Football: Final Top 20
Football
Team Comment
1. York 12-1 Record-setting season for Dukes
2. Batavia 10-4 Class 7A runner-up for this elite program
3. Glenbard West 11-2 Reached Class 8A semifinals
4. Hersey 10-1 Lost playoff heartbreaker in double OT
5. Lake Zurich 11-2 Reached Class 7A semifinals
6. Warren 10-2 1 of 4 Herald schools with playoff loss to LW-E
7. Maine South 9-3 Lost 3 games by 2, 1 and 3 points
8. Palatine 10-2 Excellent season ends with loss to York
9. St. Charles North 10-2 Won DuKane title
10. Downers North 7-4 Four losses to teams a combined 46-6
11. Neuqua Valley 8-3 Played Lincoln-Way East down to the wire
12. Prospect 9-2 Only losses to Hersey, St. Rita
13. South Elgin 10-1 Another dominating run through Upstate Eight
14. IC Catholic Prep 13-1 Class 3A state champions
15. Wheaton North 9-2 Strong showing for defending 7A state champs
16. Naperville North 7-3 Lost playoff opener to Marist
17. St. Francis 11-2 Lost 17-14 in Class 4A semifinals
18. Huntley 8-2 Upset in 8A playoff opener
19. Jacobs 8-2 Three-way share of FVC title
20. Naperville Central 6-4 Tied for 2nd in DVC