Scouting Week 2 DuPage County football games

South Elgin (1-0, 1-0) at Glenbard East (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: South Elgin won, 22-6, last year.

About the Storm: It didn't take long for junior quarterback Jack Ginnan to get his feet wet, as he threw 4 touchdown passes in the first quarter during South Elgin's 57-14 season opening victory over West Chicago last week. Junior receiver Ishmael George caught 2 of his 3 TD passes in the first quarter, while junior Nico Barkho also had a pair of TD receptions. Storm coach Dragan Teonic knows there is still plenty of room for improvement. "We have to improve our tackling, pad level and conditioning," said Teonic. The South Elgin-Glenbard East contest has blossomed into a good rivalry. "This is always a good, tough matchup," said the coach. "Glenbard East is always very physical and rarely misses tackles. They've established themselves as a good program. We're taking a young, inexperienced team to Lombard Friday night, but we are excited for the opportunity in front of us. Our kids are hungry and love football." It might be a little too early to call this a must-win game, but it is still a significant one. "We play a complete round-robin tournament and every game 'counts' the same," said Teonic. "However, some games are more difficult to win than others. Glenbard East is always a tough opponent."

About the Rams: Senior quarterback Blake Salvino tossed 4 touchdown passes in the second quarter during the Rams' 42-0 win over Larkin last week. Two of those strikes went to senior receiver Chikodi Nze. Matthew Larson also tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns, as the Rams found the end zone on each of their first 6 offensive possessions. Meanwhile, senior defensive back Eric McClain led the shutout bid with an interception. "It was a complete effort," said Rams coach John Walters. "We were very solid in all three phases, which is very good to see out of the gate." Glenbard East has a tall challenge ahead against a South Elgin team that has won 4 consecutive UEC championships and 25 straight conference games. "South Elgin has been the class of the Upstate Eight," said Walters. "We will get their best shot -- no doubt. Last year's game felt like a playoff game with the intensity. My bet? It will be a fast, physical game." How important is this one? "It's always a big game," added the coach. "I think they will say the same. Week 2 is just how the schedule falls. Every game matters. We only get nine and have to win so many to have a shot at the postseason. It's the only sport that operates that way. Every Friday is a big deal. This one carries a little more because it's the top team."

Bartlett (1-0, 1-0) at West Chicago (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Bartlett won, 42-0, last year.

About the Hawks: Marco Incandela made a pair of interceptions to lead the Hawks' defense during last weekend's 19-8 win over Streamwood. Running backs Joe Caputo (19 carries, 85 yards) and Filip Szeszko (65 yards) each scored touchdowns for the Hawks, while Aidan Smolenski booted a pair of field goals, covering 35 and 40 yards, respectively. Bartlett's defense basically turned in a shutout last weekend, as the only TD allowed came on an 84-yard kickoff return. "The defense played awesome," Hawks coach Milan Vuckovich said after last week's win.

About the Wildcats: Senior tailback Vincent Muci is the heart and soul of the Wildcats, having rushed for 149 yards on 14 carries (10.6-yard average) and a touchdown during a 57-14 loss to South Elgin last weekend. Junior tailback Robert Lee added 54 yards on 8 carries against the Storm.

Fenton (0-1, 0-1) at Glenbard South (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Glenbard South won, 49-14, last year.

About the Bison: Fenton gave Elgin a scare before losing, 24-21, last weekend. Junior quarterback Nathan Stewart completed 13 of 27 passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception against the Maroons, while tailback Jordan McDougall rushed for 60 yards and a TD and collected 5 tackles from his cornerback spot on defense. Senior middle linebacker Gabriel Salgado had a team-high 11 tackles last weekend.

About the Raiders: Glenbard South possesses a multi-purpose threat in Notre Dame-bound senior WR Cam Williams, who caught 7 passes for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Raiders' season opener last weekend. Senior quarterback Michael Champagne was 10 of 17 for 182 yards and 4 TDs against East Aurora, while also adding a TD run. Carter London rushed for 93 yards and a score and caught a TD pass last weekend. Defensively, senior defensive tackle Jack Everett Anderson collected a team-high 7 tackles against the Tomcats.

Waubonsie Valley (1-0) at Plainfield East (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First matchup between the teams.

About the Warriors: Following an 0-9 season a year ago, Waubonsie Valley opened the campaign with a 28-7 win over Oswego East last weekend. "Coming off last season, we certainly need to get off to a solid start, and last Friday night was a big step in the right direction against a good program," said Waubonsie coach Tom Baumgartner. "We need to refocus now on a talented Plainfield East team and try to build off last week's win." Tyler Threat lived up to his name, rushing for 186 second-half yards and 3 touchdowns as the Warriors broke open a scoreless halftime deadlock. Chrisjan Simmons added a 3-yard TD run for the Warriors. "Trent Selby and Brady Teeple played well on offense, doing a lot of the little things like downfield blocking that sprung Tyler for those big runs (75 and 25 yards)," said Baumgartner. "Also, the entire defense played with great energy throughout the game last week, led by Bryce Provis and Sean Carroll."

About the Bengals: Plainfield East got behind early, trailing 35-0, during last week's 49-20 opening game loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais. Junior quarterback Brandon Paredes scored a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs and tossed a TD pass to Tre Johnson. "They will make great strides between Week 1 and Week 2," Baumgartner said of the Bengals. "I expect them to be ready to bound back after a tough loss last week. They are too talented not to be tough each week."

Minooka (1-0) at Neuqua Valley (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First matchup between the teams.

About the Indians: Minooka began its season on the right foot, defeating Rock Island, 42-7, last weekend. Sophomore quarterback Nathan Maul enjoyed a solid varsity debut, flanked by tailback Joey Partridge, 6-4 sophomore receiver Donavan Anderson, and tight end Carson Jacoby. The Indians have reached the state playoffs 5 consecutive seasons.

About the Wildcats: The Wildcats moved the ball at times during last week's 13-0 season opening loss to Oswego but also turned the ball over and experienced some issues with botched snaps -- including one coming on a short field goal attempt that would have tied the game early. Quarterback Ryan Mohler, wide receiver Mikles Miskel, and tailback Silvaro Spatafora are the Wildcats' top offensive threats. Andrew Hoffman (interception) and Justin Dutkiewicz (sack) led a spirited defensive effort against the Panthers.

Loyola Academy (1-0) at Naperville North (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Naperville North won, 21-11, in the 1992 Class 6A state championship game.

About the Ramblers: Loyola has been at the head of the class in Illinois high school football circles for several years, having won 3 Class 8A state titles since 2015, including last year when the Ramblers defeated Lincoln-Way East, 13-3. MaxPreps named Loyola the most dominant Illinois high school football team for the last decade (112-17 record during that span). This season is no exception. Last weekend, the Ramblers kicked off their season with a 45-7 nonconference triumph over Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Senior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald, the son of former Northwestern head coach Pat, completed 17 of 21 passes for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 41 yards and a TD against Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Junior WR Owen Joyce caught a TD pass, while tailbacks Drew MacPherson and Freedom Ali also scored TDs. Loyola rushed for 180 yards last weekend, while linebackers Colin Scheid, Emmanuel Ofosu, and Quinn Herbert had 6 tackles apiece.

About the Huskies: Naperville North got off to a solid start with last weekend's 35-21 victory over Homewood-Flossmoor, breaking open a 7-7 halftime deadlock with 28 straight second-half points. Junior quarterback Jacob Bell scored 3 touchdowns and tossed a 25-yard TD pass to teammate Luke Williams, while senior tailback Cole Arl (116 yards) added a 31-yard TD run. Now, the Huskies step up in class against perennial powerhouse Loyola. "They are the defending state champs," said Huskies coach Sean Drendel. "They always align right and have a great coaching staff. They make very few mistakes." Drendel knows the challenge ahead. "Everything is a concern when you are playing the state champs and a program like Loyola. You have to be able to run the ball and stop the run as well." Win or lose, Drendel realizes the beneficial aspect this weekend. "Iron sharpens iron," the coach said. "Play great teams and you benefit from it later. We're excited to play them but understand it is a huge task."

Metea Valley (0-1) at Plainfield Central (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Mustangs: Not much went right for Metea Valley in Week 1, a 35-0 loss to Geneva. Metea's struggles have lasted for some time, as the program hasn't won more than three games since 2015. The hope was that with 12 returning starters, the Mustangs might be able to close the gap that they've had with opponents. So far, that hasn't materialized, but it's early.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central didn't have much go right in its opener, a lopsided loss to Lincoln-Way West. The Wildcats had a lot to replace at pivotal positions and will likely take a little time to find a groove. In order to avoid falling to 0-2 on the season, the offense needs to find a little better footing. RB Malik Jassim scored Plainfield Central's lone touchdown in the Lincoln-West loss, and QB Matt Leto can be a viable run-pass threat for Plainfield Central.

Plainfield North (0-1) at Naperville Central (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 19, Naperville Central 9 (2022)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North anchors its efforts in its defense, and it looked like the Tigers might find a way to secure a Week 1 win over Lockport largely due to their efforts. However, a late Porters touchdown dashed those hopes, but the Tigers defense still is rather strong. Offensively, new Plainfield North QB Nicholas Darwish was game, but it is clear the Tigers offense still is a work in progress.

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central squeezed out a win over Hinsdale Central in Week 1, leaning on the defense. DL Maverick Ohle and OLB Christian Kuta lead the defense, which will almost certainly find itself in a scuffle once again here.

Orr (1-0) at IC Catholic Prep (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First meeting between the teams.

About the Spartans: Orr began its season with a 26-6 win over Rowe-Clark last weekend, stretching its winning streak to 4 games dating back to the 2022 campaign.

About the Knights: The Knights received big-time performances from a variety of players during last weekend's 47-0 victory over Bowman Academy (Ind.). On the opening kickoff, Aaron Harvey forced a fumble and teammate Foley Calcagno scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown. Harvey added a 58-yard TD run, while quarterback Dennis Mandala tossed a pair of TD passes -- 47 yards to Iowa-bound KJ Parker and 28 yards to David Valez. Defensively, sophomore Damarion Smith recorded a team-high 8 tackles in the opener.

St. Francis (0-1) at Sterling (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Francis 35, Sterling 27 (2022)

About the Spartans: St. Francis led late, before dropping a 27-22 opener to Downers Grove North last Friday. Now it must hit the road west to face a traditionally strong Sterling program itself smarting from a Week 1 loss. TyVonn Ransom impressed in the Week 1 loss, rushing for 116 yards and a 30-yard TD. Ball State recruit Alessio Milivojevic tossed a pair of touchdown passes, completing 23-of-32 attempts for 212 yards. The meeting between these two programs went down to the wire last year, and it wouldn't surprise if the same transpired Friday. St. Francis would be well-served to avoid an 0-2 start going into CCL/ESCC play.

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling was shut out in the second half of a 28-17 loss to Metamora in Week 1. Senior running back Andre Klaver rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 27 yards. His long run went for 39 yards. Wide receiver Kaedon Phillips' lone reception was a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Nettleton. The Golden Warriors were 2-for-11 on third-down conversions.

Montini (1-0) at Hillcrest (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Montini 31, Hillcrest 6 (2022)

About the Broncos: Montini, looking to put back-to-back 3-6 seasons in the rearview mirror, is off to a good start with an as-expected 56-12 win over Westinghouse. George Asay ran for two TDs and caught a third score, and Alex Marre ran for 72 yards and a TD. Defensively, Joel Melesio had a team-high five tackles. The Broncos don't have many opponents that look like one-sided wins remaining on their schedule, but Hillcrest could provide an opportunity for a 2-0 start before they hit the teeth of their schedule.

About the Hawks: Hillcrest posted a 14-12 Week 1 win over Elk Grove, a game in which the Hawks built a two-TD lead and then held on at the end. Hillcrest is coming off back-to-back 5-5 seasons, which is not up to program standards after the Hawks reached at least the quarterfinals in the previous three full seasons. Hillcrest did return 12 starters this season. Wide receiver Cameron Banks and defensive backs Jordan Jackson and Javaris Jones are among the players to watch.

Benet (1-0) at Moline (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Benet 24, Moline 21 (2022)

About the Redwings: Benet is off to a strong start, a 40-6 win over Oak Forest. Junior QB Ryan Kubacki, in his first varsity start, ran for three touchdowns and threw for three TDs, two to Pat Pitello and the third to Rocky Rosanova. Kubacki is a newcomer behind center but he has a good deal of experience around him with Pitello and Rosanova, senior receivers, and three starters back along the offensive line. Benet has won all four meetings with Moline in a series that started in 2018, the last two matchups by a combined five points.

About the Maroons: Moline, defending Western Big Six champions, is coming off a 17-12 win over Glenbard North in Week 1. Moline has made five consecutive playoff appearances, but graduated All-State running back Riley Fuller off last year's team that made the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. William DePaepe, a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman committed to Georgia Tech, is the player to watch defensively.

Prosser (1-0) at Westmont (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First meeting between the teams.

About the Falcons: Prosser escaped with a 28-27 win over Chicago Noble/ITW Speer in its season opener last weekend.

About the Sentinels: The youthful Sentinels will attempt to bounce back from last week's 47-6 home loss to Crane and provide first-year head coach Lee Maciejewski with his first victory.

North Chicago (0-1) at Addison Trail (1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First meeting between the teams.

About the Warhawks: North Chicago opened its season with a 25-13 loss to Wheeling last weekend despite solid showings from sophomore WR Marlin Jeffries (46 yards), senior RB/MLB Keymarion Campbell (69 yards rushing, 11 tackles, senior QB CJ King (45 yards rushing, 1 TD), and junior OLB Caleb Fitts (team-high 12 tackles).

About the Blazers: Coach Chris Bazant's squad heads into its home opener with momentum following last weekend's 39-6 season opening triumph over Maine East. Junior Raja Corhn provided some thrills with his 43-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first half, while Niko Dill caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and later ran for a 41-yard score in the second half. Addison Trail tries for its first 2-0 start since 2017.

Lake Park (1-0) at Oak Park-River Forest (0-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First matchup between the teams.

About the Lancers: It took just one game for the Lancers to match last year's win total following last weekend's 28-7 victory over Conant. Quarterback Michael McCormick completed 20 of 38 passes for a touchdown and added another 48 yards rushing, while seniors Matthew Rodriguez and Declan Fortuna played important roles. Rodriguez caught 9 passes for 108 yards and got the Lancers on the board with a 72-yard punt return for a TD in the first quarter against Conant. Fortuna, meanwhile, carried the ball 27 times for 127 yards with a pair of TDs. Defensively, senior defensive end Anthony Marchese recorded a team-high 6 tackles, while junior safety Nicco Gonzalez recovered a fumble. Sophomore Niko Menos was 4 for 4 on PAT kicks.

About the Huskies: Coming off a 34-13 season opening loss to Fenwick, the Huskies prepare for their home opener against the DuKane Conference foe. Sophomore quarterback Johnny Nelson directs the Huskies' attack, flanked by tailbacks Khalil Nichols and Jermiah Jenkins, and wideout Mykah Riley. Nelson and junior Matt Winkelhake lead the defensive secondary, with juniors Jake Karnick and Victor Vanek at linebacker, and 6-0, 260-pound senior Jeremiah Williams anchoring the interior line. The Huskies are young but dangerous.

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) at Lyons Township (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: WW South's defense rose to the occasion in its season opener. Maison Haas intercepted two passes and John Jensen and Connor Sliwa made a number of big plays in a 12-6 win over Simeon. Haas also kicked a 42-yard field goal and was huge on punts and kickoffs. Max Schlegal started in place of senior Matt Crider, who injured his ankle in practice. Crider is expected to return this season, but it is not known when. Junior QB Luca Carbonaro threw for 154 yards and a TD in the win.

About the Lions: Lyons dropped a tough road opener, as Prospect rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to beat Lyons 24-10. Tommy Newcomb drilled a 47-yard field goal to give the Lions a 10-7 halftime lead, but Lyons managed just 79 yards of total offense over the final two quarters. The Lions will want to do a better job protecting senior QB Ryan Jackson against a WW South defense that looks tough by early indications.

Lockport (1-0) at Wheaton North (1-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Porters: Lockport's opening-week effort gives off the appearance the Porters might be trying to rekindle the formula that allowed them to capture a state title in 2021. Lockport's defense was a brick wall in the Porters' Week 1 win over Plainfield North, allowing just one fourth-quarter touchdown. Hopefully those efforts will continue moving forward, but the offense will likely need to pick up its contribution, as its own fourth-quarter touchdown actually cemented the win after all the Porters could muster in the first three quarters was a pair of field goals.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North turned in a stellar defensive performance in Week 1, shutting Downers Grove South out into the fourth quarter of an eventual 23-7 win. Sophomore linebacker Shane Diericx had a fumble recovery and interception to help key the effort. Max Howser threw TD passes to Matt Kuczaj and Joe Barna. Based strictly on Week 1 results, the matchup between Lockport and Wheaton North has the makings of a game where a couple scores might be enough.

Wheaton Academy (1-0) at St. Charles East (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: First matchup since at least 2001

About the Saints: St. Charles East opened with a 34-6 loss to Lincoln-Way Central, but has an opportunity to bounce back with a school classified four times below its own. Entering the season, the Saints were excited about the returning starting pieces on the offensive line and at wide receiver on offense. Defensively, senior linebacker Charlie McArdle and senior safety Gavin Connolly are their two standouts.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy opened with a huge 42-8 victory over St. Michael's on the road in Austin, Texas last week. Ethan Brunner is a standout two-way player, while the linebacking corps is led by Brett Dieter, Jeremy Johanik and Brandon Kiebles.

Glenbard North (0-1) at Willowbrook (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Glenbard North was one of only two DuKane Conference programs to come up on the short end in Week 1, a 17-12 loss to Moline. A short drive to Villa Park represents another challenging nonconference matchup before DuKane play begins in Week 3. Lorenzo Filic is a two-way player to watch at running back and defensive back and senior Joe Palermo anchors the line for a relatively inexperienced team.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook was much more competitive than last year in Week 1 against Notre Dame, but suffered a tough loss. The Warriors scored early on a 55-yard pick six by Jordan Pate, and went ahead 12-0 in the third quarter. But Anthony Thome's TD run and two-point conversion with four minutes left gave Notre Dame a 15-12 win. Now the Warriors host Glenbard North in a new nonconference matchup between schools not separated by much geography.

Nazareth (0-1) at York (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First known meeting

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the preseason, got off to a bumpy start to the season, spotting Kankakee a two-touchdown halftime lead, rallying late before coming up short 33-25. It doesn't get any easier this week. Logan Malachuk threw for 176 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 55 yards and three scores, and James Penley had six catches for Nazareth at Kankakee. The Roadrunners are no strangers to slow starts to the season, having started last year 1-3 before winning the Class 5A title -- but it would behoove them to avoid a similar scenario with the CCL/ESCC schedule looming.

About the Dukes: York has established Elmhurst as a football town in its recent rise under head coach Mike Fitzgerald, and it's a destination for one of the biggest nonconference games there in quite some time Friday with this CCL/ESCC vs. West Suburban showdown. Senior QB Sean Winton was sharp in his varsity starting debut, throwing for 277 yards and three TDs in a 35-17 win at Glenbrook South. Illinois State recruit Luke Mailander had seven catches for 221 yards. Defensively, Cole Ostendorf had 13 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Two of the state's top juniors will be on the defensive lines Friday, Nazareth's Gabe Kaminski and York's Joe Reiff, who had seven tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Week 1 win.

Downers Grove North (1-0) at Downers Grove South (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove North 27, Downers Grove South 7 (2022)

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North recorded an impressive road win in Week 1, getting a touchdown run from Noah Battle with 1:03 left to beat St. Francis 27-22. Battle ran for 58 yards on 14 carries with two TDs in the win. Owen Thulin had two of the Trojans' three interceptions, including the game-clincher, and caught six passes. Sophomore QB Owen Lansu, in his varsity starting debut, was 12-of-22 passing for 94 yards while rushing for 28 yards. Downers Grove North has won eight consecutive meetings with its crosstown rivals.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South dropped the opener to a tough start to its season 23-7 to Wheaton North last Friday. It doesn't get any easier with Downers Grove North, York and Willowbrook the next three weeks. Downers South quarterback Will Potter, who played defense in previous seasons, fared reasonably well in his first game under center, throwing an 18-yard TD to Keon Maggit in the fourth quarter. Deon Davis ran for 67 yards. Scoring has been an issue for the Mustangs against their crosstown rivals. They have not scored more than one touchdown in the last seven meetings.

Hinsdale Central (0-1) at Bolingbrook (1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 42, Hinsdale Central 13 (2019 playoffs)

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central had an off season in 2022, failing to qualify for the playoffs. And the Devils will be digging themselves a pretty big hole to climb out of if they fall here, as it dropped its season-opener to Naperville Central and still faces a difficult West Suburban Silver Conference schedule down the line. Hinsdale Central has a solid defense that will likely be put through the ringer against a potent Bolingbrook offense, but the Red Devils have shown a capability to slow potent offenses in the past. Like Bolingbrook, Hinsdale Central also looks to a sophomore quarterback to call the signals, in Riley Contreras, but are far more apt to lean heavily on a ground game paced by Joe Morrissey. He had a game-high 73 rushing yards in the loss to Naperville Central.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook had its way in a season-opening win over Grayslake Central, as it breezed to a 41-6 victory and didn't allow those six points until late in the contest. QB Jonas Williams used his arm and his feet to guide the offense, and the Raiders' passing attack always has opponents on red alert with WR Kyan Berry-Johnson, a Wisconsin commit, to deal with. Williams also seems to have developed a solid rapport with WR Chico Thomas, who snagged a pair of touchdown passes in the win over Grayslake Central. Allowing just six points to Grayslake Central is an encouraging sign for Bolingbrook moving forward, as defense had the most questions to answer moving forward.

Glenbard West (1-0) at De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) (1-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Hilltoppers: It was expected that Glenbard West would lean early on a defense that returned seven starters, and that certainly was the case in a 7-6 Week 1 win over Marist. The Hilltoppers shut Marist out into the fourth quarter, and Mason Ellens came through with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for what turned out to be the winning score as Glenbard West's denied a last-ditch Marist drive in the final minute. But the win might have come at a cost. Glenbard West standout running back Julius Ellens left the Marist game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury, and didn't return. His loss for any significant amount of time would only add another question mark to an offense that already is breaking in a new-look offensive line and quarterback. With Ellens out, Teyoin Oriental rushed for 167 yards on 16 carries against Marist. This game is part of the Gateway Scholars Football Classic being played at East St. Louis High School.

About the Spartans: St. Louis-based De Smet is currently ranked No. 7 in Missouri's Class 6A, the state's largest class. De Smet beat Kirkwood 44-21 in Week 1. Junior QB Duff completed 8 of 22 passes for 105 yards and two TDs and also ran for 36 yards. Sophomore running back Jayden McCaster rushed for two touchdowns. Senior Caleb Redd, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher committed to Kentucky, is the 14th-ranked senior in Missouri. De Smet is coming off a 7-6 season in 2022 that included a 40-10 loss to East St. Louis. De Smet was an unbeaten state champion in 2019 and state runner-up in 2020.

Hinsdale South (0-1) at Riverside-Brookfield (1-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South dropped its Week 1 game to Wauconda, 14-10, a game in which the Hornets led 10-0 well into the third quarter. Langston Love threw a touchdown pass to Alec Miller and Jimmy Martin kicked a 35-yard field goal in the loss.

About the Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield came out firing in Week 1, scoring on its first six possessions in an eventual 42-13 win over Morton. Senior quarterback Diego Gutierrez was was 13-for-16 passing for 215 yards and three TDs, and also rushed for 80 yards. Muhammad Salem had a 41-yard TD catch, and also ran for a score. Luke Kumskis had six catches for 99 yards, with a 43-yard TD.

-- Steve Soucie and Joshua Welge from Shaw Local News Network contributed to this preview.