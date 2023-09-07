 

Football / Top 20

      Hersey's Nasir Mckenzie looks for an opening last week during the Huskies' 49-14 win over Fremd. Hersey is No. 2 in this week's Top 20 heading into its game Friday at Glenbrook North. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/7/2023 3:08 PM

Football

Team Week 2 result/Week 3 opponent

 

1. York 2-0 Beat Nazareth 42-13; at Downers South

2. Hersey 2-0 Beat Fremd 49-14; at Glenbrook North

3. Batavia 1-1 Lost to Lincoln-Way E. 14-13; at Lake P.

4. St. Charles North 2-0 Beat Crete-Monee 30-14; at Wheaton N.

5. Lake Zurich 2-0 Beat Glenbrook S. 16-3; at Stevenson

6. Barrington 2-0 Beat Prospect 49-14; at Glenbrook South

7. Palatine 1-1 Beat Buffalo Grove 42-17; at Maine South

8. Maine South 1-1 Beat Warren 28-7; hosts Palatine

9. Glenbard West 1-1 Lost to De Smet Jesuit, Mo. 10-0; DGN

10. Naperville North 1-1 Lost to Loyola 27-6; at Bolingbrook

11. IC Catholic Prep 2-0 Beat Orr 34-0; at Benet

12. South Elgin 2-0 Beat Glenbard East 17-14; Fenton

13. Naperville Central 2-0 Beat Plainfield N. 6-3; at Lockport

14. Downers Grove North 2-0 Beat Downers S. 35-13; at Glenbard W.

15. Huntley 2-0 Beat McHenry 35-6; hosts Jacobs

16. Wheaton North 1-1 Lost to Lockport 37-22; St. Charles North

17. Geneva 2-0 Beat Lemont 21-10; WW South

18. Prospect 1-1 Lost to Barrington 49-14; at New Trier

19. St. Francis 1-1 Beat Sterling 42-28; at St. Laurence

20. Cary-Grove 2-0 Beat Crystal Lake C. 17-14; McHenry

Others to watch: Benet 2-0, Libertyville 2-0, Stevenson 2-0, Waubonsie Valley 2-0, Antioch 2-0, Carmel 2-0, Warren 0-2, Neuqua Valley 1-1, Jacobs 1-1, Maine West 2-0

