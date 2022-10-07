Vanselow scores 5 TDs as Wauconda stays undefeated, trounces Lakes 54-7

Led by three students in white uniforms and white feathers in their caps, the Wauconda High School marching band played Blink-182's hit single "All the Small Things" at the start of the second quarter of the school's Friday night game against Lakes.

Lakes could certainly identify with the last line of the song's chorus: "Turn the lights off, carry me home" as they were shellacked by Wauconda 54-7.

Going into their matchup, Wauconda was 6-0 including a 4-0 record in the Northern Lake County Conference. Lakes was 3-3 and 2-2 in conference. Wauconda had a +161 point differential on the season, and Lakes had a +7 distinction.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by junior running back Connor Vanselow, who seemed to cut through, spin around, run over, and elude just about every single Eagles defender. He finished the game with 5 touchdowns.

"He's a phenomenal back, he's a phenomenal kid," said Wauconda head coach Chris Prostka. "He just works hard, and good things happen when we give him the ball. It helps you having a great offensive line ahead of him too. I'm very happy for him."

Vanselow echoed Prostka's sentiment about his O-line.

"Obviously that's the O-line. I mean I barely even got touched. Our O-line was doing great, our blocking downfield was excellent. Holes were just opening up. I only had to make one man miss, and that was it."

Wauconda cruised to a 34-7 lead at the half.

Then the second half started with Lakes muffing the opening kickoff. It was downhill from there as the Bulldogs held the Eagles scoreless in second half.

On defense, Wauconda had Lakes circled like the track surrounding the green, purple and gold football field. It seemed like every play, someone wearing purple was putting a shoulder through someone in white.

By night's end, Wauconda had finished the night with a 7-0 record and a +208 point differential on the season.

Their coach credits his team's undefeated start to the amount of perpetration it puts in daily.

"It's just guys doing their jobs," Prostka said. "We talk about it every week ... everyone just goes out and plays as hard as they can and does their job to the best of their ability."

Wauconda was polished on both sides of the ball Friday night.

And if there's one thing this team gets right, it's all the small things.