High school football: Five storylines to watch in Week 6

Matt Vezza and the York Dukes host Glenbard West on Friday in a matchup of unbeatens -- and the top two teams in the Daily Herald's Top 20. Tony Gadomski/Shaw Local

Here are five things to keep an eye on in Week 6 of the high school football season.

No. 1 vs. No. 2:

The top two teams in the Daily Herald Top 20 square off Friday when Glenbard West travels to York in a matchup of West Suburban Silver unbeatens.

York, also ranked No. 4 in this week's Class 8A poll, edged Glenbard West 12-10 last year -- its first win in the series since 2007. The Hilltoppers check in at No. 3 in the state's latest 8A poll.

Glenbard West averages 41.8 points per game and has an elite run game with Joey Pope and Julius Ellens finding room behind a huge offensive line.

York's depth showed last week, as Jake Melion ran for 114 yards and 3 TDs after starting RB Kelly Watson left with an ankle injury. York's defense has allowed just 38 points on the season, but gets by far its greatest challenge this week.

More can't-miss games:

That's not the only marquee matchup Friday night.

The Upstate Eight championship likely is on the line when 5-0 South Elgin travels to 5-0 Glenbard South. South Elgin won 35-7 last year on its way to the conference title.

The Raiders feature senior tailback Jalen Brown who just rushed for a school-record 286 yards and scored 4 touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 47-6 win over Bartlett last week. Junior receiver Cam Williams -- a Notre Dame commit -- added 6 catches for 98 yards.

South Elgin also has plenty of playmakers including Mason Montgomery who is averaging 11.5 yards per carry and 21.4 yards per catch. Kyle Steinhofer caught 6 passes for 114 yards and 2 scores in South Elgin's Week 5 win, chipped in an interception on defense and kicked a field goal.

Wheaton Academy puts its 5-0 record on the line against 4-1 IC Catholic Prep in a game that could decide the Metro Suburban Blue. ICCP quarterback Dennis Mandala has thrown for 1,047 yards, while Wheaton Academy standout Belay Brummel has 1,044.

Maine South (3-2, 1-0) and Glenbrook South (5-0, 1-0) meet in a battle for control of the Central Suburban South. Maine South has owned this conference going 105-1 in the last 21 years.

Wauconda takes its 5-0 record to 3-2 Antioch with the winner taking a big step toward a Northern Lake County Conference title. Antioch is 42-2 all-time in the NLCC -- with one of those two losses last year to Wauconda, 24-13.

Big night at North Central:

Naperville North and Naperville Central renew their annual rivalry Friday at North Central College.

Central lost to North in the regular season last year, but went to North and won 28-16 in the state playoffs.

Tall task:

Elk Grove is one of the area's surprise teams at 5-0 -- playoff eligible for the first time since 2013.

Now Miles Osei's squad gets Prospect, who won this matchup 57-7 a year ago, and figures to be in a bad mood after its first loss of the season in overtime last week to Hersey. The Grens have not beaten Prospect since 2015.

Odds and ends:

Four of the five teams St. Charles North has played have 4-1 records heading into Week 6 action. That tough schedule hasn't stopped the North Stars from an impressive 4-1 start. ... Wheaton Academy has outscored opponents 254-14 this season and has not allowed a point since the first week of the season ... Gino Martino is now West Aurora's all-time leader in pass completions. ... With its 23-14 upset win over Warren last week, Lake Zurich handed the Blue Devils their first North Suburban Conference loss since 2017.