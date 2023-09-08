South Elgin scores 50 points in 1st quarter in win over Fenton

Junior quarterback Jack Ginnan enjoyed a career night, throwing 3 touchdown passes, running for a pair of scores, and adding a 2-point conversion pass during South Elgin's Upstate Eight Conference clash with visiting Fenton Friday night.

And that all happened in the opening quarter.

The Storm (3-0, 3-0) exploded for 50 first-quarter points on the way to a 79-7 triumph over the Bison (0-3, 0-3) -- extending their UEC winning streak to 27 games and their home victory streak to 22.

"That first quarter -- 57 points if you count their (Bison) touchdown -- I've never seen anything like that in my life," said South Elgin coach Dragan Teonic. "We ran 23 plays in the first quarter and had 50 points.

"Fenton is rebuilding. They've got a new coach and they're starting it up. They're building from scratch. We're in year six, so it's going to look different. I'm proud of our guys. They prepared well all week."

South Elgin grabbed the lead for good on the first play from scrimmage, as Brandon Berrios took a pitch from Ginnan and raced 67 yards around the right side for a touchdown.

Five plays after London Leflore recovered an onside kick, Ginnan tossed a 1-yard TD pass to junior receiver Ishmael George to make it 13-0.

After defensive end Styles Owens recovered a fumble, the Storm extended its lead to 21-0 on Ginnan's 42-yard touchdown pass to George, who caught 3 passes for 76 yards and 2 TDs.

"He's a big target," Ginnan said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pound George. "We've been working since February on this. He's one of our playmakers. I've always known he has speed. We have that connection. I know where he's going to be. When I throw it up, I know he's going to go get it."

Ginnan added touchdown runs of 22 and 23 yards, respectively, while also firing a 7-yard TD pass to Aidan Beebe. Derek Thavisay's 36-yard TD jaunt and Ginnan's 2-point conversion pass to Berrios capped the early 50-point onslaught.

Malachi Thompson and DeAngelo McCullough had first-half touchdown runs covering 1 and 21 yards, respectively, while junior quarterback Kevon Brooks, Jr. capped the scoring touchdown runs of 16 and 25 yards.

South Elgin finished with 582 total yards of offense -- 499 coming on the ground. Brooks, Jr., Stewart Williams, Jr., and Bode Schneider each had an interception.

Fenton's lone score came on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Stewart to Ivan Medrano (5 catches, 51 yards). Stewart, who completed 9 of 18 passes for 70 yards, was 6-for-6 for 35 yards on the scoring drive.

Prior to the game, both teams took a knee at midfield for a moment of silence honoring South Elgin students Kamorra Campbell and Tahlulay Henry, who passed away in a car accident last week.