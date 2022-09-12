 

Football / Top 20

    Wheaton North's Walker Owens runs the ball during last week's 27-24 win over Batavia. The Falcons moved up to No. 7 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20 head of Friday's game at No. 19 St. Charles North. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

 
Updated 9/12/2022 2:12 PM

Football

Team Week 4 opponent

 

1. Prospect 3-0 At Maine South (Thursday)

2. Warren 3-0 At Stevenson

3. Glenbard West 3-0 At Proviso West

4. Naperville North 3-0 At Neuqua Valley

5. York 3-0 Hosts Downers Grove North

6. Palatine 3-0 At Glenbrook South (Thursday)

7. Wheaton North 3-0 At St. Charles North

8. South Elgin 3-0 Hosts Larkin

9. Maine South 2-1 Hosts Prospect (Thursday)

10. Neuqua Valley 2-1 Hosts Naperville North

11. Hersey 3-0 At Highland Park

12. Downers Grove North 3-0 At York

13. Batavia 1-2 Hosts Lake Park

14. Jacobs 3-0 Hosts Prairie Ridge

15. Naperville Central 2-1 Hosts Waubonsie Valley

16. St. Francis 3-0 At Chicago Christian

17. Geneva 3-0 At Wheaton Warrenville South

18. Cary-Grove 2-1 Hosts McHenry

19. St. Charles North 2-1 Hosts Wheaton North

20. Glenbard South 3-0 At Streamwood

Others to watch: Wauconda 3-0, IC Catholic Prep 2-1, Hinsdale Central 1-2, Crystal Lake South 2-1, Grayslake Central 3-0, Grayslake North 3-0, WW South 1-2, Elk Grove 3-0

