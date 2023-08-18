Football previews 2023: Scouting the CCL/ESCC

Purple

Fenwick

2022 record: 5-5, 2-1 White

Coach: Matt Battaglia

Worth noting: Fenwick qualified for the playoffs for the second straight season last year and lost to Morgan Park in the first round. The Friars have qualified for the postseason both seasons one was held during Battaglia's three seasons as the head coach, winning its first state title in 2021. ... Junior defensive end Nathaniel Marshall returns after an impressive sophomore season. He caught many of the nation's top college programs' attention, earning offers from schools like Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. He should be a major disturbance for opposing quarterbacks all season. ... Senior Marek Hill will start at quarterback after starting during the team's run in the Prep Bowl playoffs last season. The Friars played three games during that run and lost to Simeon in the Prep Bowl championship ... Fenwick returns a lot of experience in their offensive skill positions. Senior wide receivers Elijah Romeus, Rowan White, Jalen Williams and Mikey Caccitolo and junior Andrew Bjorson all bring back experience while senior Luke D'Alise comes back as the team's running back. ... D'Alise will lead the linebacker group with senior Dillon Murphy while sophomore Vince Fagiolo will join Marshall on the line. Seniors Donnell French and Avian Brown, junior Jack Paris and sophomore Tommy Thies will all be key players to shore up the secondary. ... Seven of Fenwick's opponents made the playoffs last season.

IC Catholic

2022 record: 13-1, 5-0 Metro Suburban Blue, Class 3A state champions

Coach: Bill Krefft

Worth noting: IC Catholic continued its recent dominance by winning the Class 3A state title last season and returns plenty of talent. The Knights have won four state championships since 2016 and qualified for the playoffs each year since 2015. The program reach the semifinals twice and the quarterfinals once in the seasons it didn't win a state championship. ... Seniors KJ Parker and Eric Karner return to lead a talented receiving corps -- Parker committed to Iowa over the summer while Karner pledged to Texas A&M. Parker caught 17 touchdowns and 37 passes for 1,082 yards to lead the group. Junior Dominic Hulak, who has offers from Notre Dame, Illinois and Wisconsin, seniors Kaleb Ellis and Joey Gliatta will all bring back experience. ... Senior Dennis Mandala will start again at quarterback after leading an offense that averaged 44.1 points per game. ... Parker will lead a strong defensive group after finishing with 39 tackles and two interceptions. Gliatta joins Parker as a secondary leader while sophomore linebacker Foley Calcagno, junior lineman Melvin Coe and sophomore lineman James Alexander should all make an impact for a defense that gave up an average of 10.8 points per game. ... The Knights move over to the CCL/ESCC after competing in the Metro Suburban Conference. IC Catholic will need to make quick adjustments playing in the megaconference with 35 players on the varsity roster. The Knights will play teams like Loyola and Marist, who both have nearly 100 players on their respective rosters.

Nazareth

2022 record: 11-4, 1-2 Green, Class 5A state champions

Coach: Tim Racki

Worth noting: Nazareth won the Class 5A state title last season despite starting the season 2-4 and needing to win its last three games to enter the playoffs. The Roadrunners won their fourth state title since 2014 under Racki and have played in two more championship games during that span. The program returns plenty of talent from last season's championship team. ... Junior quarterback Logan Malachuk returns after throwing for 2,478 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Malachuk has increased his muscle weight and his speed, which should make him a difficult quarterback to bring down. ... Senior Ethan Enriquez and junior Alex Angulo will return with experience at the running back position. ... Malachuk will have a talented group of playmakers. Sophomore Eddie McClain Jr. will double as a running back and wide receiver while juniors Garrett Reese and Jaden Fauske, sophomores Jake Cestone and Trenton Walker will all be key wideouts. Junior Gabe Kaminski has also improved his skills at tight end. ... Kaminski will continue his growth as a pass rusher after finishing last season with 74 tackles, 34 for a loss, and 13 sacks. Senior Brendan Flanagan returns for this third season at linebacker while sophomore Lesroy Tittle and junior Nolan Daly will lead a long and athletic defensive line. ... Seven of the Roadrunners' opponents qualified for the playoffs last year.

St. Francis

2022 record: 11-2, 5-0 Metro Suburban Red

Coach: Bob McMillen

Worth noting: St. Francis qualified for the playoffs for the fourth straight year one was held, losing 17-14 to Providence in the Class 4A semifinals. The Spartans' trip to the final four was their furthest under McMillen and the returning players will try to build upon last season's success. ... The Spartans will have two new coordinators this season. Dan Paplaczyk takes over the offense while Jared McGriff-Culver will lead the offense. Paplaczyk coached at college, leading Judson, while McGriff-Culver moved up from the sophomore team. Both will try to bring a few changes as the both sides the ball try to become more fast-paced. ... Senior Alessio Milivojevic returns for his third season at quarterback. The Ball State commit had a total of 2,450 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and will try to keep up the pace for an offense that averaged 41.8 points per game last season. ... Junior Deshaun Williams will lead a talented receivers corps that features three-year starter junior Ian Willis, junior Liam Kolinski and sophomores Zach Washington and Tanner Glock. Seniors Antonio Gutierrez, Jack Donovan, Jack Anderson and Dan Theiss all return on the offensive line and will try to pave the way for junior running back Tyvonn Ransom. ... Three time all-conference senior linebacker Dom Beres returns and will lead a defensive group of senior linebacker Andy Bucaro, seniors Corin Greenwell and Kolinski and junior Asher Boose in the secondary and sophomore Jaylen Torres on the defensive line. ... The Spartans join the CCL/ESCC after competing in the Metro Suburban Conference. They'll face two defending champions -- IC Catholic and Nazareth -- and a semifinalist -- St. Rita.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nathaniel Marshall, Fenwick, DL/TE, jr.: The highly touted lineman will create issues for opposing quarterbacks all season with his 6-foot-4, 265-pound frame.

KJ Parker, IC Catholic, WR/S, sr.: Parker will use his athleticism to make big plays offensively and stop plays defensively.

Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth, DL/TE, jr.: At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Kaminaksi has tormented opponents early in his career and should continue to do so as he also becomes a bigger offensive target.

Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis Wheaton, QB, sr.: Illinois' top-ranked quarterback should lead the Spartans offense once again with a talented group around him.

Eric Karner, IC Catholic, TE, sr.: Karner will add another large target for the offense with his 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame.

Orange

Carmel

2022 record: 7-4, 2-1 Purple

Coach: Jason McKie

Worth noting: Carmel qualified for the playoffs for the first under McKie in his third season -- there was no playoff during his first year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corsairs lost to Sycamore in the second round of the Class 5A postseason and they'll try to take their next step as a program with the expectation of making the postseason each year. ... Former Chicago Bear Olin Kreutz joined the coaching staff as an offensive line coach. Kreutz and McKie played together for the Bears from 2003 to 2009. ... Senior quarterback Johnny Weber returns after throwing for 1,857 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Weber committed to Southeast Missouri over the offseason. ... Senior Torey French returns and will be a threat both as a running back and a wide receiver. Senior Kristan Coleman and junior Tommy Lamberti bring back experience on the offensive line. ... Northern Illinois commit Dev'ion Reynolds returns for his senior season. He'll lead a strong secondary group that features seniors Harlon May and Tyshaun Campbell and junior Jordan McKie. Seniors Kyle Lynch and Camren Lang and junior Dominic Delorme all return at linebacker. ... The Corsairs will take on one defending champion in Mount Carmel and a state finalist in Providence on the road. ... Carmel will only have one close road game against Lake Forest (nine miles). The Corsairs will need to travel at least 58 miles one way each to take on Marmion, Mount Carmel and Providence.

Marmion

2022 record: 4-5, 1-2 White

Coach: Dan Thorpe

Worth noting: Marmion will try to return to the playoffs after missing out last year because of a five-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The Cadets have qualified for the postseason 10 times since 2007 under Thrope, reaching the Class 6A title game in 2010. Marmion will try to jump back into the postseason with six total returners. ... Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) All-State linebacker and running back Jack Lesher returns for his senior season. Lesher is also a state champion wrestler and holds collegiate offers to compete in both sports. ... Seniors Henry Garrison and Jacob Sullivan will compete at quarterback. Sullivan transferred to Marmion after being a two-time all-conference quarterback at South Elgin. ... Lesher and seniors Chris Yarwood and Christian Farvia will need to create opportunities early at the running back position with no returning starters on the offensive line. ... Seniors Alfonso Barraza and Jack Matthews both return to lead the secondary while Lesher will sure up the middle with junior Gavin Burt. Senior Charlie Reynolds brings back experience on the defensive line. ... The Cadets will need to find ways to stay healthy going through the CCL/ESCC with 33 players on the varsity roster.

St. Patrick

2022 record: 4-5, 2-1 Purple

Coach: Luke Mertens

Worth noting: St. Patrick will try to get back into the postseason after barely not qualifying last season. The Shamrocks started the season 4-2 before dropping their last three games, including a 24-21 overtime loss to St. Viator that ended their season. The program has qualified for the playoffs once, in 2021, since 2014. ... Senior Ryan Birt and junior Colin Hay will battle for the starting quarterback spot. Birt played as a defensive back for the Shamrocks last season while Hay played quarterback for the sophomore team. ... St. Patrick will have plenty of hybrid players who can play either wide receiver or running back. Seniors Anthony Holloway, Joey Fico and Patrick Leyden and juniors Gavin Fitzgerald and Vince Curio will all be explosive targets for whoever is in at quarterback. Seniors Mikey Griffin and Kyle Morris and junior Anthony DeMarco bring back experience on the offensive line.

St. Viator

2022 record: 5-5, 2-1 Purple

Coach: David Archibald

Worth noting: St. Viator returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last year. The Lions won their last game during the regular season in overtime to qualify for the postseason and lost 34-17 to Sterling in the first round of the Class 5A bracket. St. Viator graduated 25 seniors from last year's team but return experience in key positions. ... Junior Cooper Kmet will be the starting quarterback after earning varsity snaps last season. Archibald is excited to see how explosive the offense can be under Kmet. ... All-conference offensive lineman Ben Konopka returns for his junior season along with senior Ryan Hutchens and sophomore Peter Lafleur. Senior Charlie Dolsen will be at different positions offensively while junior Dayvion Ellis should bring back needed experience as a wideout. ... Senior Phu Truong will lead a talented linebackers group with senior Ethan Angst and junior Michael Tauscher while all-conference safety senior Driese Raap will be a key leader. ... St. Viator will host Wisconsin's Riverside/Meir on Sept. 1. It will be the first time the Lions will play an out-of-state opponent since 2018.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dev'ion Reynolds, Carmel, DB, sr.: Reynolds' speed will be tough for opponents to keep up with as he tries to lock down some of the best wideouts in the state.

Jack Lesher, Marmion, LB/RB, sr.: Lesher should use his physicality and wrestling skills to bring players down and also escape defenders as a running back.

Ryan Birt, St. Patrick, QB/DB, sr.: Birt should show off his versatility on both sides of the ball with his speed and strength.

Cooper Kmet, St. Viator, QB, jr.: The quarterback impressed as a sophomore and has the traits to continue growing.

Johnny Weber, Carmel, QB, sr.: A dual-threat quarterback who can throw deep or take it in himself.