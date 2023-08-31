 

Coines shines in debut, leads Maine South over Warren

  • Maine South's Michael Dellumo carries the ball during Thursday's game at Warren.

      Maine South's Michael Dellumo carries the ball during Thursday's game at Warren. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines carries the ball on a keeper during Thursday's game at Warren.

      Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines carries the ball on a keeper during Thursday's game at Warren. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren quarterback Nathan Foster, left, tries to break free from the Maine South defense during Thursday's game in Gurnee.

      Warren quarterback Nathan Foster, left, tries to break free from the Maine South defense during Thursday's game in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Dajhir Gordon steps past Maine South's Michael Mizwicki during Thursday's game in Gurnee.

      Warren's Dajhir Gordon steps past Maine South's Michael Mizwicki during Thursday's game in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maine South's Michael Dellumo, right, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with teammate Douglas Sernel during Thursday's game at Warren.

      Maine South's Michael Dellumo, right, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with teammate Douglas Sernel during Thursday's game at Warren. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Donovan McNeal carries the ball during Thursday's game against Maine South.

      Warren's Donovan McNeal carries the ball during Thursday's game against Maine South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines carries the ball for a first-quarter touchdown at Warren Thursday.

      Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines carries the ball for a first-quarter touchdown at Warren Thursday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maine South's Thomas Naughton and his teammates bring down Warren's Aaron Stewart.

      Maine South's Thomas Naughton and his teammates bring down Warren's Aaron Stewart. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Donovan McNeal (2) makes his way past Maine South defenders including Clark Simpson during Thursday's game in Gurnee.

      Warren's Donovan McNeal (2) makes his way past Maine South defenders including Clark Simpson during Thursday's game in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Maine South's Michael Dellumo, left, is stopped by Warren's Aaron Stewart during Thursday's game in Gurnee.

      Maine South's Michael Dellumo, left, is stopped by Warren's Aaron Stewart during Thursday's game in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren quarterback Nathan Foster throws a pass during Thursday's game against Maine South.

      Warren quarterback Nathan Foster throws a pass during Thursday's game against Maine South. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Aydan Edwards gets stopped by the Maine South defense including Logan Tomlinson, left, during Thursday's game in Gurnee.

      Warren's Aydan Edwards gets stopped by the Maine South defense including Logan Tomlinson, left, during Thursday's game in Gurnee. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Bill McLean
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 8/31/2023 10:40 PM

Constantine Coines was money Thursday night.

The Maine South junior quarterback threw a 70-yard touchdown pass on the first possession and ran for 2 more TDs as the Hawks defeated host Warren 28-7 in Gurnee.

 

Each football squad entered the nonconference game with an 0-1 record.

Coines -- in his first career varsity start, filling in for injured QB Jack DeFilippis ­-- completed 13 of 21 passes for 226 yards and rushed 11 times for 110 yards, including scores of 25 and 50 yards.

His screen pass to junior running back Michael Dellumo resulted in a 70-yard tally on the third play of the game.

"Just a regular screen," Coines said. "The blocks by our receivers were amazing on that TD."

Maine South (1-1) led 14-0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter and appeared geared up to coast. But Warren (0-2) got on the board via a 5-yard TD burst by Blue Devils senior running back Donovan McNeal late in the second frame.

Neither club scored in the third quarter.

The visiting Hawks went up 20-7 when Dellumo rushed for a 2-yard TD in the first minute of the fourth. But he stood out as a wideout Thursday night, finishing with 5 receptions for 112 yards.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I have to praise my entire offensive staff," said Maine South coach Dave Inserra, whose gridders lost 19-17 to Warren last fall. "They did such a great job, all four of them."

So did the Hawks' hard-hitting defense. Senior linebacker Michael Mizwicki dropped a ball carrier for a 1-yard loss on third down of Warren's first possession; junior linebacker Alex Cenich and senior defensive back Jack Van Roeyen each came down with an interception, with a tipped pass by junior defensive tackle Tyler Fortis preceding Cenich's pick: and senior outside linebacker Logan Tomlinson batted away a Nate Foster pass in the fourth quarter.

Foster finished with 76 yards passing and 123 yards rushing, while Warren sophomore running back Aaron Stewart added 70 yards on the ground.

McNeal, also a linebacker, recorded a sack, and Blue Devils junior DB picked off a second-half pass.

Maine South senior wide receiver Julian Turner snared 8 passes for 75 yards for the victors.

"Maine South is well-coached, confident and tough," Warren coach Bryan McNulty said on the eve of the game.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 