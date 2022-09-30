Jacobs holds on for Fox Valley victory at Burlington Central

Jacobs was penalized 16 times for 150 yards and trailed Burlington Central 17-14 at halftime.

But Antonio Brown made sure Jacobs escaped Rocket Hill with victory.

Brown rushed the ball 22 times for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Golden Eagles held on for a 35-30 win over the Rockets in Fox Valley Conference action Friday night.

Jacobs is tied with Huntley and Prairie Ridge for first place with 5-1 records.

"He has great focus and follows the blocks so well," said Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman. "We overcame a lot of penalties because Antonio was outstanding. He is also a very good blocker."

Brown's first carry of the game went 58 yards. Three plays later Joey Scrivani scored from 5 yards out with 54 seconds elapsed in the game

"My line opened great holes all night," Brown said. "That first run set the tone for the night."

The Golden Eagles, which ran for 452 yards, also got a 148 yard 2 touchdown effort from Scrivani.

The Rockets (2-4, 2-4) led by backup quarterback Ryder Bergemann got within 35-30 on a 5-yard pass to Caden West with 1:22 left.

Bergemann replaced starting quarterback Jackson Alcorn who went out with an injury in the fourth quarter.

"Ryder and Jackson were in the running for the starting spot all summer," said Burlington Central coach Brian Iossi. "Ryder did a great job. Our kids never quit."