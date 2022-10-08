Football / Top 20
How they fared
Team Week 7 result/Week 8opponent
1. York 7-0 Beat Hinsdale C. 31-7; hosts Willowbrook
2. Hersey 7-0 Beat Wheeling 49-0; at Elk Grove
3. South Elgin 7-0 Beat Elgin 49-25; hosts Bartlett
4. Neuqua Valley 6-1 Beat Waubonsie Valley 28-0; at DeKalb
5. Glenbard West 5-1 Beat Downers Grove North 28-21; hosts Lyons
6. Prospect 6-1 Beat Buffalo Grove 55-27; at Wheeling
7. Wheaton North 6-1 Beat WW South 8-7; at Geneva
8. Warren 6-1 Beat Waukegan 47-0; at Lake Forest
9. Maine South 5-2 Beat Niles West 45-7; at Evanston
10. Batavia 5-2 Beat Geneva 33-7; at St. Charles East
11. Palatine 6-1 Beat Barrington 41-14; at Schaumburg
12. St. Charles North 6-1 Beat St. Charles East 38-7; at Glenbard N.
13. Downers Grove North 5-1 Lost to Glenbard West 28-21; hosts Oak Park
14. Naperville Central 5-2 Beat DeKalb 26-0; at Metea Valley
15. Jacobs 6-1 Beat Cary-Grove 41-7; at Hampshire
16. Naperville North 5-2 Beat Metea Valley 59-14; at Waubonsie V.
17. St. Francis 7-0 Beat McNamara 83-0; at Riverside-Brookfield
18. Huntley 6-1 Beat Hampshire 35-0; at Dundee-Crown
19. Lake Zurich 6-1 Beat Lake Forest 14-6; hosts Mundelein
20. Geneva 5-2 Lost to Batavia 33-7; hosts Wheaton North