-3, 245) continues to excel. "Jaret is a big man who can be often found downfield blocking for wide receivers and running backs," Johanik said. "He's a big lacrosse player who has speed for a big guy."

Streamwood (0-2, 0-2) at Elgin (1-1, 1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last matchup: Elgin 34, Streamwood 30 (2021 at Streamwood)

About the Sabres: Don't let the Sabres' 0-2 record fool you. "Streamwood is tough and they run the ball a lot," Elgin coach Anthony Mason said. "On defense, they fly to the ball and everyone is there at the whistle. Streamwood is a tough team that has had some bad breaks. We have to be disciplined and we have to finish plays, quarters, halves and finish the game." Mason isn't kidding about the bad break thing. Streamwood lost 14-10 to Bartlett in Week 1 and lost 14-8 to Larkin in Week 2.

About the Maroons: Mason did like how his team kicked adversity to the curb in last week's game against East Aurora (20-14 loss). "What we did well is overcome adversity after being down and missing key players. We are teaching and coaching our next guys up," Mason said. "The season does not stop when you have injuries and don't get quality practice." Nick West "is playing tough and hard and making plays," Mason said. James Syrek also has been a bright spot. "James is playing his heart out and doing everything he can to make our offense successful," Mason said.

Huntley (2-0, 2-0) at Prairie Ridge (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge beat Huntley, 27-7, in Week 3 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat McHenry, 23-15, last week. ... The Raiders love giving the ball to RB Haiden Janke, who has 68 carried for 356 yards in two games, ranking him third in area rushing. ... The defense has played solid, allowing 304 total yards to McHenry. The Warriors scored to end the third quarter, making it a one-score lead, but Huntley's defense kept McHenry from scoring again.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Burlington Central, 63-28, last week. ... The Wolves have been doing what they do best, running the ball and putting up big yardage and points. Their 99 points lead the FVC at this point. ... QB Tyler Vasey has 496 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns last week. ... FB Nathan Greetham has 274 yards rushing. ... The Wolves were No. 2 in the Class 6A AP poll.

Hampshire (0-2, 0-2) at Crystal Lake South (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South beat Hampshire, 48-37, in Week 3 last season.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Dundee-Crown, 36-30, in overtime. It was the second tough loss the Whips have taken, after falling to Burlington Central, 15-14, in a game they led until the final moments. ... RB Cole Klawikowski has been the epitome of a workhorse back, carrying 78 times for 597 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for 182 yards and three TDs last week.

About the Gators: South won a thriller, 43-39, over Cary-Grove in Week 2. It was the Gators' first win against C-G since 2011. ... The Gators were down, 39-28, before scoring twice in the final 5:00 for the win. ... QB Caden Casimino threw for 400 yards and now leads the area passing list by 2 yards on Marian Central's Cale McThenia. ... RB Nate Van Witzenburg leads South with 265 yards rushing and has a TD catch in each game. ... WRs Michael Prokos (13 receptions, 18.2 average) Colton Hess and Brady Schroeder (eight catches each) are the other top receivers. ... South received three votes this week's Class 6A poll.

Jacobs (2-0, 2-0) at McHenry (0-2, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs defeated McHenry, 48-32, in Week 3 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Huntley, 23-15, last week. ... The Warriors have proved they can put up yards with QB Dom Caruso, who has two 200-yard passing games. WRs Zack Maness (14 receptions) and Jacob Zarek (eight catches) both have a touchdown catch in each game.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs beat Crystal Lake Central, 35-14, last week. ... RB Antonio Brown leads a balanced rushing attack with 310 yards and five touchdowns. ... QB Max Benner has completed 75% of his passes and TE Nick True has eight grabs for 222 yards. TE Grant Stec has caught six passes for 79 yards. ... The Eagles are No. 5 in the Class 7A poll.

Burlington Central (1-1, 1-1) at Dundee-Crown (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Burlington Central defeated Dundee-Crown, 24-7, in Week 3 last season.

About the Rockets: Central lost to Prairie Ridge, 62-28, in Week 2. ... Trailing Prairie Ridge may have had something to do with it, but the Rockets have proved an ability to throw the ball with sophomore QB Jackson Alcorn, who threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns. ... WRs LJ Kerr and Michael Person both have six catches on the season.

About the Chargers: D-C beat Hampshire, 36-30, in overtime last week. ... QB Zach Randl has thrown for 353 yards and four touchdowns. His last scoring throw went to WR Kali Freeman for the winner in overtime. ... WR Anthony Aguilar has 12 receptions to lead the team, with Freeman at nine.

Cary-Grove (1-1, 1-1) at Crystal Lake Central (0-2, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Cary-Grove beat Central, 42-21, last season in the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals.

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Crystal Lake South, 43-39, last week, ending its 19-game winning streak. ... That game marked the first loss to an FVC team, other than Huntley or Prairie Ridge, for the first time since 2013 (a 36-35 loss to Jacobs). ... FB Colin Desmet leads the offense with 281 rushing yards and five touchdowns. RB Andrew Prio has 169 yards rushing. ... The Trojans are No. 9 in the Class 6A poll.

About the Tigers: Central lost to Jacobs, 35-14, last week. ... The Tigers will be without QB Jason Penza, who suffered an arm injury in the opener. It forced coach Dirk Stanger to use WR George Dimopoulos, their best receiver, at quarterback.

Batavia (1-1) at Wheaton North (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Batavia 23, Wheaton North 20, OT (2021)

About the Bulldogs: Coming off a rare loss, the Bulldogs are going to look for a rebound. The offense struggled with turnovers and scoring last week, so those adjustments will be under the magnifying glass. Senior wideout Alec Crum has perhaps quietly emerged as a home run option in the vertical passing game, but Charlie Whelpley, at running back, still leads in catches. Defensively, no surprise, Jack Sadowsky, Brodey Osborne and Tyler Jansey lead in tackles and will be all over the field.

About the Falcons: So far, so good for the new-look Falcons in the early going. The proof is in the pudding: The Falcons have outscored opponents 56-7. Max Howser has looked the part well at quarterback with 268 passing yards and three touchdowns through two weeks, but the Falcons are getting solid production from Walker Owens and Luke Beedle in the backfield. Defensively, Ross Dansdill is a staple at linebacker and is hard to miss in the middle of the Falcons' defense.

Glenbard North (1-1) at Geneva (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard North 21, Geneva 7 (2021)

About the Vikings: Nate Stempowski, again, has taken off for Geneva at quarterback, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions through two weeks. Eight different receivers have receptions, but Talyn Taylor continues to ascend. Safety Jackson Reyes is leading the defense in tackles with 14, but Charlie Winterhalter is close behind with 10, eight coming from last week against Kaneland.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North is coming off a tough loss to Naperville North, but is still arguably in the mix for one of the better teams in the conference as it continues to shake out. Despite the offense having two turnovers in the red zone, quarterback Justin Bland still emerged with 251 yards passing and 64 rushing yards. Defensively, learn the following names, as they'll be around the action early and often: junior defensive lineman David Petty and defensive backs Zamari Robinson and Johnnie Robertson.

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1) at St. Charles North (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: WW South defeated St. Charles North 12-10 in 2021

About the North Stars: After making a switch at quarterback to Will Vaske, the North Stars -- alongside a great defensive effort -- emerged with a nice win over Lake Zurich last week. Vaske figures to get another chance to solidify himself at the position. Meanwhile, look for wideout Jake Mettetal to continue to emerge in the passing game, while Drew Surges does his usual strong two-way effort. Angelo Bradley and Aidan Zocher should have chances to get to the quarterback.

About the Tigers: Based off how week one versus Simeon finished, the Tigers enter, perhaps, with the most impressive win for a DuKane Conference team with last week's triumph over Neuqua Valley. Rush yards were severely limited last week down to 115 from 300 to open the season. Sophomore Luca Carbonaro appears to have settled in at quarterback. Charlie Butt, their No. 1 corner, is one to watch defensively and build off a promising game in his return to the field.

Lake Park (0-2) at St. Charles East (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lake Park 27, St. Charles East 14 (2021)

About the Saints: Defensively, the Saints have turned up the heat in the last few weeks. They held Waubonsie Valley scoreless in the second half. Mac Paul, a linebacker, had two interceptions and is emerging. Trent Matejko had 134 yards rushing on 24 carries and continues to be an engine for the offense still gaining traction. The Saints have been vocal in previous weeks about their potential once conference play begins. Well, it's here.

About the Lancers: Lake Park has been outscored 50-27 through two weeks, so it's a mix of needing more from both sides of the ball in order to be in the hunt in the fourth quarter. Wideout Chaz Orrico is an intriguing talent at wide receiver that should help kick-start the offense.

Montini (1-1) at Marmion (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Marmion 27, Montini 10 (2021)

About the Cadets: The Cadets are coming in red hot and have plenty of playmakers to account for. Start with the simple fact they're winning the scoring margin by an eye-popping 97-0 and they've been able to rest and cycle in different players. Ryan Prell had three total touchdowns last week and Josh Lim had 128 all-purpose yards. Jack Lesher has been all around the football defensively and will be a matchup problem.

About the Broncos: After a tough loss week one, Montini bounced back with a resounding win over Hillcrest, 31-6. Senior QB Cole Teschner seems to have gotten the offense back on track and Mingo Nixon seems to be a favorable target over the past few weeks.

Kaneland (1-1) at Morris (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 49, Kaneland 35 (2021)

About the Knights: Kaneland walloped Andrew in Week 1 and appeared to be in a good place. But the Knights ran into a bit of a brick wall in Week 2, as Geneva tossed five touchdown passes against a beleaguered Kaneland defense. The Knights' ability to bounce back here will start with a much better defensive effort coupled with getting talented QB Troyer Carlson and the offense a bit closer to the level of production that allowed them to post 50-plus points in their opener. "We had a tough loss Friday and I think our kids are responding well," coach Pat Ryan said. "They know the areas we have to get better at. After practice [Tuesday] I walked away feeling like we were a better team than we were Friday night." Against Morris, Ryan said the Knights need to be able to run the ball more effectively than they did last week. And after giving up what Ryan said he thought was a school record 556 rushing yards to Morris last year, the run defense needs to improve as well.

About Morris: Morris is firing on all cylinders in the early going and even got some big plays from its special teams unit in order to separate itself from Antioch in Week 2. There's a lot to like from what Morris has been able to do thus far, where new QB Carter Button seems to be settling nicely into the role, having played a part in multiple touchdowns this season while utilizing a number of different options to keep defenses guessing.

Other Week 3 games

St. Edward (0-2) at St. Francis (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Christ the King (0-2) at Aurora Christian (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

East Aurora (1-1, 1-1) at Bartlett (2-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.