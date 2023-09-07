Scouting Week 3 Cook County football games

Buffalo Grove (1-1) at Vernon Hills (1-1)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove lost Palatine 42-17; Vernon Hills beat Lakes 28-21

Outlook: These teams have not played each other since 2016 despite the fact that they are just eight miles from each other. Buffalo Grove is coming off a loss last week where the Bison fell behind early and could never recover. They also had difficulty stopping Palatine's running game, which amassed 263 yards. They now face a Vernon Hills team that is coming off a big win. The Cougars have a solid running attack with Anthony Martorano coming off a 159-yard and two touchdown performance.

Rolling Meadows (0-2) at Highland Park (1-1)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Rolling Meadows lost to Schaumburg 35-28; Highland Park lost to Deerfield 21-16

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Rolling Meadows made a huge comeback last week, only to fall short in the end. The good news is that they are back to scoring points in bunches. Sophomore quarterback Joe Brigham made a huge step forward last week, throwing for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Highland Park is coming off a tough loss to district-rival Deerfield where they put up 390 yards of total offense. They were waylaid by their three turnovers.

Schaumburg (1-1) at Maine West (2-0)

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg beat Rolling Meadows 35-28; Maine West beat Waukegan 49-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: This is a game that features a pair of teams that have the arrow heading up right now. Schaumburg had a great win last week with Anthony Digioia starring on both sides of the ball. The senior rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and then followed up with a game-saving interception. He and his Saxon teammates will face a Maine West squad that had their way last week. The Warriors have been getting solid play at quarterback from Tommy Delaney and a great ground game from Onell Miller-Smith, who has rushed for 100 yards in his first two games. Keep an eye on Illinois State commit TE/LB Ben Cooper, who could be poised for a huge game.

Barrington (2-0) at Glenbrook South (0-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Barrington beat Prospect 49-14; Glenbrook South lost to Lake Zurich 16-3

Last year: Glenbrook South 43, Barrington 42

Outlook: Barrington had a pair of impressive victories in their first two games. The Broncos offense is in stampede mode thanks to the play of quarterback Nick Piepert, who threw five touchdown passes last week and the running of Dillon Fitzpatrick, who has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns this season. Devan Van Ness, who missed part of the game with Warren, was back last week and was a disruptive force at defensive end for the Broncos. Glenbrook South has played a difficult schedule in their first two games with their losses to Lake Zurich and York. It won't get much easier for the Titans this week.

Conant (1-1) at Deerfield (2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Conant beat Wheeling 41-7; Deerfield beat Highland Park 21-16

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Conant and coach Anthony Donatucci picked up their first win with an impressive offensive show. Matt Maize led the show, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns and throwing for another. The Cougars piled up the most points in a game in a year. They will have a tough foe in Deerfield, which has allowed just 30 points thus far. The Warriors will lean heavily on Quinn Schimanski, who had 215 rushing yards last week.

Elk Grove (0-2) at Maine East (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove lost to Hoffman Estates 42-7; Maine East beat Round Lake 15-12

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: After a close loss in the first week, Elk Grove took a step back last week. The Grens had trouble with Hoffman's speed and are looking for their first win of the season and first for new head coach Daniel O'Donnell. Maine East picked up their first win last week. The Demons knocked off Round Lake for the second year in a row.

Fremd (0-2) at Evanston (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Fremd lost Hersey 49-14; Evanston lost to Lincoln-Way Central 41-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Fremd got off to a quick start last week. But the Vikings could not stay with Hersey the rest of the way. Fremd looks to get better production from an offense that has scored just three touchdowns in the Vikings' first two games. Fremd also has surrendered six touchdown passes this season, including five last week. The Vikes look to get healthy on both sides of the ball against an Evanston team that was completely run over last week in their loss in New Lenox.

Hersey (2-0) at Glenbrook North (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Fremd 49-14; Glenbrook North lost to Grant 21-14

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: They are only two games into the season, but Hersey is playing at top form. The Huskies have had their way with both of their of their opponents, outscoring them 79-26. Colton Gumino has thrown for 463 yards and four touchdowns while Nasir McKenzie has piled up 248 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Grove already has 17 receptions, two of which have gone for touchdowns. After shutting out Lane 29-0 in week one, Glenbrook North faltered at the end in their loss to Grant.

Hoffman Estates (1-1) at Niles West (2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hoffman Estates beat Elk Grove 42-7; Niles West beat Morton 41-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: This is an intriguing matchup between a team like Hoffman, which has been on the rise the past few seasons, and a Niles West team that is looking to get where Hoffman Is now. Hoffman's offense has been scoring in bunches thus far, averaging 35 points per game. The Hawks are flying high with the running of Quincy Williams, the passing of Nate Cleveland and the receiving of Stephon Sellers leading the attack. Niles West could have its best team since the days of Rashard Mendenhall 18 years ago.

Palatine (1-1) at Maine South (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Palatine beat Buffalo Grove 42-17; Maine South beat Warren 28-7

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Palatine's offense has been having a Ball the first two weeks. Specifically, Dominik Ball, who has rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns and has also caught a touchdown pass in his first two games. He will face a Maine South defense that has allowed just two touchdowns. Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines had a total of 336 yards and 3 touchdowns as he is much more comfortable in his role after being thrust into it in week one. The junior, who had a full week of starting reps. threw for 226 yards while running for another 11, including a pair of touchdowns.

Prospect (1-1) at New Trier (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Prospect lost to Barrington 49-14; New Trier beat Yorkville 24-10

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Prospect will be looking to bounce back after a slow start and subpar performance last week in their loss to Barrington. The Knights will be looking to get that consistency on both sides of the ball that they demonstrated in their opening season win over Lyons. Prospect is still young with both quarterback Jake Skoog and running back Noel Easter both juniors. New Trier bounced back from its opening game loss thanks to the running of Jackson McCarrey, who had 114 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Marian Catholic (1-1) vs. St. Viator (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m. at Forest View

Last week: Marian lost to Homewood-Flossmoor 54-47; St. Viator beat Riverside (WI) 53-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Marian has been scoring points in bunches with the Spartans scoring 96 points in their first two games. They lost last week allowing a pair of touchdowns in the final 1:38 in a game that featured seven lead changes. Viator put everything together last week. Cooper Kmet is coming into his own as a quarterback and is coming off a 6-touchdown performance.

Wheeling (1-1) at Niles North (1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Wheeling lost to Conant 41-7; Niles North beat Leyden 20-6

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Wheeling had a tough time on both sides of the ball last week while suffering their first loss of the season. The Wildcats, who allowed six rushing touchdowns last week, now go on the road for the first time this year. They will head to Skokie, where Niles North, which won last week, will be home for the second week in a row.