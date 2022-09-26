Football / Top 20
Team Week 5 result/Week 6 opponent
1. Glenbard West 5-0 Beat Addison Trail 48-14; at York
2. York 5-0 Beat Lyons 27-14; at Glenbard West
3. Hersey 5-0 Beat Prospect 41-34; hosts Rolling Meadows
4. Neuqua Valley 4-1 Beat Naperville C. 14-7; hosts Metea V.
5. South Elgin 5-0 Beat East Aurora 52-20; at Glenbard South
6. Prospect 4-1 Lost to Hersey 41-34; at Elk Grove
7. Wheaton North 4-1 Beat Lake Park 28-7; hosts Glenbard N.
8. Warren 4-1 Lost to Lake Zurich 23-14; at Mundelein
9. Maine South 3-2 Beat Glenbrook N. 43-0; at Glenbrook S.
10. Batavia 3-2 Beat Glenbard North 35-6; hosts WW South
11. Naperville North 4-1 Beat DeKalb 38-21; vs. Naperville Central
12. Palatine 4-1 Beat Fremd 31-7; at Conant
13. St. Charles North 4-1 Beat Geneva 35-20; at Lake Park
14. Downers Grove North 4-1 Beat Proviso West 49-0; hosts Hinsdale C.
15. Jacobs 4-1 Lost to Huntley 37-20; at Burlington C.
16. Naperville Central 3-2 Lost to Neuqua V. 14-7; vs. Naperville N.
17. Glenbard South 5-0 Beat Bartlett 47-6; at South Elgin
18. St. Francis 5-0 Beat Champaign C. 69-14; vs. Aurora Christian
19. Elk Grove 5-0 Beat Buffalo Grove 28-14; hosts Prospect
20. Geneva 4-1 Lost to St. Charles N. 35-20; at St. Charles E.
Others to watch: Wauconda 5-0, IC Catholic Prep 4-1, Cary-Grove 3-2, Hinsdale Central 3-2, Conant 4-1