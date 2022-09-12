Football / Top 20
Football
Team Week 4 opponent
1. Prospect 3-0 At Maine South (Thursday)
2. Warren 3-0 At Stevenson
3. Glenbard West 3-0 At Proviso West
4. Naperville North 3-0 At Neuqua Valley
5. York 3-0 Hosts Downers Grove North
6. Palatine 3-0 At Glenbrook South (Thursday)
7. Wheaton North 3-0 At St. Charles North
8. South Elgin 3-0 Hosts Larkin
9. Maine South 2-1 Hosts Prospect (Thursday)
10. Neuqua Valley 2-1 Hosts Naperville North
11. Hersey 3-0 At Highland Park
12. Downers Grove North 3-0 At York
13. Batavia 1-2 Hosts Lake Park
14. Jacobs 3-0 Hosts Prairie Ridge
15. Naperville Central 2-1 Hosts Waubonsie Valley
16. St. Francis 3-0 At Chicago Christian
17. Geneva 3-0 At Wheaton Warrenville South
18. Cary-Grove 2-1 Hosts McHenry
19. St. Charles North 2-1 Hosts Wheaton North
20. Glenbard South 3-0 At Streamwood
Others to watch: Wauconda 3-0, IC Catholic Prep 2-1, Hinsdale Central 1-2, Crystal Lake South 2-1, Grayslake Central 3-0, Grayslake North 3-0, WW South 1-2, Elk Grove 3-0