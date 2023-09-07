Prep football, Week 3: Five games to watch, including two battles of unbeatens

The high school football season is flying along -- we'll be a third of the way through the regular season after this week's Friday night lights.

Here are five more games you don't want to miss:

St. Charles North (2-0) at Wheaton North (1-1)

This has become one of the key games in deciding the DuKane Conference race. Last year the North Stars pulled out a 22-21 win on their way to the title; St. Charles North also won a pair of nail-biters in 2020 and 2019, 14-12 and 20-17.

The Falcons have a few things to clean up after a 37-22 loss to Lockport last week; QB Max Howser did throw TD passes to Matt Kuczaj and Rich Schilling in the setback. The North Stars have their own standout QB, junior Ethan Plumb, who tossed TD passes to Jake Mettetal and Jake Furtney last week.

Palatine (1-1) at Maine South (1-1)

One of St. Charles North's impressive nonconference wins came over Palatine, who bounced back last week with a 25-point victory over Buffalo Grove. The Hawks also rebounded from an opening loss, handling Warren by 21.

Tulane recruit Dominik Ball already has 313 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns for the Pirates while Maine South QB Constantine Coines has thrown for 336 yards and 3 TDs.

Libertyville (2-0) at Warren (0-2)

Speaking of Warren, the Blue Devils are an uncharacteristic 0-2 heading into North Suburban Conference play, and they get another toughie against the Wildcats. Warren coach Bryan McNulty said this is the best Libertyville team he's seen in a long time. Warren's Nate Foster is coming off an excellent game, rushing for 142 yards on 13 carries against Maine South.

Lake Zurich (2-0) at Stevenson (2-0)

We get another dandy matchup in the North Suburban on Friday. Expect a physical contest between these schools located 11 miles apart.

There's plenty of talent on both sides: Stevenson's Armand Burris had 6 catches for 198 yards and 4 touchdowns last week, QB Aidan Crawley has completed 15 of 19 passes for 311 yards through two games, and Frank Costabile has run for 358 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Lake Zurich's Chris Pirrone ran for 132 yards with a touchdown in the Bears' Week 2 win over Glenbrook South, and now has 300 yards on 53 carries.

Naperville Central (2-0) at Lockport (2-0)

There's a number of fun nonconference DVC games this week -- Neuqua Valley at Lincoln-Way East, Naperville North at Bolingbrook and Waubonsie Valley at Homewood-Flossmoor -- but this is the only one matching a pair of 2-0 teams.

The Redhawks have got there despite scoring just 20 points in wins over Hinsdale Central and Plainfield North. Lockport is coming off an impressive win over Wheaton North.

For much more on these matchups and the rest of the area action, visit football.dailyherald.com.