Scouting Week 3 DuPage County football games

Glenbard South (2-0, 2-0) at Larkin (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard South won, 56-21, last year

About the Raiders: Glenbard South can light up the scoreboard, evidenced by its back-to-back, 56-point outbursts in wins over East Aurora and Fenton. Senior quarterback Michael Champagne has completed 15 of 23 passes for 267 yards with 7 TDs and 0 interceptions, while Notre Dame-bound receiver/return man Cam Williams has accounted for 485 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs in 2 weeks. Defensively, the Raiders are led by Vontae Clark (3 sacks) and Tommy Burke (10 tackles). "The challenge this week is us and what we do," said Larkin coach Vincent Ray. "Respect to Glenbard South's team talent but I believe we have talent, too."

About the Royals: Ray recorded his first varsity football coaching triumph during last weekend's 35-14 win over Streamwood. The Royals forced 4 turnovers in that game, including an interception from senior cornerback Damani Cannon. Erick Myrick caught a pair of TD passes from quarterback Tizairian Johnson-Williams, while running back Jalen Miller added a pair of TDs, as the Royals shook off their Week 1 loss to Glenbard East. "As a program, we talk about letting what is in the past stay in the past," said Ray. "We had a good week of practice and hammered on assignments."

Glenbard East (1-1, 1-1) at West Chicago (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: Glenbard East won, 42-6, last year

About the Rams: Glenbard East gave 4-time defending conference champion South Elgin a scare last weekend before losing a 17-14 decision, as the Storm scored the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. A blocked field goal hurt the Rams, who received a pair of rushing touchdowns from Matthew Larson and an interception from Quami Stanton. "Glenbard East is going to pose a huge challenge for us," said West Chicago coach Adam Chavez. "They are going to be hungry to get back on track. They're always well-coached in all three phases."

About the Wildcats: West Chicago enters the game with plenty of momentum following last week's first-ever victory over Bartlett (21-14 in overtime). "The win was huge for our program," said Chavez. "Our program is being built through the weight room with a focus on toughness on offense and playing physical defense." Senior 2-way standout Vincent Muci anchors the Wildcats' lineup. "Vincent is as tough of a player as I have ever coached," the coach added. "His ability to run the ball with such physicality and then turn around and play linebacker is a sight to see. He dedicated himself in the weight room in the offseason." Chavez also credited offensive linemen Joseph Flores and Ean Arizmendi for their efforts against Bartlett, as well as junior Diego Contreras, who recorded a team-high 13 tackles. "We will have to be at our best, limit turnovers, get some takeaways, and control the ball," said Chavez.

Fenton (0-2, 0-2) at South Elgin (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South Elgin won, 66-7, last year

About the Bison: Junior quarterback Nathan Stewart displayed elusiveness against Glenbard South's fierce pass rush last week. His favorite targets are receivers Maverick Murguia and Carmello Cruz.

About the Storm: Coming off a highly emotional 17-14 win over Glenbard East last weekend, South Elgin puts its 26-game conference winning streak on the line against Fenton. One day prior to the game against Glenbard East, an auto accident took the lives of two South Elgin students, leaving the players' emotions raw. "It was a very emotional week, and specifically day, for us last week," said Storm coach Dragan Teonic. "Any time you can beat a good Glenbard East team, it's special, and the way that our young men handled themselves and prepared throughout it all says a lot about them and our community. We addressed it (tragic accident) with our team last Thursday and again in pregame on Friday. Tears were shed and stronger bonds were formed. The players made a pact to honor those lives lost with their effort last Friday." Junior QB Jack Ginnan's 5-yard TD pass to junior Ishmael George with 11.1 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner last week. George has scored 4 touchdowns in 2 games.

Waubonsie Valley (2-0) at Homewood-Flossmoor (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Warriors: Off to their first 2-0 start since 2019, the Warriors try to make it 3 in a row against a H-F team that has scored 75 points in its first 2 games. "We want to be sound when it comes to alignment and being aware of what personnel they have on the field," said Waubonsie Valley coach Tom Baumgartner. "It's about containing their athletes from making big plays. We would love to make them have to put together long scoring drives." Waubonsie capitalized on Julian Johnson's blocked punt during last week's 20-7 win over Plainfield East. Baumgartner isn't surprised by his team's fast start. "We really like our group of kids," said the coach. "We feel strongly that the last couple years were the exception and not the rule of how our program has performed over the years."

About the Vikings: Tailbacks Brandon Brigham and Michael Terrell, Jr., senior quarterback Trenton Rosebourgh, and sophomore receiver Myles Ellis lead the Vikings' attack. While H-F has put points on the board, its defense has allowed 82 points in 2 contests. "We have a great challenge ahead of us against a really good team on the road after a long bus ride," said Baumgartner.

Naperville North (1-1) at Bolingbrook (2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Naperville North 37, Bolingbrook 14 (2007 playoffs)

About the Huskies: Naperville North scuffled in a loss to powerhouse Loyola in Week 2, but the defense had a nice accounting for itself, considering it allowed only two touchdowns to the Ramblers' offense. Mistakes made it impossible for the Huskies to pull off the upset. Loyola ran back a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. Naperville North's top player is WR Luke Williams, a Purdue recruit, who fills a variety of responsibilities for the Huskies.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook continues to be an explosive offense with sophomore quarterback Jonas Williams at the controls. It appeared the Raiders were going to breeze to a Week 2 win over Hinsdale Central because of that, but the Red Devils tried to mount a furious second-half rally before falling short. Wisconsin recruit wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson gives this game a pair of Big Ten-bound wide receivers squaring off. This looks like a game that might turn into a shootout, an environment that Bolingbrook usually seems comfortable in.

Naperville Central (2-0) at Lockport (2-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Naperville Central 28, Lockport 16 (2009 playoffs)

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central has squeezed out a pair of victories over Hinsdale Central and Plainfield North, although it has managed only 20 points combined in the two wins. Obviously, Naperville Central feels OK with relying on its defense, which under ordinary circumstances is the same thing this week's opponent prefers to do, as well. This is the kind of game that could bend on one or two errors made by either side.

About the Porters: Lockport has shown dominance at times in all facets of the game. In a Week 2 win over Wheaton North, the offense and the special teams units both shined. However, the defense, which was so good in a grind-it-out win over Plainfield North in Week 1, struggled against the pass, surrendering over 300 yards passing to the Falcons. Lockport has been good enough to beat two good teams without piecing together strong efforts in all three facets yet, but if it can manage to do that, Lockport could be an extremely difficult team to deal with.

Neuqua Valley (1-1) at Lincoln-Way East (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 17, Neuqua Valley 14 (2022 playoffs)

About the Wildcats: Neuqua Valley rebounded nicely from a disappointing shutout loss to Oswego in Week 1 to topple a well-regarded Minooka team in Week 2. Ryan Mohler has some experience guiding the Neuqua Valley offense, but as of yet the Wildcats haven't found a groove. Mohler scored the only touchdown Neuqua Valley has mustered on a quarterback scramble, and that, coupled with a field goal, allowed Neuqua Valley to escape with a victory. Neuqua Valley's defense has done a fine job through two games, particularly in the win over Minooka, a team that scored 41 points in its opener against Rock Island.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East continues to run like a well-oiled machine, trading blows with another traditional power in Week 2 in Batavia. Its experienced defense came through in the clutch with a stop on a two-point conversion that would have likely allowed Batavia to steal victory away in the game's last seconds. Defensive back Jawon Echols led that charge on that play, and he is a piece of an experienced and talented secondary that might get lost in the shuffle amongst Lincoln-Way East's other higher profile defensive players such as Caden O'Rourke and David Wuske.

Andrew (1-1) at Metea Valley (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Thunderbolts: After a 49-6 opening week victory, Andrew suffered a 31-7 setback at the hands of Oswego last weekend. Ryan Sternberg provided the Thunderbolts' offense with a 38-yard TD reception.

About the Mustangs: Metea Valley played solid defense but misfired on a pair of 2-point conversions during last week's 15-12 loss to Plainfield Central. Sophomore tailback Charles Flowers displayed his game-breaking ability with an explosive 66-yard touchdown run, while senior Da'mrion Lewis added a 1-yard TD run. Senior quarterback Lucas Van Vlerah directs the Mustangs' attack.

Wheaton Academy (2-0) at Chicago Christian (2-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton Academy won, 47-7, in 2017

About the Warriors: First -- Austin, Texas. Last week -- St. Charles. Next stop -- Palos Heights. Wheaton Academy prepares for its third straight road game, fresh off an impressive 41-23 nonconference triumph over Class 8A foe St. Charles East. Senior Brett Kasper completed 9 of 17 passes for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also making 2 interceptions at defensive back. Giovanni Spinelli is another of many Wheaton Academy 2-way standouts. "Despite some early mistakes, our coaches liked what we saw on tape against St. Charles East," said Warriors coach Jim Johanik. "Both our defensive ends (Ethan Brunner and Jeremy Johanik) had great games against Saints' 4-star lineman Bodey McCaslin (Iowa-bound), combining for 21 tackles, 5 for losses, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and a recovery. We're looking for those two to anchor the defense this year." The Warriors also possess a special teams weapon in kicker/punter Ethan Head.

About the Knights: Led by junior quarterback Christian Flutman and the Goble brothers -- senior tailback Zeke and sophomore tailback Obadiah, the Knights have outscored their first two opponents by a staggering 87-6 margin. "We haven't played Chicago Christian since 2017," said Johanik. "A lot has changed in our programs since then, so we can't really rely on past experiences to guide us. Like our first two opponents who we had never faced, we're heading into this week with wide eyes, preparing for anything against a 2-0 team."

St. Francis (1-1) at St. Laurence (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Spartans: The Spartans' offense runs through veteran senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who completed 16 of 19 passes for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns while also rushing for a TD in last week's 42-28 victory over Sterling. "It's huge having a guy like Alessio back there running the show," said Spartans coach Bob McMillen. "He's a 3-year starter, and in my eyes, the best quarterback in the state. It also helps to have a solid receiving corps around him. Ian (Willis), DeShaun (Williams), Zach (Washington) and Dario (Milivojevic) have all been around Alessio since youth ball, so they have that chemistry." The emergence of RB TyVonn Ransom also boosts the offense. Defensively, the Spartans must continue to improve. "There's only one key really, it's to play football and don't be robots," said the coach. "I believe the kids are so worried about making mistakes that it's slowing them down. We tell our players that if you're going to make a mistake, do it at 100 miles per hour." Dom Beres and Corin Greenwell anchor the defensive unit.

About the Vikings: After a 3-6 finish last year, St. Laurence is off to a 2-0 start. The Vikings walloped Von Steuben, 77-0, in their opener before winning by forfeit over Noble/Academy last week. Senior QB Evan Les directs the offense. "St. Laurence is a well-coached football team with some very good players," said McMillen. "The tough part is we don't have much tape on them. After what they did in Week 1 and having a forfeit in Week 2, it's hard to really break down what they can do. It's almost like going into a Week 1 game not really knowing your opponent, so we have to prepare for everything and anything."

Seneca (2-0) at Westmont (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting.

About the Fighting Irish: Fourth-year quarterback/defensive back Nathan Grant directs Seneca's power-T offense that can put plenty of points on the scoreboard, evidenced by last weekend's 40-7 victory over Lisle. Grant rushed for 12 touchdowns and passed for 8 TDs as a junior last season. The Fighting Irish also feature all-state OL/DL Chris Peura and tailback Asher Hamby (11 TDs a year ago).

About the Sentinels: Showing their grit, the Sentinels bounced back from a 47-6 opening game loss to Crane with a 27-21 nonconference triumph over Prosser last weekend -- providing first-year head football coach Lee Maciejewski his first victory. Seniors Lucas Hicks and Lucas Fears both enjoyed solid offensive performances against Prosser, while Jacob Sleeper recorded a sack. Westmont's offensive line allowed just 1 sack last week but steps up in class against a big, physical Seneca squad. This is the Chicagoland Prairie Conference debut for both teams.

Downers Grove North (2-0, 0-0) at Glenbard West (1-1, 0-0)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Glenbard West 28, Downers Grove North 21 (2022)

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North through two weeks has looked the part of a team poised to compete with the top dogs in the West Suburban Silver. Noah Battle ran for 131 yards and scored a career-high four touchdowns, three in the second half, last week as the Trojans pulled away to beat Downers Grove South 35-13. Battle caught one TD pass from sophomore QB Owen Lansu. Downers Grove North has not beaten Glenbard West since 2006, the Hilltoppers winning the last 16 meetings. But the Trojans have closed the gap to one-score losses the last two years.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is coming off a 10-0 loss to Missouri power De Smet Jesuit last Saturday at East St. Louis. It's hard to argue with the Hilltoppers' track record to figure things out, but their offensive issues speak for themselves. Glenbard West's offense has been shut out in its first two games, the lone score a 94-yard Mason Ellens kickoff return in Week 1 that was enough to beat Marist. Glenbard West does have the defense that would appear to give it a chance to win every week, with a total of 16 points allowed the first two games. This matchup seems like a bellwether game as to who might compete with York for Silver supremacy.

Hinsdale Central (0-2, 0-0) at Lyons Township (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lyons 10, Hinsdale Central 7 (2022)

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central gave Bolingbrook all it could handle last week before ultimately losing 39-31. The Red Devils' early schedule has been unforgiving, nonconference games with Naperville Central and Bolingbrook, and it doesn't get any easier this week in the Silver opener. Carter Contreras had six catches for 101 yards in the loss to Bolingbrook.

About the Lions: Lyons evened up its record heading into Silver play with a 13-0 win over Wheaton Warrenville South last Friday. Jack McQueeney rushed for 99 yards on 13 carries and a TD in the second half, caught a 24-yard TD pass from Ryan Jackson, and aided the Lyons' stout defensive effort. Illinois recruit Eddie Tuerk, Colgate recruit Noah Pfafflin, Kellen Knop, Roman Sosnovyy and Ian Gamino combined for five sacks and Jackson threw for 155 yards. Lyons beat Hinsdale Central 10-7 last season -- the Lions' first win in the series since 2013.

Willowbrook (1-1, 0-0) at Addison Trail (2-0, 0-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 6 (2022)

About the Warriors: Willowbrook came on strong last week against Glenbard North, rallying from two TDs down to beat the Panthers 27-14. Senior QB Arthur Palicki threw TD passes to Kenneth Rhodes, Jesus Gomez and Carter Ferguson and ran for Willowbrook's fourth score. Willowbrook has won the last seven meetings with its district rival, most of them by one-sided margins.

About the Blazers: The last decade of football has been a struggle for the Addison Trail program -- just one winning season since 2011 -- but early returns this fall have provided a glimmer of daylight. Addison Trail beat North Chicago 21-7 last week, its second win matching the program's entire win total from 2022. A Gold Division opener against Willowbrook, which has owned the division for most of the last half-decade, figures to provide a better barometer on just how much progress the Blazers have made.

Hinsdale South (0-2, 0-0) at Leyden (0-2, 0-0)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Hinsdale South 42, Leyden 14 (2022)

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South is coming off a 35-27 loss to Riverside-Brookfield. The Hornets did amass 544 yards of offense in the loss, but could not quite come back from a three-touchdown deficit in the second half. Langston Love threw a 16-yard TD pass to Ayden Farrare in the loss. Hinsdale South has won the last two meetings with Leyden, both relatively one-sided outcomes.

About the Eagles: Leyden is coming off a 20-6 loss to Niles North. The Eagles have struggled to put points on the board with a combined six points in losses to Highland Park and Niles North. Anthony Falco threw a 5-yard TD pass to Brian Gonzalez for Leyden's only score.

St. Charles North (2-0, 0-0) at Wheaton North (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Charles North 22, Wheaton North 21 (2022)

About the North Stars: St. Charles North challenged itself with a rather ambitious nonconference schedule -- and passed with flying colors. The North Stars followed up their notable Week 1 win over Palatine with a 30-14 win at Crete-Monee. Junior QB Ethan Plumb threw TD passes to Jake Mettetal and Jake Furtney, and ran for a score, and Joell Holloman also had a rushing TD. Plumb shared the varsity quarterback job over his first two years of high school, but appears to have come into his own by the looks of the first two games. He has plenty of playmakers including Mettetal, who had 12 catches for 177 yards and a 47-yard TD in the Week 1 game. The North Stars could see how they stack up in the DuKane quite soon, matchups with Wheaton North and Batavia the next two weeks.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has been a rather sound, at times dominating defensive team in recent seasons, which made a 37-22 loss to Lockport last week a little jarring. Max Howser threw two TD passes to Matt Kuczaj and one to Rich Schilling in the loss. Aside from Wheaton North's 35-3 win over St. Charles North in 2021, the three other DuKane matchups between these two have been down to the wire close ones, including last season. This one seems to have the makings to follow that pattern.

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1, 0-0) at Geneva (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Geneva 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 11 (2022)

About the Tigers: WW South, which didn't exactly light up the scoreboard in its Week 1 win over Simeon, was shut out 13-0 at Lyons last week. The Tigers managed just 65 yards of offense in the first half and missed a 29-yard field goal in the second. Junior QB Luca Carbonaro passed for 154 yards, 114 in the second half. WW South sophomore Owen Yorke rushed for 70 yards starting in place of both injured Matt Crider and Max Schlegal. The Tigers' defense has been a sound constant through two games. It should get tested against a Geneva team with high-level playmakers.

About the Vikings: Geneva's revitalized program is off to a 2-0 start for the third consecutive season, picking up a quality 21-10 win at Lemont last Friday. Junior running back Michael Rumoro, who had a splashy 125-yard, three-TD varsity debut in Week 1, followed it up with two TDs at Lemont. Junior receiver Talyn Taylor also had a TD run. Taylor, the No. 3-ranked junior in Illinois, holds 21 offers including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame. Senior QB Nate Stempowski is a second-year starter.

Batavia (1-1) at Lake Park (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 42-0 Batavia (2022)

About the Lancers: It's not something to just gloss over: Lake Park has won its first two games of the season for the first time in six years. That's fantastic momentum for a building program heading into conference play. Declan Fortuna, a four-year varsity stalwart, can make plays all over the field. Fortuna has averaged over 120 yards per game on the ground and is starting to gain steam in the passing game. Matt Rodriguez has emerged as a game-changer in special teams, and the Lancers have clamped down defensively.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is a week removed from its huge nonconference game with Lincoln-Way East that came down to a two-point conversion in the final seconds. Ryan Boe turned in a phenomenal performance and was boosted by Charlie Whelpley's eight-catch game and a ferocious defense. Ben Fiegel might be the best linebacker in the conference and had 15 tackles last week to show for it. The Batavia secondary is still coming along, but this projects to be the beginning of the Bulldogs really taking off.

St. Charles East (0-2) at Glenbard North (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 41-24 GBN (2022)

About the Saints: St. Charles East has stumbled a bit in the first weeks of the season. The Saints suffered a big loss to open the year to Lincoln-Way Central and followed it up with a loss to Wheaton Academy last week. Wheaton Academy came out firing in the second half and didn't relinquish the lead after a Saints fumble on the second half opening kickoff. It's gut-check time for St. Charles East with no seemingly favorable matchups the rest of the season.

About the Panthers: Similar to the Saints, Glenbard North has also stumbled out of the gate with losses to Moline and Willowbrook.

York (2-0) at Downers Grove South (0-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove South 20, York 14 (2019)

About the Dukes: York, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 8A statewide rankings, made quite a statement with last Friday's 42-13 win over defending Class 5A state champion Nazareth. Senior QB Sean Winton, who has impressed in his first two varsity starts, threw for four TDs -- two each to Luke Mailander and Chris Danko. Jake Melion ran for 166 yards and two TDs on 29 carries. Cole Ostendorf led a York defense that held Nazareth to 15 rushing yards with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. Evan Gaughn had six tackles. The Dukes have clearly established themselves as one of the state's top teams with resounding wins over quality nonconference opponents Glenbrook South and Nazareth.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South's defense is doing a decent job, but its offensive struggles continued in a 35-13 loss to Downers Grove North, a game that was blown open in the second half. The Mustangs had to punt seven times and were held to 73 passing yards. Deon Davis ran for 86 yards and both of Downers Grove South's TDs and Dylan Spencer and Jack Schoenike both had interceptions. The Mustangs are halfway through a ringer of a first four games, with the West Suburban Gold opener next week against Willowbrook.

Nazareth (0-2) at Montini (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Nazareth 42, Montini 7 (2022)

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, similar to last season when it started 2-4, has an uphill climb to return to the playoffs. That start, and a daunting CCL/ESCC schedule, will make it a herculean task to match last year's run. Nazareth junior quarterback Logan Malachuk was 13-for-21 passing for 229 yards against York with two TDs to James Penley, who caught seven passes for 169 yards. But the Roadrunners, who managed just 15 rushing yards against York, need to establish a much more balanced attack, and clean up the penalties that cost them a handful of big plays. And they need to avoid the slow starts that caught up to them in losses to Kankakee and York the season's first two weeks. This will be the third of four straight Nazareth road games to start the season -- the Roadrunners open CCL/ESCC Orange Division play next Friday at IC Catholic Prep.

About the Broncos: Montini, looking to reestablish its pedigree this fall, has done a good job of taking care of business so far. The Broncos are coming off a 44-24 win at Hillcrest last week, it second straight one-sided win. But the schedule stiffens from here, starting with a wounded Nazareth group. Alex Marre ran for 161 yards and two TDs, and caught a TD, against Hillcrest. Defensively Nicky Castaldo had eight tackles, two for loss and Sam Hemmersmeier had 10 tackles, two for a loss, with an interception. The Broncos will look to reverse their double-digit losses to Nazareth the last two seasons.

IC Catholic Prep (2-0) at Benet (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The grind of the CCL/ESCC is still in front of them, but the Knights have done what they needed to do so far, nonconference wins over Indiana's Bowman Academy and Orr by a combined 81-0 margin. ICCP has plenty of firepower offensively with Dennis Mandala throwing to Iowa recruit KJ Parker and Texas A&M commit Eric Karner, and Joey Gliatta running out of the backfield. Junior Dominic Hulak, who has offers from Notre Dame, Illinois and Wisconsin, and JP Schmidt are among the names to watch for the Knights' defensively. This game marks the Knights' first game in the CCL/ESCC, albeit a crossover.

About the Redwings: Benet, coming off back-to-back 4-5 seasons, looks well on its way to a return to the playoffs after two dominant nonconference wins to start the season with a 78-13 differential. A 38-7 Week 2 win over West Suburban 6 power Moline was eye-opening. Ryan Kubacki threw four TD passes, two each to Pat Pitello and Rocky Rosanova, and ran for a fifth score. The Redwings get another opportunity here to serve notice in the CCL/ESCC against the defending Class 3A state champions.