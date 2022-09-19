 

Football / Top 20

  • Maine South's Michael Taylor holds the jersey of Prospect's Brad Vierneisel as teammate Samuel Cooper helps bring down the quarterback last Thursday during Prospect's wild 42-41 victory. Prospect remains the No. 1 team in this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

      Maine South's Michael Taylor holds the jersey of Prospect's Brad Vierneisel as teammate Samuel Cooper helps bring down the quarterback last Thursday during Prospect's wild 42-41 victory. Prospect remains the No. 1 team in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/19/2022 12:35 PM

Football

Team Week 4 result/Week 5 opponent

 

1. Prospect 4-0 Beat Maine South 42-41; hosts Hersey

2. Warren 4-0 Beat Stevenson 36-16; hosts Lake Zurich

3. Glenbard West 4-0 Beat Proviso W. 51-12; hosts Addison Trail

4. York 4-0 Beat Downers N. 24-17 (OT); at Lyons

5. South Elgin 4-0 Beat Larkin 47-12; hosts East Aurora

6. Neuqua Valley 3-1 Beat Naperville N. 29-16; at Naperville C.

7. Hersey 4-0 Beat Highland Park 56-17; at Prospect

8. Wheaton North 3-1 Lost to St. Charles N. 22-21; at Lake Park

9. Maine South 2-2 Lost to Prospect 42-41; hosts Glenbrook N.

10. Jacobs 4-0 Beat Prairie Ridge 42-35; at Huntley

11. Batavia 2-2 Beat Lake Park 42-0; at Glenbard North

12. Geneva 4-0 Beat WW South 35-11; hosts St. Charles N.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

13. Naperville North 3-1 Lost to Neuqua Valley 29-16; hosts DeKalb

14. Palatine 3-1 Lost to Glenbrook S. 43-42; hosts Fremd

15. Downers Grove North 3-1 Lost to York 24-17 (OT); hosts Proviso West

16. Naperville Central 3-1 Beat Waubonsie V. 35-7; hosts Neuqua V.

17. St. Charles North 3-1 Beat Wheaton North 22-21; at Geneva

18. St. Francis 4-0 Beat Chicago Christian 56 -0; at Rosholt, Wis.

19. Cary-Grove 3-1 Beat McHenry 18-0; at Prairie Ridge

20. Glenbard South 4-0 Beat Streamwood 49-20; at Bartlett

Others to watch: Wauconda 4-0, IC Catholic Prep 3-1, Hinsdale Central 2-2, Crystal Lake South 3-1, Grayslake North 4-0, Elk Grove 4-0, Conant 4-0

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 