Scouting Week 1 Cook football games

Highland Park at Leyden

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last year: Highland Park 28, Leyden 25

Outlook: Highland Park has been close to the playoffs for the last three years. The Giants feel they are ready to make the jump this season behind six players who are three-year starters including quarterback David Finfer. Leyden had a two-touchdown lead against Highland Park just before halftime. But a couple of errors turned the tables on them. They will be looking to bounce back with four starters returning on both sides of the ball. Anthony Falco, who moves from defensive end to quarterback this season, will be a key to the Eagles' success.

Addison Trail at Maine East

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last year: Addison Trail 48, Maine East 6

Outlook: Addison Trail had just two wins last season, one of which came over Maine East. The Blazers are looking to turn things around behind a senior-laden offensive line. Maine East got over the hump last season with its first win in five years. Now the Demons will look to make a step forward this season. Quarterback Adam Awad, who was effective last season and is a senior, returns to lead the offense.

Marmion at Maine West

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Marmion missed out of the playoffs last season. The Cadets return six starters including RB/LB Jack Lesher. Maine West returned to the playoffs last season. The Warriors return 14 starters from that team including quarterback Tommy Delaney, who completes 61.5% of his passes last season. Illinois State commit TE/LB Ben Cooper should be a major force on both sides of the ball.

New Trier at Hersey

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year: Hersey 31, New Trier 0

Outlook: This should be an excellent test for a pair of teams that have conference titles and postseason glory on their minds. New Trier returns 16 starters from a team that just missed the playoffs. Hersey has five D-1 players including Iowa-commit Will Nolan and Northwestern-commit Carson Grove. The Huskies will have Colton Gumino, who is a junior and has five offers, at quarterback full time this year. Gumino's throwing ability should be a solid test for a Trevian defense that returns 9 starters, including three in the secondary.

Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: This is the only all-MSL game and should be a fun one. Both teams have been playoff stalwarts the last two seasons. As in most games, the quarterback spot will be key for both squads. Hoffman Estates will start junior Nate Cleveland, who was a starting corner last year. He will take command of a program that has averaged 33 points per game the last two seasons. Buffalo Grove will counter with experience in Payton Diaz. The senior threw for nearly 2,000 yards last season while rushing for 18 touchdowns.

Elk Grove at Hillcrest

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Hillcrest has qualified for the state playoffs the last six playoff seasons. The Hawks are coming off back-to-back seasons of 5-5 records. Last season, Elk Grove had its most wins since 2011 and the Grens qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. New head coach Daniel O'Donnell will have his team ready with a trio of wide receivers returning in Lucas Rogers, Dominic Belmonte and Matthew Martorano along with tight end Dylan Berkowitz. Danny Pasterski will be stepping in to play quarterback.

North Chicago at Wheeling

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: North Chicago has won just two games in the past three seasons. New Wheeling coach JeMarcus Moody will bring his young and inexperienced squad into the game with the hopes of his first career victory. The Wildcats have just 11 seniors and six returning starters, so many of his players will be going both ways. Patrick Tinsley (WR/DB), Phillip Yoon (LB) and Rafael Flores (DL) will be the only returning senior starters.

Lyons at Prospect

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Lyons returns 13 starters from a team that went 9-3 a year ago. Prospect will need to contain Lyons quarterback Ryan Jackson, who is a three-year starter who threw 26 touchdowns last season. Prospect, which has gone deep in the playoffs the last two seasons, returns 11 starters. Prospect has been high flying on offense, averaging nearly 49 points per game the last two seasons. All eyes will be on junior quarterback Jack Skoog to see how well he steps into his role as starting quarterback.

Warren at Barrington

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Warren 41, Barrington 7

Outlook: The teams meet to open the season for the sixth time. Warren has won the last three openers and the Blue Devils also won a playoff game against the Broncos in 2020. Warren will be physical as usual. And just like past years, the strength will be in their defense. Barrington has 12 starters back from a team that just missed the playoffs. The Broncos would like to run more this year with a 5-foot-11, 195-pound Dillion Fitzpatrick returning at running back.

Brother Rice at Maine South

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: One of the top games in the state for Week 1. The Crusaders are a perennial 8A power, going to the playoffs 17 times in the last 20 playoff seasons. Linebacker Christian Pierce, who has numerous D1 offers including Illinois, leads a veteran and very tough defense. Maine South is trying to erase last year's forfeits and begin a new chapter. The Hawks have plenty of weapons in quarterback Jack Defilippi, running back Michael Dellumo and wide receiver Evan Agosto. Zak Stoilov, who has five D-1 offers, anchors the offensive line.

Lake Zurich at Fremd

When: Friday

Last year: Lake Zurich 21, Fremd 7

Outlook: This is the 15th time the two schools are meeting to open the season with Lake Zurich holding a 10-4 advantage. Fremd's last win came in 2019 and the teams did not play in 2020. Lake Zurich advanced to the 7A semifinals last year. The Bears are led by WR/RB Jackson Piggott, whose dad Chris is the varsity baseball coach at Fremd. The Vikings are young, but much improved after a pair of 1-8 seasons. Fremd has 9 starters back including WR/DB Brennan Saxe.

Conant at Lake Park

When: Friday, 7:30 PM

Last year: Conant 26, Lake Park 13

Outlook: The teams have met the last two years to open their seasons with Conant winning both times. Anthony Donatucci takes over for Conant. They will look to throw more and run less with quarterback Matt Maize. He will have many options to throw to in Nathan Hahn, Caden Ryan, Connor Minogue and Lennon Johnson. The Lancers won just one game last year and will have Michael McCormick at quarterback.

Palatine at St. Charles North

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Palatine 26, St. Charles North 14

Outlook: The Pirates are looking for a good start to what could be a long finish to the 2023 season. The Pirates have a fierce defensive line that includes D1 prospects Jaylen Williams and Filip Rolek. Dominik Ball, who is a four-year starter on offense and has committed to Tulane, keys the offense. He will run behind an offensive line that includes Parker Brault, who has a pair of D-1 offers. St. Charles North advanced to the quarterfinals last year. The North Stars have Ethan Plumb, who is in his third year as a starter, back at quarterback.

St. Viator at De LaSalle

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: St. Viator 35, De La Salle 7

Outlook: The Lions made a late run to the playoffs last season to earn their first trip since 2017. That run was in part thanks to the play of junior QB Copper Kmet, who started at the end of the season. Charlie Dolsen and junior Dayvion Ellis will be the main targets for Kmet. A win here could set the stage for a return to the playoffs where the Lions could move down to 4A. De LaSalle won just one game last season. The Meteors have been falling of late, winning just eight games in the last four seasons.

Pekin at Rolling Meadows

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Pekin is coming off its winningest season in school history when the Dragons posted an 11-1 mark. They advanced to the quarterfinals in 7A, losing 29-27 to Lake Zurich. Rolling Meadows missed the playoffs for the first time in 11 playoff seasons. The Mustangs look to get back to the dance with wide receiver Ben Petermann coming off a 15-touchdown season. Anthony Sansonetti, Ryan Chaney and tight end Peyton Wiles make up an experienced receiving corp.

Antioch at Schaumburg

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Northern Lake County Conference power Antioch makes the drive. The Sequoits are more comfortable running than riding with backs Nick Day and Martin Cohen combing for over 2,100 yards last season. Schaumburg has 11 starters returning with seven starters back on defense. They are led by Jimmy Zinchuk and Brandon Carver on the defensive line and linebackers Jimmy Frejd and Frankie Urso.