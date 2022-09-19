Football / Top 20
Team Week 4 result/Week 5 opponent
1. Prospect 4-0 Beat Maine South 42-41; hosts Hersey
2. Warren 4-0 Beat Stevenson 36-16; hosts Lake Zurich
3. Glenbard West 4-0 Beat Proviso W. 51-12; hosts Addison Trail
4. York 4-0 Beat Downers N. 24-17 (OT); at Lyons
5. South Elgin 4-0 Beat Larkin 47-12; hosts East Aurora
6. Neuqua Valley 3-1 Beat Naperville N. 29-16; at Naperville C.
7. Hersey 4-0 Beat Highland Park 56-17; at Prospect
8. Wheaton North 3-1 Lost to St. Charles N. 22-21; at Lake Park
9. Maine South 2-2 Lost to Prospect 42-41; hosts Glenbrook N.
10. Jacobs 4-0 Beat Prairie Ridge 42-35; at Huntley
11. Batavia 2-2 Beat Lake Park 42-0; at Glenbard North
12. Geneva 4-0 Beat WW South 35-11; hosts St. Charles N.
13. Naperville North 3-1 Lost to Neuqua Valley 29-16; hosts DeKalb
14. Palatine 3-1 Lost to Glenbrook S. 43-42; hosts Fremd
15. Downers Grove North 3-1 Lost to York 24-17 (OT); hosts Proviso West
16. Naperville Central 3-1 Beat Waubonsie V. 35-7; hosts Neuqua V.
17. St. Charles North 3-1 Beat Wheaton North 22-21; at Geneva
18. St. Francis 4-0 Beat Chicago Christian 56 -0; at Rosholt, Wis.
19. Cary-Grove 3-1 Beat McHenry 18-0; at Prairie Ridge
20. Glenbard South 4-0 Beat Streamwood 49-20; at Bartlett
Others to watch: Wauconda 4-0, IC Catholic Prep 3-1, Hinsdale Central 2-2, Crystal Lake South 3-1, Grayslake North 4-0, Elk Grove 4-0, Conant 4-0