 

Football / Top 20

  • Glenbard West's Julius Ellens (4) hands off the ball to Joey Pope (2) for some razzle-dazzle during the boys varsity football game against York on Friday. The Dukes came out on top 17-13 to vault to No. 1 in the Daily Herald Top 20.

Updated 10/3/2022 1:31 PM

Football

Team Week 7 opponent

 

1. York 6-0 At Hinsdale Central

2. Hersey 6-0 At Wheeling

3. South Elgin 6-0 At Elgin

4. Neuqua Valley 5-1 Hosts Waubonsie Valley

5. Glenbard West 5-1 Hosts Downers Grove North

6. Prospect 5-1 Hosts Buffalo Grove

7. Wheaton North 5-1 Hosts Wheaton Warrenville South

8. Warren 5-1 Hosts Waukegan

9. Maine South 4-2 Hosts Niles West

10. Batavia 4-2 Hosts Geneva

11. Palatine 5-1 Hosts Barrington

12. St. Charles North 5-1 Hosts St. Charles East

13. Downers Grove North 5-1 At Glenbard West

14. Naperville Central 4-2 At DeKalb

15. Jacobs 5-1 Hosts Cary-Grove

16. Naperville North 4-2 At Metea Valley

17. St. Francis 6-0 Hosts Bishop McNamara

18. Huntley 5-1 Hosts Hampshire

19. Lake Zurich 5-1 At Lake Forest

20. Geneva 5-1 At Batavia

Others to watch: Wauconda 6-0, IC Catholic Prep 5-1, Glenbard South 5-1, Elk Grove 5-1, Cary-Grove 3-3

