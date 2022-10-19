Cook County football notes: Playoff outlooks, food drives and Fremd's Ring of Honor

From left to right, Mike Donatucci, Patrick Brown, Mark Tolzien, George Poorman, Evan Wright, Brian Bobek and Jim Schwantz are six of the eight inductees into Fremd's Ring of Honor. The other two are Scott Tolzien and Christian Lombard. Courtesy of Mike Brown

The final week of the regular season is this weekend with the 256-team playoff field to be announced Saturday evening.

There are six area teams that have already punched their ticket to the dance. There are another six teams that are hoping this weekend's results will get them an invite.

Hersey, Elk Grove, Prospect, Palatine, Hoffman Estates and Maine South have already earned their way in. They are all looking for victories this weekend to increase their respective seeds.

Conant, St. Viator, Maine West, Rolling Meadows and Buffalo Grove each need to win to earn a spot in the field.

However, Buffalo Grove is in a unique spot. The Bison could lose and still make the field with a 4-5 record according to some projections, which have as many as three at-large teams with 4-5 records qualifying. That would be the first time in IHSA history.

Barrington is one of those teams that could also qualify with a 4-5 record. They would need to beat Fremd on Friday and hope that they would be the final school in the 256-team field.

Roosevelt University coach injured in crash:

A Go Fund Me page has been created for Roosevelt University head football coach Jared Williamson, who was involved in a serious car accident on his way back from Missouri after a game on Oct. 8.

Williamson was traveling home in his car after his team had defeated Missouri Baptist 41-3 when his car was reportedly hit by a drunk driver. Williamson was seriously injured and broke his arm, leg, numerous ribs and pelvis.

Williamson is a father of five and has been head coach at Roosevelt since the football program's inception in 2011 when the school was known as Robert Morris University.

The Go Fund Me page can be reached at www.gofundme.com/f/jared-aka-coach-williamson-and-family.

The Lakers have 109 players on their roster from Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, and they play in the NAIA. Roosevelt beat Trinity International 41-14 last Saturday without Williamson and are 5-1 on the season. They host Judson University this Saturday evening.

Maine South Food Drive:

Maine South and New Trier will renew their rivalry on the football field Friday. But there is another reason to attend the game and help the community.

The Maine South football, cheer and Hawkettes are co-sponsoring a food drive. They are asking fans to bring non-perishable food items to the game. The food items will be collected at the Maine South Stadium entrance and then delivered to the Good Food Pantry in Park Ridge.

District 214 and Wheeling honor armed services:

Friday's game at Wheeling against Elk Grove will be dedicated to the Armed Services. All active duty, reservists, members of the national guard and veterans will be able to gain free entry to the game. To RSVP register at t.co/g8WcR0AWVi.

Fremd's Ring of Honor:

Last Friday, Fremd officially announced its Ring of Honor with eight players and a former head coach inducted.

Mike Donatucci, the former head coach. won 137 games which was the most in MSL history at his retirement. His teams made 16 consecutive playoff appearances.

Patrick Brown was the first Fremd player to be selected as the captain of the Daily Herald All-Area team. At the conclusion of his three-year varsity career he held 13 different records for passing, scoring, punting, total offense and all-purpose yards -- four of which still stand today.

Mark Tolzien was selected as the 2007 Daily Herald All-Area captain. At the conclusion of his career, Tolzien held the Fremd records for pass completions and passing yards in a season along with completion percentage in a career.

George Poorman was the first Fremd first All-American in 1987. He was selected to the Parade and USA Today All-American teams. Poorman still holds the record for pass attempts in a career. Poorman played at Notre Dame for three years.

Evan Wright was selected as the 2009 Daily Herald All-Area captain. He is the current Fremd record-holder for touchdowns in a season and career points scored in a season.

Brian Bobek was a three-year starter at center for the Vikings. During his junior season in 2009, he helped lead the Vikings to their final quarterfinal appearance. He played at Minnesota and Iowa State.

Jim Schwantz played in the NFL from 1992 to 1998. He played for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Schwantz played at Purdue and is also the current mayor of Palatine.

Scott Tolzien was the Daily Herald captain in 2005. He still holds the school record of 3,515 passing yards. Tolzein played in the NFL from 2011 to 2017. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. Tolzien played at Wisconsin and led them to a Rose Bowl in 2011.

Christian Lombard was selected to the Parade Magazine and the USA Today All-American teams in 2009 and received a scholarship to the University of Notre Dame. He was also selected as the Gatorade Illinois football player of the year in 2009.