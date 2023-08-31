Scouting Week 2 Fox football games

South Elgin (1-0, 1-0) at Glenbard East (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: South Elgin won, 22-6, last year.

About the Storm: It didn't take long for junior quarterback Jack Ginnan to get his feet wet, as he threw 4 touchdown passes in the first quarter during South Elgin's 57-14 season opening victory over West Chicago last week. Junior receiver Ishmael George caught 2 of his 3 TD passes in the first quarter, while junior Nico Barkho also had a pair of TD receptions. Storm coach Dragan Teonic knows there is still plenty of room for improvement. "We have to improve our tackling, pad level and conditioning," said Teonic. The South Elgin-Glenbard East contest has blossomed into a good rivalry. "This is always a good, tough matchup," said the coach. "Glenbard East is always very physical and rarely misses tackles. They've established themselves as a good program. We're taking a young, inexperienced team to Lombard Friday night, but we are excited for the opportunity in front of us. Our kids are hungry and love football." It might be a little too early to call this a must-win game, but it is still a significant one. "We play a complete round-robin tournament and every game 'counts' the same," said Teonic. "However, some games are more difficult to win than others. Glenbard East is always a tough opponent."

About the Rams: Senior quarterback Blake Salvino tossed 4 touchdown passes in the second quarter during the Rams' 42-0 win over Larkin last week. Two of those strikes went to senior receiver Chikodi Nze. Matthew Larson also tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns, as the Rams found the end zone on each of their first 6 offensive possessions. Meanwhile, senior defensive back Eric McClain led the shutout bid with an interception. "It was a complete effort," said Rams coach John Walters. "We were very solid in all three phases, which is very good to see out of the gate." Glenbard East has a tall challenge ahead against a South Elgin team that has won 4 consecutive UEC championships and 25 straight conference games. "South Elgin has been the class of the Upstate Eight," said Walters. "We will get their best shot -- no doubt. Last year's game felt like a playoff game with the intensity. My bet? It will be a fast, physical game." How important is this one? "It's always a big game," added the coach. "I think they will say the same. Week 2 is just how the schedule falls. Every game matters. We only get nine and have to win so many to have a shot at the postseason. It's the only sport that operates that way. Every Friday is a big deal. This one carries a little more because it's the top team."

Bartlett (1-0, 1-0) at West Chicago (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Bartlett won, 42-0, last year.

About the Hawks: Marco Incandela made a pair of interceptions to lead the Hawks' defense during last weekend's 19-8 win over Streamwood. Running backs Joe Caputo (19 carries, 85 yards) and Filip Szeszko (65 yards) each scored touchdowns for the Hawks, while Aidan Smolenski booted a pair of field goals, covering 35 and 40 yards, respectively. Bartlett's defense basically turned in a shutout last weekend, as the only TD allowed came on an 84-yard kickoff return. "The defense played awesome," Hawks coach Milan Vuckovich said after last week's win.

About the Wildcats: Senior tailback Vincent Muci is the heart and soul of the Wildcats, having rushed for 149 yards on 14 carries (10.6-yard average) and a touchdown during a 57-14 loss to South Elgin last weekend. Junior tailback Robert Lee added 54 yards on 8 carries against the Storm.

Fenton (0-1, 0-1) at Glenbard South (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Glenbard South won, 49-14, last year.

About the Bison: Fenton gave Elgin a scare before losing, 24-21, last weekend. Junior quarterback Nathan Stewart completed 13 of 27 passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns with an interception against the Maroons, while tailback Jordan McDougall rushed for 60 yards and a TD and collected 5 tackles from his cornerback spot on defense. Senior middle linebacker Gabriel Salgado had a team-high 11 tackles last weekend.

About the Raiders: Glenbard South possesses a multi-purpose threat in Notre Dame-bound senior WR Cam Williams, who caught 7 passes for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Raiders' season opener last weekend. Senior quarterback Michael Champagne was 10 of 17 for 182 yards and 4 TDs against East Aurora, while also adding a TD run. Carter London rushed for 93 yards and a score and caught a TD pass last weekend. Defensively, senior defensive tackle Jack Everett Anderson collected a team-high 7 tackles against the Tomcats.

East Aurora (0-1, 0-1) at Elgin (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: East Aurora won, 20-14, last year.

About the Tomcats: The Tomcats showed some explosiveness despite their 56-21 loss to Glenbard South last week. Senior receiver Kenneth Cooley caught a pair of TD passes -- 68 and 62 yards -- from quarterback Amado Martinez, while junior tailback Jeremiah Brown had several bursts from the backfield.

About the Maroons: The teams played to the wire a year ago, and this one figures to be tight once again. "It looks like the same things -- their quarterback has gotten a lot better and throws the ball well," said Elgin coach Anthony Mason. "Their top receiver is a playmaker and made great plays against Glenbard South. It looks like they have new backs that are getting better every rep and their defense and linemen are always big, fast, and strong. We expect their best." Mason was pleased with his team's persistence last week against Fenton. "We have had years where if we got down a score, it was negative and bad attitudes. This team has a greater purpose and has already been through some rough times, so losing or being down in a game does not faze us." Mason expects to see improvement in several areas Friday night. "Definitely the basics -- tackling, blocking, correct assignments and correct alignments," the coach added.

Larkin (0-1, 0-1) at Streamwood (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Larkin won, 14-8, last year.

About the Royals: Last weekend, Larkin fell behind Glenbard East, 42-0, at halftime, allowing 4 second-quarter touchdown passes. Expect a better defensive performance against the Sabres. Quarterback Tizairan Johnson-Williams provided a bright spot with his 69-yard pass to Jaheim Vincent.

About the Sabres: The Sabres' defense hung in there during last week's 19-8 loss to Bartlett. However, more offense is needed. Streamwood's lone score against the Hawks came on Aidan Strong's 84-yard kickoff return.

Aurora Central Catholic (1-0) at East Peoria (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: East Peoria won, 32-26, last year.

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic opened its season with an impressive double-digit victory over St. Edward last weekend. Quarterback Kevin Stanislo accounted for 285 yards of total offense, completing 13 of 23 passes for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns, and rushing for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns. Grant Bohr and Conor Hickey caught TD passes, while sophomore Trey Siefrid rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Chargers coach Christian Rago liked his team's sticktoitiveness against St. Edward. "I was most pleased with the attitude and effort throughout the game," said Rago. "Specifically, the hustle to the ball on defense and responding positively when things didn't go our way immediately on offense." He also realizes there is plenty of room for improvement in Week 2. "I would like to see our boys work to stay focused on details for the full game," he said. "There were times where we were not reading our keys defensively or aligned in the wrong spots offensively." Rago expects East Peoria to challenge his team on the edges.

About the Raiders: East Peoria's defense allowed 529 total yards -- 279 passing and 251 rushing -- during last weekend's 74-29 loss to Streator.

St. Edward (0-1) at Dwight/Gardner South Wilmington (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First meeting between the teams.

About the Green Wave: St. Edward fell behind 20-0 at halftime before staging a late yet unsuccessful comeback in last weekend's loss to Aurora Central Catholic. Quarterback Andrew Walker tossed a pair of 4th-quarter TD passes -- 23 yards to Nolan Pomeroy and 55 yards to Aidan Coleman. The Green Wave allowed an 86-yard scoring drive to ACC on its first possession.

About the Trojans: The Trojans also buried themselves in a big hole, as they trailed 20-0 with 3 ½ minutes remaining in the third quarter during last week's 20-19 loss to Fieldcrest. Like St. Edward, Dwight/Gardner South Wilmington fought back before quarterback Conner Telford was stopped on a 2-point conversion run with 1:22 remaining. Seth Robertson comes off a 2-TD rushing effort in the season opener.

Lincoln-Way East (1-0) at Batavia (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 31, Batavia 16 (2022)

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East demonstrated workman-like tendencies in last year's meeting between the two, capitalizing on some early Batavia miscues to take control, then grinding its way to victory. It's much the same blueprint the Griffins appear willing and capable of following. Saturday's Week 1 game with Kenwood was scoreless after a quarter, but the Griffins pounced on Kenwood mistakes, making them pay while completing a runaway 52-12 victory. QB Braden Tischer is steady for Lincoln-Way East. When the opportunities present themselves, he tends to find a way. The running game still is a work in progress, but Nuri Muhammad was productive in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is itching to get another chance at Lincoln-Way East after a few things didn't go its way in last year's game. QB Ryan Boe is about as steady as they come and threw for more than 300 yards to a variety of receivers, also scoring a rushing touchdown in Batavia's season-opening win over an overpowered Phillips squad. What makes Batavia a difficult offense to stop is the versatility it has. Running back Charlie Whelpley is the offensive skill player most likely to do damage, but the sheer volume of choices Boe has makes it a dilemma for foes.

Geneva (1-0) at Lemont (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Geneva 12, Lemont 0 (2001)

About the Vikings: Geneva came out of the box firing, rolling to a 35-0 victory over Metea Valley. WR Talyn Taylor is one of the state's highest recruited players in the junior class, but his five-catch, 114-yard performance was overshadowed by one of his classmates. RB Michael Rumoro scored three touchdowns while running for 125 yards. Metea Valley was only able to penetrate the Geneva defensive front one time, reaching the red zone but failing to foil the shutout bid when it missed a field goal.

About Lemont: Lemont lost its first regular-season game in three years when it fell to Libertyville in Week 1. Attempting to bounce back from a regular-season loss is likely a first for the majority of those on this Lemont roster, but its one that Lemont shouldn't feel too much pressure about. Even if Lemont managed to drop to 0-2 with a loss here, it remains an overwhelming favorite to win its side of the South Suburban Conference.

Wheaton Academy (1-0) at St. Charles East (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: First matchup since at least 2001

About the Saints: St. Charles East opened with a 34-6 loss to Lincoln-Way Central, but has an opportunity to bounce back with a school classified four times below its own. Entering the season, the Saints were excited about the returning starting pieces on the offensive line and at wide receiver on offense. Defensively, senior linebacker Charlie McArdle and senior safety Gavin Connolly are their two standouts.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy opened with a huge 42-8 victory over St. Michael's on the road in Austin, Texas last week. Ethan Brunner is a standout two-way player, while the linebacking corps is led by Brett Dieter, Jeremy Johanik and Brandon Kiebles.

St. Charles North (1-0) at Crete-Monee (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First known matchup

About the North Stars: Quarterback Ethan Plumb, the Chicago Bears Player of the Week, helped engineer a smooth start into the season with a fantastic showing of 34 of 45 for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Palatine last week. Senior wideout Jake Mettetal was equally impressive with 12 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Liszka was 3-for-3 in field goals, 4-for-4 in extra points and the defense was largely able to limit Palatine's rushing attack.

About the Warriors: Crete-Monee is a program that has performed traditionally well over the last decade-plus in the playoffs. The Warriors have qualified for every postseason dating back to 2005. The Warriors were shut out last week in a 24-0 loss to Carmel Catholic.

Kaneland (0-1) at Wauconda (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won the last meeting 40-18 in 1996.

About the Knights: For 2 1/2 quarters, coach Michael Thorgesen got the defensive performance he had hoped for as Kaneland led Washington by two scores to start the year. But the Panthers scored the next 21 points for the 33-27 stunner. Quarterback Troyer Carlson had a huge game for the Knights, throwing for 289 yards and three scores and rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown. Aric Johnson was on the receiving end of two of those TD passes. Thorgesen said he liked the effort Friday, and most of the mistakes on film were correctable, leaving him optimistic about a stronger showing in Week 2.

About the Bulldogs: Wauconda has made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1991-92, according to the IHSA website, and will be looking to make it three in a row for the first time. The Bulldogs came from behind last week for a 14-10 win against Hinsdale South, with Connor Vanselow ripping off touchdown runs of 37 and 38 yards. Hinsdale South drove to the 10 late in the game, but the Bulldogs' defense held.

Curie (0-1) at Marmion (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: First known matchup

About the Condors: Curie opened with a 28-0 loss to Chicago (Mather) last week.

About the Cadets: Marmion combined for 111 rushing yards in a 14-13 loss to Maine West last week. Standout two-way player Jack Lesher was a busy man with 11 tackles, two for losses, and 94 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. Marmion should have a favorable chance at a victory or two in the next few weeks before the schedule gets tougher.

Dundee Crown (0-1, 0-1) at Burlington C. (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dundee-Crown beat Central last season 8-7 in Week 2.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Crystal Lake South 41-16. … QB Zach Randl and WR Kali Freeman were up to their old tricks last week. Randl completed 21-of-37 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Freeman caught 10 passes for 93 yards and a score.

About the Rockets: Central lost to Cary-Grove 23-12 in the opener. … RB Joey Kowall had a productive game with 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. WR Michael Person caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. … QB Jackson Alcorn completed 16 of 31 for 153 yards, but the Rockets trailed 23-0 before they were able to score against the Trojans.

Cary-Grove (1--0, 1-0) at Crystal Lake C. (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: C-G beat Central 41-21 in Week 3 last season.

About the Trojans: The Trojans got their lead to 23-0 in the fourth quarter on Jack Rocen's 34-yard punt-return touchdown in a 23-12 win over Burlington Central. … C-G is tied for 10th in The Associated Press Class 6A poll this week. … FB Logan Abrams (6-3, 225) ran 24 times for 151 yards and looks like a back who will cause opposing defenses a lot of problems. RB Andrew Prio carried five times for 56 yards and two touchdowns and provides big-play potential.

About the Tigers: Central lost to Huntley 26-21 in a game it led most of the fourth quarter. … QB Jason Penza threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. WR George Dimopoulos caught six passes for 92 yards and RB Griffin Buehler ran for 64 yards and caught two passes for 87 yards.

Crystal Lake South (1-0, 1-0) at Prairie Ridge (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge beat South 63-55 in the first round of last season's Class 6A playoffs. The Wolves also beat the Gators 48-41 in Week 8.

About the Gators: South defeated Dundee-Crown 41-21 in the opener. … South is the third team team outside the Class 6A poll receiving votes. … QB Caden Casimino did not throw a lot, but was efficient when he did. He completed 9-of-16 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. All three scoring passes came in the last 4:11 of the second quarter. … WR Michael Prokos led the Gators with three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. … RB Jake Christensen ran only one time, but it was a 61-yard touchdown.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Jacobs 6-0 in the opener. It was the Wolves' first shutout since they beat Vernon Hills 49-0 in the first round of the 2021 Class 6A playoffs. … Prairie Ridge was a prolific scoring offense last season, but managed to win with 138 total yards of offense by holding Jacobs to 185 yards. … Dom Creatore led the Wolves with 57 yards on 10 carries and a 42-yard touchdown run. … The Wolves are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, behind Joliet Catholic.

Hampshire (1-0, 1-0) at Jacobs (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs beat Hampshire 28-17 in Week 8 last season.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire defeated McHenry 34-0 in coach Shane Haak's debut with the team. … RB Cole Klawikowski ran 21 times for 125 yards and four touchdowns in the win. … QB Luke Lacke also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Ari Fivelson. … The Whips' defense held McHenry to 74 total yards and pitched its first shutout since Week 8 of the 2019 season, a 12-0 win over Dundee-Crown.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs lost to Prairie Ridge 6-0 in the opener. … One of the FVC's top-scoring teams over the last two seasons has not scored since Week 9 of last season, a 37-7 win over Dundee-Crown. Brother Rice beat the Eagles 27-0 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. … RBs Caden DeMuelle (57) and T.O. Boddie (47) led the rushing attack for the Eagles, who had 185 total yards last week. … Jacobs was 16-6 over the previous two seasons.

Huntley (1-0, 1-0) at McHenry (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley beat the Warriors 23-15 in Week 2 last season.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley beat Crystal Lake Central 26-21 last week, scoring two touchdowns in the final 4:00 to get the win. … Huntley is receiving votes in Class 8A and just two spots outside the top 10. … The Raiders put up 432 total yards, 343 of which came on the ground. Braylon Bower, making his first varsity start at quarterback, ran 28 times for 209 yards and the decisive touchdown. … RB Haiden Janke carried for 88 yards and three touchdowns.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Hampshire 34-0 in the opener. … The Warriors managed only 74 total yards in the game. … RB Conner McLean had 32 yards rushing last week and also had the Warriors' lone reception.

