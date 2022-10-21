 

Palatine cruises past Hoffman Estates to clinch MSL West title

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his second touchdown with teammates Tommy Elter (16) Ryan Donnelly (18) and Thomas Coroneos (5) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his second touchdown with teammates Tommy Elter (16) Ryan Donnelly (18) and Thomas Coroneos (5) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Jaylen Williams (99) blocks Hoffman Estates' Julian Bonilla, (22) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Jaylen Williams (99) blocks Hoffman Estates' Julian Bonilla, (22) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez, (4) is brought down by Palatine's Rocco Paddack (1) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez, (4) is brought down by Palatine's Rocco Paddack (1) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez, (4) is brought down by Palatine's Jaylen Williams (99) Josh Reiswig (2) and JD Wardle (22) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez, (4) is brought down by Palatine's Jaylen Williams (99) Josh Reiswig (2) and JD Wardle (22) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez, (4) looks to move the ball upfield Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Hoffman Estates' Xavier Martinez, (4) looks to move the ball upfield Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his second touchdown Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his second touchdown Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) slips out of the grasp of Hoffman Estates' Damarion Anderson, (58) on his way to a touchdown Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) slips out of the grasp of Hoffman Estates' Damarion Anderson, (58) on his way to a touchdown Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Tommy Elter (16) throws the ball downfield Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Tommy Elter (16) throws the ball downfield Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates' Brett Phillips, (10) tries to block the view of Palatine's Thomas Coroneos (5) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Hoffman Estates' Brett Phillips, (10) tries to block the view of Palatine's Thomas Coroneos (5) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Jaylen Williams (99) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Jaylen Williams (99) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his first touchdown with teammate Palatine's Ryan Donnelly (18) against Hoffman Estates Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) celebrates his first touchdown with teammate Palatine's Ryan Donnelly (18) against Hoffman Estates Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) heads upfield for a touchdown Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) heads upfield for a touchdown Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Nate Branch (10) slips past Hoffman Estate's Jayleon Johnson (6) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine.

      Palatine's Nate Branch (10) slips past Hoffman Estate's Jayleon Johnson (6) Friday October 21, 2022 in Palatine. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 10/21/2022 10:41 PM

This time Palatine won't have to share.

Palatine came up with a pair of key defensive stops and Dom Ball ran like a man possessed as the Pirates cruised past Hoffman Estates 30-7 Friday in Palatine. The win clinched the Mid Suburban West for the Pirates (8-1, 5-0).

 

Palatine beat Hoffman last year in the final game of the season. But that win only earned Palatine a tie for the MSL West title as both teams had one loss, so they become co-champs.

"We are undisputed with the win here today," Palatine coach Corey Olson said. "I am excited that we are able to put that hardware behind the glass in there. It will be there forever. This senior group of mine has been as good as any senior group I have had."

Hoffman Estates (6-3, 4-1), which had their six-game winning streak snapped, was playing without running back Quincy Williams who was forced to sit out due to disciplinary reasons.

Despite that, the Hawks offense was flying high in its first series. Hoffman drove to the Palatine 1-yard line. But on fourth down, the Pirates' Rocco Paddack knocked the ball away on a pass in the end zone.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hoffman had another opportunity a few minutes later. The Hawks drove to the Palatine 27. But in another fourth-and-1 situation, the Hoffman pass fell incomplete.

It was all Palatine and Ball from there.

The junior, who does not have any Division 1 offers yet, busted off a 56-yard touchdown run. Ball got sprung by a terrific block downfield by wide receiver Nate Branch to make it 6-0.

"It was sour taste in our mouth after last year," senior Branch said. "It's what we wanted. So this was kind of a revenge game for us."

On the Pirates' next series, Ball scored again on a highlight 44-yard touchdown. This time he did it all on his own, breaking 4 tackles en route to the end zone.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tommy Elter threw to Branch for the conversion and a 14-0 lead.

"I have had runs like this every game since I put on these pink socks," said Ball, who finished with 168 yards on 13 carries. "It's crazy. But they are not coming off."

Following an interception and 35-yard return by JD Wardle, the Pirates were back in business.

Palatine and Elter were able to convert a fourth and goal play for a touchdown as Elter found Andrew Danielczyk on a four-yard pass to mark it 21-0.

Another long run by Ball set up a touchdown for Palatine to begin the second half. Elter (12-of-16, 139 yards) tossed a 9-yard corner route to Tommy Cornelius to make it 27-0.

Hoffman got on the board late in the third quarter. Aidan Cyr (20-of-30, 134 yards) threw a five-yard slant pass to Stephon Sellers to make it 27-7.

Connor May booted a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for Palatine to close out the scoring.

"That first quarter was the biggest thing," Hoffman Estates coach Tim Heyse said. "We were down there twice and didn't score. But we will regroup for next week and the playoffs."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 