Wheaton North's Barna part of Illinois recruiting class rejuvenated under Bielema

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is actually recruiting more players from the state of Illinois. Associated press

There's a buzz around University of Illinois football recruiting. Wheaton North's Joe Barna is part of that.

Adding future depth to coach Bret Bielema's defensive line, the Falcons' senior defensive end committed to Illinois June 27, four days after an official visit.

Recruited by new assistant coach Charlie Bullen, Barna's future position coach as a rush end or outside linebacker, Barna chose the Illini from among 19 scholarship offers including those by Oklahoma, Purdue and Wisconsin, which Barna visited June 16.

"It feels really good," said Barna, an all-DuKane Conference lineman as a junior after making 6 tackles for loss and 4 sacks off the edge. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, but now weighs around 260 pounds. He's rated 28th by 247Sports among Illinois' Class of 2024.

"Obviously Coach Bielema over the past two years has turned that place around, and it's only going to get better, I would imagine. I'll enjoy hopefully being a part of that."

Illinois offered Barna after an April visit.

"Wisconsin had nice facilities, good people, but I think the main thing with Illinois was the people, with my position coach and the head coach," Barna said. "It was the right fit for me because of the relationship I had with them and what I think they can do for me."

Following T.J. McMillen's path last year as an Illinois offensive line commit out of St. Francis, Barna is taking classes this summer so he can graduate early and head to Champaign after first semester at Wheaton North.

The Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner called Barna a "big-time recruiting win by Illinois," and praised the senior's hands, feet, and tenacity.

Wheaton North coach Joe Wardynski agreed.

"He has really good size, but I think as a defensive lineman his ability to use his hands and separate from blockers is probably his strong suit," said Wardynski, who brought up a sophomore Barna for the Falcons' 2021 Class 7A championship run.

"He plays hard, he doesn't take snaps off. He pursues even when the ball's away from him. He goes really hard, and that shows up on tape. They liked the intensity that he played with, and the fact that he brought it every play."

Wardynski likes the fact that Bielema is looking at homegrown players.

"I just think it's great that Illinois is recruiting the state of Illinois again," Wardynski said. "When (former Illinois coach) Lovie (Smith) was there, we never even heard from him."

Rivals ranks Illinois' current yet incomplete recruiting class No. 38 in the country, headed by four-star recruits Eddie Tuerk of Lyons Township and Tysean Griffin of Morgan Park.

Last season Rivals ranked the Illini No. 35 nationally, sixth in the Big Ten. The numbers have improved each year under Bielema, from a No. 90 rating for the Class of 2020 in Smith's final season.

"Bielema is definitely doing a better job in-state. That's been his mantra since the day he took over," said Rivals' "Edgy" Tim O'Halloran.

"Barna's a nice addition as well," he said.

The No. 1 recruit in this year's senior class according to Rivals.com is St. Ignatius defensive lineman Justin Scott, who committed to Ohio State University on July 2, Rivals said.

"He's got the size of a defensive tackle who can move like a defensive end and can run like a linebacker," O'Halloran said.

A large number of seniors within the Herald coverage area are ranked among Rivals' top 30. The list includes No. 2 Glenbard South receiver Cam Williams (Notre Dame), No. 8 IC Catholic linebacker Eric Karner (Texas A&M), No. 10 Jacobs tight end Grant Stec (Wisconsin) and No. 14 Naperville North receiver Luke Williams (Purdue).

Also, No. 15 IC Catholic tight end K.J. Parker (Iowa), No. 17 Hersey tackle Will Nolan (Iowa), No. 18 Glenbrook North tight end Patrick Schaller (Northwestern), No. 19 Waubonsie Valley tight end Julian Johnson (Minnesota) and No. 20 St. Charles East tackle Bodey McCaslin (Iowa).

Rivals' No. 29 player in the Class of 2024, 6-foot-2, 200-pound Kaneland receiver Aric Johnson, remains undecided.

With No. 3 Kenwood receiver Marquise Lightfoot's July 3 commitment to the University of Miami and No. 6 Mt. Carmel running back-receiver Darrion Dupree's July 7 commitment to Wisconsin, as of press time the top undecided senior recruit is No. 7 Marques Easley, Kankakee offensive tackle, 6-7, 315.

"It's a good recruiting class," O'Halloran said of this year's seniors. "This and the next couple years are going to be really strong."

Rivals' No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2025 is Edwardsville's Iose Epenesa, a defensive end like his brother, Buffalo Bills 2020 second-round draft pick A.J. Epenesa.

Geneva receiver Talyn Taylor ranks No. 2 on Rivals' junior board followed by Palatine defensive end Jaylen Williams, 6-6, 280.

Top junior recruits also include IC Catholic linebacker Dominik Hulak (No. 12) and Hersey tight end Logan Farrell (No. 13).