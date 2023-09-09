 

Barrington's Sanchez becomes MSL wins leader

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 9/9/2023 9:32 PM

Barrington head coach Joe Sanchez picked up his 154th career victory to make him the winningest coach in MSL history Friday in Glenview.

The Broncos (3-0) used the running and catching of the twins Dillon and Conor Fitzpatrick to knock off Glenbrook South 27-19 to remain unbeaten this season.

 

Dillon Fitzpatrick had three touchdowns on a 26-yard touchdown run, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Nick Peipert and a fourth quarter 28-yard scoring run that put the game away. Meanwhile, Conor Fitzpatrick hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Piepert.

Will Nahza had a key interception late in the game to preserve the victory. Devan Van Ness had a huge game with five sacks. And with his team leading 21-19 in the fourth quarter, he blocked a Glenbrook South (0-3) field goal.

Deerfield 42, Conant 26:

Deerfield (3-0) broke away from a 21-20 lead in the third quarter to remain unbeaten. Conant (1-2) got touchdown runs from Isaiah Paredes, Matt Maize and Cooper Hanson. Maine (13-of-30, 156 yards) also threw a touchdown pass to Lennon Johnson.

Fremd 30, Evanston 14:

Fremd (1-2) picked up its first win of the season by running and passing all over the Wildkits (1-2). Johnny O'Brien tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Brennan Saxe (6 receptions, 102 yards). Luke McIlhon rushed for 84 yards while Tyler Gersic had 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jason Hardy had an interception for the Vikings.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prospect 24, New Trier 20:

Parker Ray threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Carlucci with 39 seconds left as Prospect (2-1) scored twice in just over two minutes to stun the Trevians (1-2). After Ray threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-17, Griffin Limbers recovered an onside kick for the Knights. The Knights drove down the field thanks to a long pass to Jake Parisi. That set up the game-winner. Ray kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first half and JT Zei scored on a two-yard run for the Knights.

Highland Park 42, Rolling Meadows 35:

Rolling Meadows (0-3) built a 21-7 lead but couldn't hang on against Highland Park (2-1). Joe Brigham (21-of-26, 249 yards) threw a trio of touchdown passes to Anthony Sansonetti, Ben Petermann and Ryan Chaney while Zak Allain had a one-yard touchdown run.

St. Viator 36, Marian Catholic 14:

The St. Viator defense shined. The Lions (2-1) forced five turnovers as Jaylan Szlachetka, Driese Raap, and Michael Zawilenski all had interceptions. Zawilenski also had a fumble recovery as did JR Clary. Cooper Kmet had another big night. The junior was 13-of-22 passing for 218 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored on a three-yard run. Raap caught three touchdowns passes of 7, 16 and 37 yards. Dayvion Ellis (5 receptions, 134 yards) caught a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Elk Grove 40, Maine East 7:

Daniel O'Donnell picked up his first career victory as Elk Grove (1-2) threw all over Maine East (1-2). Danny Pasterski threw for six touchdowns and 235 yards.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Antioch 48, Lakes 6:

Antioch (3-0, 1-0) rolled over district-rival Lakes (0-3, 0-1). Nick Day rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns while James Sheehan tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Aiden Van Alstine. Sheehan also had a touchdown run. Ean Ackney had a touchdown pass to Ashton Chesser for Lakes.

Grant 34, Grayslake North 6:

Mitchel Hughes (18-of-33, 151 yards) had a one-yard touchdown run for Grayslake North (2-1, 0-1).

Grayslake Central 15, North Chicago 7:

The game was moved to Grayslake Central and the Rams (1-2, 1-0) responded by giving head coach Brent Pearlman his first victory at Central. Cole Gillette threw a touchdown pass for the Rams.

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0:

Wauconda (2-1, 1-0) rolled behind Connor Vanselow who had 7 carries for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass. Cole Korycanek had a touchdown run while Logan Olsen was 5-of-5 passing for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jake Wurster added 6 carries for 63 yards while Jacob Hawley had a touchdown run.

Niles North 10, Wheeling 2:

Wheeling (1-2) was only able to score on a safety as the Wildcats fell in Skokie.

Mundelein 21, Zion-Benton 0:

Mundelein (3-0, 1-0) picked up the homecoming shutout to remain unbeaten.

Carmel 46, DePaul 14:

Carmel (3-0) got off to a great start and remained unbeaten.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 