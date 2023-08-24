Defense wins championships: Here are some of the top prep defenders in the suburbs

Marmion's Jack Lesher (36) goes after Nazareth's Logan Malachuk (8) during a Class 5A second-round game at Marmion in Aurora in November 2021. Shaw Media Photo

St. Francis's Alessio Milivojevic (11) is sacked by IC Catholic Prep's Dominik Hulak (40) during varsity game between St Francis at IC Catholic Prep in October 2021 Shaw Media Photo

York's Cole Ostendorf (21) wraps up Marist's Mike Donegan (3) during a second round Class 8A varsity football playoff game between York High School and Marist High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Chicago, IL.

Palatine puts the DE in defense.

At one defensive end spot Pirates coach Corey Olson lines up Jaylen Williams, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound junior with 21 Power Five conference offers.

He's the No. 3 player in Illinois' Class of 2025 according to Rivals' "Edgy" Tim O'Halloran.

At the other DE spot Palatine fields three-year starter Filip Rolek, 6-3, 240.

The senior, who's been offered by Western Illinois, was the 2022 Mid-Suburban West co-defensive player of the year with another returning star defensive lineman, Hoffman Estates senior Jonathan Mayfield, 6-3, 260.

Olson put himself in the shoes of opposing coaches calling plays against the duo of Williams and Rolek, not to mention Palatine teammates like three-year starter Daevion Farrow and throwback bruiser Trey Widlowski.

"I think it's tough to decide which way you want to run. The pass rush, also -- you've got to pick which one you want to double-team," Olson said.

"Coming into the season, I think they're both guys you've got to watch," he said.

Definitely. And there are plenty of defensive players throughout the Daily Herald coverage area to watch this season.

York's got a guy. Cole Ostendorf, a senior linebacker, sacked the quarterback 11.5 times last year and made 23.5 tackles for loss in a Class 8A Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State season.

Naperville Central senior defensive lineman Maverick Ohle and Stevenson senior lineman Ethan Aghakhan were 8A honorable-mention all-state picks.

Ohle, incidentally, had the strength, agility and quickness to win 3A discus last spring at state track and field. Aghakhan placed ninth.

Ostendorf, York coach Mike Fitzgerald said, "is an extremely physical football player that plays downhill and sideline to sideline. He has had a great off-season and is bigger and stronger than last year."

All-area Elk Grove senior linebacker Joe Coveliers earned IHSFCA Class 7A All-State honors. Another linebacker, Buffalo Grove senior Anthony Palano, was 7A honorable mention.

Batavia and Maine South are football programs that reload annually. Batavia coach Dennis Piron has a couple team co-captains, linebacker Ben Fiegel and defensive lineman Jordan Buckley, who are headed to Southern Illinois and Ball State, respectively. Buckley stands 6-5.

Maine South coach Dave Inserra likes his duo of free safety Sam Cooper and cornerback Evan Agosto.

"Both have speed, love to hit, have natural instincts and play the ball very well," Inserra said.

O'Halloran had Wheaton North defensive end Joe Barna and Downers Grove North outside linebacker Cael Brezina among the top 28 recruits in the Class of 2024. Barna's headed to Illinois, Brezina to Iowa State.

Edgy Tim also had IC Catholic linebacker Dominik Hulak ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2025. Knights safety J.T. Schmidt, who made 92 tackles with 4 interceptions and 10 breakups in 2022, has offers from Yale and Dartmouth, IC defensive backs coach Matt Bowen said.

Returning Daily Herald All-Area defensive players include linebackers Tommy Diamond (Geneva), Kyle Lynch (Carmel), Matty Jens (Grayslake Central), Lincoln Adams (Lake Zurich) and Jake Furtney (St. Charles North), actually a weapon at multiple positions including tight end on offense.

Like Furtney, Maine West senior linebacker Ben Cooper also will play tight end. He's committed to Illinois State.

Naperville North senior defensive lineman Lawson Grier is a three-year starter who made 14 tackles for loss last season.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Glenbrook North senior lineman Landon Lauter is only in his second year playing football. At 6-5, 255 pounds, he's already gained quite a bit of college interest, including a Butler offer and a preferred walk-on from Illinois.

A competitor who like Lauter has a high grade-point average, Marmion senior Jack Lesher is a two-time wrestling all-stater, the reigning Class 3A 182-pound champion. He comes off a stat sheet-filling IHSFCA 5A All-State football season in which he made 66 tackles.

A football team captain, three-year starter and student of the game, Lesher will have his choice of wrestling or football at the college level.

"I can't say enough about Jack's preparation, his physical play, and he's a great example of how to play the game," said Cadets coach Dan Thorpe.