Week 1 football roundup for DuPage County and Fox

Here's a look back at some of the highlights from around the area on Week 1 of the high school football season.

IC Catholic Prep 47, Bowman Academy (Ind.) 0:

IC sent a message on the opening kickoff when Aaron Harvey forced a fumble, and it was returned for a touchdown by Foley Calcagno. Dennis Mandella threw touchdown passes of 47 yards to KJ Parker and 28 yards to David Valez. Joe Gliotta had a 13-yard touchdown run and Harvey had a 58-yarder.

Hampshire 27, McHenry 0:

Cole Klawikowski had touchdown runs of 2, 3, 7 and 17 yards while rushing for 125 yards on 21 carries for the Whip-Purs. Luke Lacke (3-of-4, 92 yards) threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Art Fivelson.

Wauconda 14, Hinsdale South 10:

Wauconda rallied with a pair of third quarter touchdowns to hold off Hinsdale South. The Hornets built a 10-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Langston Love to Alec Mller.

The Bulldogs roared back in the third quarter on a touchdown runs of 37 and 38 yards by Connor Vansselow. Hinsdale South drove inside the Wauconda 10 late in the game but failed to score.

South Elgin 28, West Chicago 7:

Ishmael George caught a trio of touchdown passes from Lucas Noworal as the Storm won their 25th game in a row in the Upstate Eight.

Wheaton Academy 42, St. Michaels (Tex.) 8:

The Warriors' trip to the Lone Star state was a successful one as Wheaton Academy jumped to a 42-0 lead and never looked back.

Quarterback Brett Kasper set the stage with touchdown runs of 75 and 43 yards on the opening two series.

Naperville North 35, Homewood Flossmoor 21:

The Huskies pulled away from a 7-7 halftime score to earn the victory as Naperville North scored four consecutive touchdowns.

Jacob Bell, who had a first-half touchdown run, scored twice from one yard out. Bell also hit Purdue-commit Luke Williams on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Cole Arl (16 carries, 101 yards) added a 31-yard touchdown run.

West Aurora 42, Proviso East 0:

West Aurora raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and then held on to blank the Pirates.

Michael Williams rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Reece Wagner. Eric Mcneil added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Maine West 14, Marmion 13:

Tommy Delaney tossed swing pass to One'll Miller-Smith who then crashed over two defenders for the tying touchdown with 20 seconds to play. Jason Salazar added the conversion to lift the Warriors for the win.

Ben Cooper also had a one-yard touchdown run for Maine West.

Elgin 24, Fenton 21:

Elgin won its opener in the Upstate Eight.

Montini 56, Westinghouse 12:

The Broncos rolled to a 42-12 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.

Benet 40, Oak Forest 6:

The Redwings pulled away from an early 6-6 tie to win easily as Benet piled up over 400 yards of total offense.

Oswego 13, Neuqua Valley 0:

Oswego blanked the Wildcats in the season opener.

Notre Dame 15, Willowbrook 12:

Notre Dame scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to upend the Warriors.

Aurora Christian 42, Marquette 0:

Aurora Christian's trip to Ottawa was a prosperous one as the Eagles rolled.

Lincoln-Way Central 38, St. Charles East 6:

St. Charles East fell behind 34-0. Mac Paul threw a third-quarter touchdown pass for the Saints.

Addison Trail 39, Maine East 6:

Addison Trail led 12-6 early in the second quarter and were able to pull away for a convincing win.