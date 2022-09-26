 

Football / Top 20

  • York's Chris Danko tries to break away from Lyons' Jack Campbell during the Dukes' 27-14 win Saturday in Elmhurst. York improved to 5-0 and will play undefeated Glenbard West Friday in a matchup of the No. 1 and 2 teams in the Daily Herald Top 20.

    York's Chris Danko tries to break away from Lyons' Jack Campbell during the Dukes' 27-14 win Saturday in Elmhurst. York improved to 5-0 and will play undefeated Glenbard West Friday in a matchup of the No. 1 and 2 teams in the Daily Herald Top 20. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

 
Updated 9/26/2022 10:48 AM

Football

Team Week 5 result/Week 6 opponent

 

1. Glenbard West 5-0 Beat Addison Trail 48-14; at York

2. York 5-0 Beat Lyons 27-14; at Glenbard West

3. Hersey 5-0 Beat Prospect 41-34; hosts Rolling Meadows

4. Neuqua Valley 4-1 Beat Naperville C. 14-7; hosts Metea V.

5. South Elgin 5-0 Beat East Aurora 52-20; at Glenbard South

6. Prospect 4-1 Lost to Hersey 41-34; at Elk Grove

7. Wheaton North 4-1 Beat Lake Park 28-7; hosts Glenbard N.

8. Warren 4-1 Lost to Lake Zurich 23-14; at Mundelein

9. Maine South 3-2 Beat Glenbrook N. 43-0; at Glenbrook S.

10. Batavia 3-2 Beat Glenbard North 35-6; hosts WW South

11. Naperville North 4-1 Beat DeKalb 38-21; vs. Naperville Central

12. Palatine 4-1 Beat Fremd 31-7; at Conant

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

13. St. Charles North 4-1 Beat Geneva 35-20; at Lake Park

14. Downers Grove North 4-1 Beat Proviso West 49-0; hosts Hinsdale C.

15. Jacobs 4-1 Lost to Huntley 37-20; at Burlington C.

16. Naperville Central 3-2 Lost to Neuqua V. 14-7; vs. Naperville N.

17. Glenbard South 5-0 Beat Bartlett 47-6; at South Elgin

18. St. Francis 5-0 Beat Champaign C. 69-14; vs. Aurora Christian

19. Elk Grove 5-0 Beat Buffalo Grove 28-14; hosts Prospect

20. Geneva 4-1 Lost to St. Charles N. 35-20; at St. Charles E.

Others to watch: Wauconda 5-0, IC Catholic Prep 4-1, Cary-Grove 3-2, Hinsdale Central 3-2, Conant 4-1

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 