Scouting Week 8 DuPage County football games

Hersey (7-0, 3-0) at Elk Grove (6-1, 2-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Wheeling 49-0; Elk Grove beat Rolling Meadows 41-21

Last year: Hersey 42, Elk Grove 7

Outlook: With a win, Hersey would wrap up the MSL East title. The Huskies continued their high-powered assault last week as Colton Gumino got his first start. The sophomore responded by throwing four touchdown passes and running for another. The Huskies are averaging nearly 43 points per game. With a win, Elk Grove could put a bow on its feel-good story of 2022. The Grenadiers would earn a tie for the MSL East title with one week to play. The Gren defense has been staunch all season and allowed just over 13 points per game. The offense has been on track as well, led by three-year starter Mitch Janczak, and is averaging nearly 32 points per game.

Conant (4-3, 0-3) at Barrington (2-5, 1-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Conant lost to Fremd 21-20; Barrington lost to Palatine 41-14

Last year: Barrington 56, Conant 14

Outlook: Conant began the season with its best start in years as the Cougars won their first four games. But they have fallen on hard times losing their last three and putting them in danger of missing the playoffs. Conant will need to avoid mistakes, like turning the ball over four times like they did last week. Hard times have also fallen on the Broncos, who are in danger of having their eight-season string of playoff-season appearances broken. Barrington has struggled on both sides of the ball this year and been outscored 220-110.

Rolling Meadows (4-3, 1-2) at Buffalo Grove (3-4, 1-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Rolling Meadows lost to Elk Grove 41-21; Buffalo Grove lost to Prospect 55-27

Last year: Buffalo Grove 14, Rolling Meadows 13

Outlook: This game is a tipping point for both teams. Rolling Meadows and Buffalo Grove are each coming off losses and need to turn their fortunes around if they want to qualify for the postseason. Meadows is hoping to have Skip Rozanski back to run the ball. Meanwhile Evan Grace continues to shine at quarterback with Ben Petermann and Jimmy Cox on the receiving end of his throws. Buffalo Grove has been very successful moving the ball with Payton Diaz directing the offense and Michael Cervantes rushing attack. The Bison need to shore up a defense that allows just over 30 points per game.

Palatine (6-1, 3-0) at Schaumburg (3-4, 1-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Palatine beat Barrington 41-14; Schaumburg lost to Hoffman Estates 49-7

Last year: Palatine 34, Schaumburg 0

Outlook: Palatine is really having a Ball. Dom Ball has been running like a man possessed the past few weeks. The junior is coming off a three-touchdown performance and 98 yards including an incredible joystick run. The Pirates are also playing their best defense right now, allowing just 31 points in their last three games. The Pirates also need to make sure they aren't looking ahead to their week 9 matchup with Hoffman Estates. Schaumburg took a step back last week and needs a pair of wins to get to the playoffs. They will be looking to get their offense back on track behind Anthony DiGioia and Najari Williams.

Prospect (6-1, 2-1) at Wheeling (3-4, 0-3)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Prospect beat Buffalo Grove 55-27; Wheeling lost to Hersey 49-0

Last year: Prospect 50, Wheeling 6

Outlook: Prospect continues to roll up the yards and points. The Knights are averaging 41.6 points per game. Most of that comes from the play of quarterback Brad Vierniesel, who has thrown for 2,242 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 327 yards and 5 touchdowns. Frank Covey, Jake Parisi and Sebastian Wildhart have been the keys to the Knights' air attack while Gavin Flannagan has provided a strong rushing attack. Wheeling has lost the last three. Despite that, the Wildcats still have a shot at the playoffs.

Hoffman Estates (5-2, 3-0) at Fremd (1-6, 1-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Hoffman Estates beat Schaumburg 49-7; Fremd beat Conant 21-20

Last year: Hoffman Estates 48, Fremd 34

Outlook: Hoffman Estates continues to pile up wins. The Hawks have now won five in a row and continue to be dominant thanks to the running of Quincy Williams, who has 858 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile Aiden Cyr has thrown for over 1,000 yards. The Hawks will need to guard against looking ahead to their week 9 showdown with Palatine. The reason being is that Fremd has been playing well the past couple of weeks. After losing in overtime, the Vikings picked up their first win last week. Brennan Saxe has been a terror on both sides of the ball for the Vikings. Saxe has 41 receptions and five interceptions, three of which came last week.

St. Viator (4-3) at Mt. Carmel (7-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: St. Viator lost to St. Ignatius 50-20; Mt. Carmel beat St. Laurence 42-0

Last year: Mt. Carmel 42, St. Viator 7

Outlook: St. Viator will have its hands full traveling to 64th and Dante to take on one of the top teams in the state. The Lions have been getting higher production from their offense since they went with Cooper Kmet (37-of-61, 443 yards, two touchdowns) at quarterback. Michael Nix has been a steady target with 38 catches for 800 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has two rushing touchdowns. Mt. Carmel has allowed just over 5 points per game and has three shutouts. The Caravan offense is averaging over 39 points per game.

Maine South (5-2, 3-0) at Evanston (3-4, 2-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Maine South beat Niles West 45-7; Evanston beat Glenbrook North 38-13

Last year: Maine South 31, Evanston 23

Outlook: Maine South is getting better each week. Not only is that scary to the Hawks' final two opponents in Evanston and New Trier, but to potential opponents in the Class 8A playoffs. The Hawks boast a terrific receiver group in Maurice Dunsmore, Ryan Pothast, Evan Agosto, Anthony Capesius and Martin Brosnan. Andres Pinto is also dangerous in the backfield both running and catching the ball. The Hawks are averaging nearly 36 points per game. Evanston has won its last two games after losing its four previous games. The Wildkits would need to win their final two games to qualify for the playoffs.

Deerfield (4-3, 3-0) at Maine East (1-6, 0-3)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Deerfield beat Maine West 13-7; Maine East lost to Highland Park 46-7

Last year: Deerfield won by forfeit

Outlook: Injuries and a low number of players forced Maine East to forfeit its game with Deerfield last season. Maine East is rebuilding, and the Blue Demons are anxious to get back on the field against the Warriors. Yusef and Adam Awad lead an offense that has already outscored last season's output.

Niles North (2-5, 1-2) at Maine West (3-4, 2-1)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Niles North lost to Vernon Hills 42-0; Maine West lost to Deerfield 13-7

Last year: Niles North 48, Maine West 6

Outlook: Niles North comes into the game having lost five of its last six games. In that span, Niles North scored just 47 points and the Vikings were shut out twice. Maine West needs to bounce back after its disappointing loss last week. The Warriors have the playoffs in sight but can't falter down the stretch. Isaac Pittman, Tommy Delaney and Szymon Grom look to spark the Warrior offense.