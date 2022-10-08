 

Football / Top 20

  • Downers Grove North running back Noah Battle (20) lunges for more yardage as he is in the grasp of the Glenbard West defense during a game on Oct. 8, 2022 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

    Downers Grove North running back Noah Battle (20) lunges for more yardage as he is in the grasp of the Glenbard West defense during a game on Oct. 8, 2022 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

 
Updated 10/8/2022 7:59 PM

How they fared

Team Week 7 result/Week 8opponent

 

1. York 7-0 Beat Hinsdale C. 31-7; hosts Willowbrook

2. Hersey 7-0 Beat Wheeling 49-0; at Elk Grove

3. South Elgin 7-0 Beat Elgin 49-25; hosts Bartlett

4. Neuqua Valley 6-1 Beat Waubonsie Valley 28-0; at DeKalb

5. Glenbard West 5-1 Beat Downers Grove North 28-21; hosts Lyons

6. Prospect 6-1 Beat Buffalo Grove 55-27; at Wheeling

7. Wheaton North 6-1 Beat WW South 8-7; at Geneva

8. Warren 6-1 Beat Waukegan 47-0; at Lake Forest

9. Maine South 5-2 Beat Niles West 45-7; at Evanston

10. Batavia 5-2 Beat Geneva 33-7; at St. Charles East

11. Palatine 6-1 Beat Barrington 41-14; at Schaumburg

12. St. Charles North 6-1 Beat St. Charles East 38-7; at Glenbard N.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

13. Downers Grove North 5-1 Lost to Glenbard West 28-21; hosts Oak Park

14. Naperville Central 5-2 Beat DeKalb 26-0; at Metea Valley

15. Jacobs 6-1 Beat Cary-Grove 41-7; at Hampshire

16. Naperville North 5-2 Beat Metea Valley 59-14; at Waubonsie V.

17. St. Francis 7-0 Beat McNamara 83-0; at Riverside-Brookfield

18. Huntley 6-1 Beat Hampshire 35-0; at Dundee-Crown

19. Lake Zurich 6-1 Beat Lake Forest 14-6; hosts Mundelein

20. Geneva 5-2 Lost to Batavia 33-7; hosts Wheaton North

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 