Scouting Week 2 Cook County football games

Waukegan (1-0) at Maine West (1-0)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Waukegan beat Round Lake 22-0; Maine West beat Marmion 14-13

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Waukegan broke its 17-game losing streak last week. They also scored nearly as many points (22) as they did all last season (28). Maine West had a great come-from-behind victory last week. Tommy Deaney, who threw the tying touchdown pass to Onell Miller-Smith, was 13-of-28 for 139 yards. Miller-Smith showed his versatility. He rushed for 132 yards. He also threw an option pass for a touchdown and had three catches for 23 yards. The Maine West defense also played well. Led by LB Ben Cooper and DL Alex Gorbenko, the Warriors allowed just 194 yards of offense.

Maine East (0-1) at Round Lake (0-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Maine East lost to Addison Trail 39-6; Round Lake lost to Waukegan 22-0

Last year: Maine East 13, Round Lake 6

Outlook: This was where Maine East was able to turn the corner last season when the Demons ended their long losing streak. Maine East kept things close last week against Addison Trail, before running out of gas in the second half.

Milwaukee University (WI) (1-1) vs. St. Viator (0-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m. at Forest View

Last week: Riverside 63, Dominican 16; De La Salle 28, St. Viator 23

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Riverside is making the trip from Milwaukee to play Viator for the first time. Riverside has played two games since Wisconsin began their games a week earlier. St. Viator had things going well and was on the verge of coming up with a win last week. But the Lions surrendered a long touchdown pass in the final minutes. Michael Tauscher looked good in the backfield, rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Cooper Kmet also had a solid game at quarterback for the Lions.

Leyden (0-1) at Niles North (0-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Leyden lost to Highland Park 37-0; Niles North lost to Amundsen 7-6

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Leyden fell behind quickly and was blanked last week. The Eagles will look to get their offense on track after gaining 173 yards but failing to find the end zone. Javier Ibarra will look to increase his output this week after gaining 58 rushing yards in the loss. Niles North, which has a youthful team, missed an extra point to take their loss last week.

Conant (0-1) at Wheeling (1-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Conant lost to Lake Park 28-7; Wheeling beat North Chicago 25-13

Last year: Conant 41, Wheeling 7

Outlook: A battle between first-year head coaches. Conant's Anthony Donatucci is still in search of his first career win. Conant struggled on the offensive end last week, finishing with just 43 yards. Matt Maize threw a touchdown pass to Joshua Barnett. It was a different story for Wheeling coach JeMarcus Moody, who, with his family and friends on hand, some of which came from Arkansas, won his first game. Quarterback Justin Ghibea had a terrific game rushing for two touchdowns and throwing another to Filippo Schiavoni. Ghibea had 110 yards passing and ran for another 63 yards.

Prospect (1-0) at Barrington (1-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 PM

Last week: Prospect beat Lyons 24-10; Barrington beat Warren 40-33

Last year: Prospect 52, Barrington 20

Outlook: When these teams play, expect scoreboards to erupt. They combined for 72 points last year and for 97 when they met in spring 2021. Both teams are coming off upset wins. Prospect took care of Lyons thanks to the running of junior running back Noah Easter and a defense that allowed just 79 yards in the second half. Barrington piled up 470 yards of offense against Warren's vaunted defense to win. Quarterback Nick Piepert was terrific in his first start, throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those went to Matt Marusich. The Broncos were also off to the races behind Dillon Fitzpatrick, who rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Hoffman Estates (0-1) at Elk Grove (0-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove lost to Hillcrest 14-12; Hoffman Estates lost to Buffalo Grove 29-28

Last year: Elk Grove 24, Hoffman Estates 14; Hoffman Estates 29, Elk Grove 22

Outlook: These teams played twice last year with Elk Grove winning the regular season contest and Hoffman winning the playoff game. Extra points was the key components as both teams lost their respective openers. Hoffman failed to stop Buffalo Grove on a conversion run in overtime. Hoffman quarterback Nate Cleveland had a solid game in his first start, throwing for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Danny Pasterski (8-of-20, 139 yards, two touchdowns) also did well in his first start for Elk Grove.

Buffalo Grove (1-0) at Palatine (0-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove beat Hoffman Estates 29-28; Palatine lost to St. Charles North 34-31

Last year: Palatine 50, Buffalo Grove 7

Outlook: Buffalo Grove went long and short to win their opening game. Payton Diaz (19-of-33, 282 yards) hit Samuel Cho on a school-record 99-yard touchdown pass on the game's opening play. Diaz also threw a conversion pass to Alex Barnas to win the game. Palatine failed to hold onto its lead and lost in the final minutes of their game. The Pirates gave up 332 passing yards and three touchdowns. The good news is that the Pirate offense was rolling. Dominik Ball rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns while Tommy Elter threw for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns, one of which went to Ball.

Hersey (1-0) at Fremd (0-1)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat New Trier 30-12; Fremd lost to Lake Zurich 28-7

Last year: Hersey 45, Fremd 14

Outlook: Hersey showed that they not only can throw the ball well, but the Huskies can also run it as well. Nasir McKenzie piled up 120 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns. The Huskies' air game was also on target with Colton Gumino, who threw for 171 yards, hooking up on a long touchdown pass to Carson Grove. Fremd's inability to stop big plays doomed the Vikings. Brennan Saxe, who caught six passes, looks to be solid with sophomore quarterback John O'Brien at the helm.

Schaumburg (0-1) at Rolling Meadows (0-1)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg lost to Antioch 42-13; Rolling Meadows lost to Pekin 19-7

Last year: Rolling Meadows 49, Schaumburg 28

Outlook: Schaumburg put up 371 yards off offense last week. But turnovers cost the Saxons dearly as they only scored 14 points. Meanwhile on defense, they surrendered a trio of long touchdown plays that helped seal their fate. Rolling Meadows also had a good offensive day, but difficulty finding the end zone in their loss. Meadows had 299 yards of offense. But their only score came on a Colin Ford pass to Sean Kerr. Ford threw for 179 yards while Vinny Piccolo rushed for 100 yards.