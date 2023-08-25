 

Plumb's late TD strikes lifts St. Charles North over Palatine

  • Palatine's Connor May (10) tries haul in a long pass as St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) pressures him Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Connor May (10) tries haul in a long pass as St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) pressures him Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Tommy Elter (2) looks for an open teammate against St. Charles North Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Tommy Elter (2) looks for an open teammate against St. Charles North Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles North's Jake Mettetal (3) moves around Palatine's Joe Reiswig (50) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      St. Charles North's Jake Mettetal (3) moves around Palatine's Joe Reiswig (50) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles North's Aedan Hayes (2) tries to slide past Palatine's Trey Widlowski (11) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      St. Charles North's Aedan Hayes (2) tries to slide past Palatine's Trey Widlowski (11) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) turns upfield with some support from his teammates Stark Frank (51) and Downer Evan (72) as they take on St. Charles North's Jake Furtney (33) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) turns upfield with some support from his teammates Stark Frank (51) and Downer Evan (72) as they take on St. Charles North's Jake Furtney (33) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles North's Joell Holloman (11) dives for some extra yards Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      St. Charles North's Joell Holloman (11) dives for some extra yards Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Jacob Stark brings down St. Charles North's Joell Holloman during the Pirates' win Friday night in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Jacob Stark brings down St. Charles North's Joell Holloman during the Pirates' win Friday night in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Trey Widlowski looks for an opening.

      Palatine's Trey Widlowski looks for an opening. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Christian Courtney (58) brings down St. Charles North's Anthony Taormina (5) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Christian Courtney (58) brings down St. Charles North's Anthony Taormina (5) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles North's Anthony Taormina (5) turns upfield as Palatine's Trey Widlowski (11) loses his helmet in an attempted tackle Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      St. Charles North's Anthony Taormina (5) turns upfield as Palatine's Trey Widlowski (11) loses his helmet in an attempted tackle Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) turns upfield for a long 60 yard touchdown Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Dominik Ball (7) turns upfield for a long 60 yard touchdown Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine and St. Charles North faced off Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine and St. Charles North faced off Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • St. Charles North's Ethan Plumb (10) looks for an open teammate Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      St. Charles North's Ethan Plumb (10) looks for an open teammate Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Ryan Donnelly (18) and Palatine's Connor May (10) celebrate a touchdown over St. Charles North's Michael Hyde (7) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Ryan Donnelly (18) and Palatine's Connor May (10) celebrate a touchdown over St. Charles North's Michael Hyde (7) Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Connor May (10) and St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) collide after a dropped pass Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

      Palatine's Connor May (10) and St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) collide after a dropped pass Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Craig Brueske
 
 
Updated 8/25/2023 11:25 PM

Instant classic.

Trailing Palatine 34-30 with 5:05 remaining, St. Charles North (1-0) marched 69 yards in 9 plays, capped by quarterback Ethan Plumb's 13-yard touchdown strike to sophomore receiver Keaton Reinke with 2:06 left to help lift the North Stars to a thrilling 37-34 nonconference victory in the season opener Friday night in St. Charles.

 

"It was a tall fade," said Plumb, who completed 34 of 45 passes for 332 yards and 3 touchdowns while also rushing for 42 yards and a score. "The safety was inside, and I know Keaton has hops."

Reinke (5 catches, 65 yards) caught the ball while tight-roping the sideline in the end zone.

"Keaton is a great ballplayer," said Plumb. "He's a playmaker."

There were playmakers on both sides of the field in this one.

Palatine senior tailback Dominik Ball (21 carries, 140 yards) scored a pair of first-half touchdowns -- on a 64-yard run and a 64-yard reception from quarterback Tommy Elter.

However, Ball was stopped short on the Pirates' final possession, as North Stars senior linebacker Jake Furtney made the game-sealing tackle on a 4th-and-4 play from the Palatine 30 with 54 seconds left.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The North Stars, who trailed 27-17 at halftime, received a huge performance from senior wideout Jake Mettetal, who caught 12 passes for 177 yards -- including a 47-yard TD reception from Plumb to give St. Charles North a 30-27 lead with 10:34 remaining.

Palatine answered on its next possession, however, as Ball scored on a 4-yard run to give the visitors a 34-30 advantage.

That set the stage for Plumb's heroics on the North Stars' final drive.

He connected with Reinke for an 18-yard completion to move the ball inside Palatine territory, then found tailback Joell Holloman for a 9-yard gain and an 11-yard completion, before the eventual game-winning hookup with Reinke.

"We've done it before -- last year when we beat Wheaton North," Plumb said of his team's late comeback. "Our offensive line did a great job blocking, Joell (Hollman) did a great job running the ball, and all our receivers were catching balls like crazy. You go down, you go back up, you go down again, and you keep going.

"You dream to play in a game like this."

Hunter Liszka added 3 field goals for the North Stars, covering 23, 19, and 35 yards, respectively.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 