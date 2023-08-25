Football / Top 20
Team Week 1 opponent
1. York 12-1 at Glenbrook South
2. Batavia 10-4 Hosts Phillips
3. Hersey 10-1 Hosts New Trier
4. Warren 10-2 at Barrington
5. Palatine 10-2 at St. Charles North
6. Glenbard West 11-2 Hosts Marist
7. St. Charles North 10-2 Hosts Palatine
8. Maine South 0-12 Hosts Brother Rice
9. Wheaton North 9-2 At Downers Grove South
10. Prospect 9-2 Hosts Lyons
11. Lake Zurich 11-2 At Fremd
12. Neuqua Valley 8-3 Hosts Oswego
13. Naperville North 7-3 Hosts Homewood-Flossmoor
14. IC Catholic Prep 13-1 Hosts Bowman Academy, Ind.
15. South Elgin 11-0 Hosts West Chicago
16. St. Francis 11-2 Hosts Downers Grove North
17. Naperville Central 6-4 At Hinsdale Central
18. Jacobs 8-2 At Prairie Ridge
19. Downers Grove North 7-4 At St. Francis
20. Huntley 8-2 Hosts Crystal Lake Central