 

Football / Top 20

 
Updated 8/25/2023 6:09 AM

Football

Team Week 1 opponent

 

1. York 12-1 at Glenbrook South

2. Batavia 10-4 Hosts Phillips

3. Hersey 10-1 Hosts New Trier

4. Warren 10-2 at Barrington

5. Palatine 10-2 at St. Charles North

6. Glenbard West 11-2 Hosts Marist

7. St. Charles North 10-2 Hosts Palatine

8. Maine South 0-12 Hosts Brother Rice

9. Wheaton North 9-2 At Downers Grove South

10. Prospect 9-2 Hosts Lyons

11. Lake Zurich 11-2 At Fremd

12. Neuqua Valley 8-3 Hosts Oswego

13. Naperville North 7-3 Hosts Homewood-Flossmoor

14. IC Catholic Prep 13-1 Hosts Bowman Academy, Ind.

15. South Elgin 11-0 Hosts West Chicago

16. St. Francis 11-2 Hosts Downers Grove North

17. Naperville Central 6-4 At Hinsdale Central

18. Jacobs 8-2 At Prairie Ridge

19. Downers Grove North 7-4 At St. Francis

20. Huntley 8-2 Hosts Crystal Lake Central

