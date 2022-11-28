Football: Final Top 20

Quarterback Matt Vezza led York to a 12-1 season and the No. 1 ranking in the final Daily Herald Top 20. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local

Football

Team Comment

1. York 12-1 Record-setting season for Dukes

2. Batavia 10-4 Class 7A runner-up for this elite program

3. Glenbard West 11-2 Reached Class 8A semifinals

4. Hersey 10-1 Lost playoff heartbreaker in double OT

5. Lake Zurich 11-2 Reached Class 7A semifinals

6. Warren 10-2 1 of 4 Herald schools with playoff loss to LW-E

7. Maine South 9-3 Lost 3 games by 2, 1 and 3 points

8. Palatine 10-2 Excellent season ends with loss to York

9. St. Charles North 10-2 Won DuKane title

10. Downers North 7-4 Four losses to teams a combined 46-6

11. Neuqua Valley 8-3 Played Lincoln-Way East down to the wire

12. Prospect 9-2 Only losses to Hersey, St. Rita

13. South Elgin 10-1 Another dominating run through Upstate Eight

14. IC Catholic Prep 13-1 Class 3A state champions

15. Wheaton North 9-2 Strong showing for defending 7A state champs

16. Naperville North 7-3 Lost playoff opener to Marist

17. St. Francis 11-2 Lost 17-14 in Class 4A semifinals

18. Huntley 8-2 Upset in 8A playoff opener

19. Jacobs 8-2 Three-way share of FVC title

20. Naperville Central 6-4 Tied for 2nd in DVC