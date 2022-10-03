Football / Top 20
Football
Team Week 7 opponent
1. York 6-0 At Hinsdale Central
2. Hersey 6-0 At Wheeling
3. South Elgin 6-0 At Elgin
4. Neuqua Valley 5-1 Hosts Waubonsie Valley
5. Glenbard West 5-1 Hosts Downers Grove North
6. Prospect 5-1 Hosts Buffalo Grove
7. Wheaton North 5-1 Hosts Wheaton Warrenville South
8. Warren 5-1 Hosts Waukegan
9. Maine South 4-2 Hosts Niles West
10. Batavia 4-2 Hosts Geneva
11. Palatine 5-1 Hosts Barrington
12. St. Charles North 5-1 Hosts St. Charles East
13. Downers Grove North 5-1 At Glenbard West
14. Naperville Central 4-2 At DeKalb
15. Jacobs 5-1 Hosts Cary-Grove
16. Naperville North 4-2 At Metea Valley
17. St. Francis 6-0 Hosts Bishop McNamara
18. Huntley 5-1 Hosts Hampshire
19. Lake Zurich 5-1 At Lake Forest
20. Geneva 5-1 At Batavia
Others to watch: Wauconda 6-0, IC Catholic Prep 5-1, Glenbard South 5-1, Elk Grove 5-1, Cary-Grove 3-3