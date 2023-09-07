Football / Top 20
Football
Team Week 2 result/Week 3 opponent
1. York 2-0 Beat Nazareth 42-13; at Downers South
2. Hersey 2-0 Beat Fremd 49-14; at Glenbrook North
3. Batavia 1-1 Lost to Lincoln-Way E. 14-13; at Lake P.
4. St. Charles North 2-0 Beat Crete-Monee 30-14; at Wheaton N.
5. Lake Zurich 2-0 Beat Glenbrook S. 16-3; at Stevenson
6. Barrington 2-0 Beat Prospect 49-14; at Glenbrook South
7. Palatine 1-1 Beat Buffalo Grove 42-17; at Maine South
8. Maine South 1-1 Beat Warren 28-7; hosts Palatine
9. Glenbard West 1-1 Lost to De Smet Jesuit, Mo. 10-0; DGN
10. Naperville North 1-1 Lost to Loyola 27-6; at Bolingbrook
11. IC Catholic Prep 2-0 Beat Orr 34-0; at Benet
12. South Elgin 2-0 Beat Glenbard East 17-14; Fenton
13. Naperville Central 2-0 Beat Plainfield N. 6-3; at Lockport
14. Downers Grove North 2-0 Beat Downers S. 35-13; at Glenbard W.
15. Huntley 2-0 Beat McHenry 35-6; hosts Jacobs
16. Wheaton North 1-1 Lost to Lockport 37-22; St. Charles North
17. Geneva 2-0 Beat Lemont 21-10; WW South
18. Prospect 1-1 Lost to Barrington 49-14; at New Trier
19. St. Francis 1-1 Beat Sterling 42-28; at St. Laurence
20. Cary-Grove 2-0 Beat Crystal Lake C. 17-14; McHenry
Others to watch: Benet 2-0, Libertyville 2-0, Stevenson 2-0, Waubonsie Valley 2-0, Antioch 2-0, Carmel 2-0, Warren 0-2, Neuqua Valley 1-1, Jacobs 1-1, Maine West 2-0