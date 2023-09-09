Barrington's Sanchez becomes MSL wins leader

Barrington head coach Joe Sanchez picked up his 154th career victory to make him the winningest coach in MSL history Friday in Glenview.

The Broncos (3-0) used the running and catching of the twins Dillon and Conor Fitzpatrick to knock off Glenbrook South 27-19 to remain unbeaten this season.

Dillon Fitzpatrick had three touchdowns on a 26-yard touchdown run, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Nick Peipert and a fourth quarter 28-yard scoring run that put the game away. Meanwhile, Conor Fitzpatrick hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Piepert.

Will Nahza had a key interception late in the game to preserve the victory. Devan Van Ness had a huge game with five sacks. And with his team leading 21-19 in the fourth quarter, he blocked a Glenbrook South (0-3) field goal.

Deerfield 42, Conant 26:

Deerfield (3-0) broke away from a 21-20 lead in the third quarter to remain unbeaten. Conant (1-2) got touchdown runs from Isaiah Paredes, Matt Maize and Cooper Hanson. Maine (13-of-30, 156 yards) also threw a touchdown pass to Lennon Johnson.

Fremd 30, Evanston 14:

Fremd (1-2) picked up its first win of the season by running and passing all over the Wildkits (1-2). Johnny O'Brien tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Brennan Saxe (6 receptions, 102 yards). Luke McIlhon rushed for 84 yards while Tyler Gersic had 68 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jason Hardy had an interception for the Vikings.

Prospect 24, New Trier 20:

Parker Ray threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Carlucci with 39 seconds left as Prospect (2-1) scored twice in just over two minutes to stun the Trevians (1-2). After Ray threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-17, Griffin Limbers recovered an onside kick for the Knights. The Knights drove down the field thanks to a long pass to Jake Parisi. That set up the game-winner. Ray kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first half and JT Zei scored on a two-yard run for the Knights.

Highland Park 42, Rolling Meadows 35:

Rolling Meadows (0-3) built a 21-7 lead but couldn't hang on against Highland Park (2-1). Joe Brigham (21-of-26, 249 yards) threw a trio of touchdown passes to Anthony Sansonetti, Ben Petermann and Ryan Chaney while Zak Allain had a one-yard touchdown run.

St. Viator 36, Marian Catholic 14:

The St. Viator defense shined. The Lions (2-1) forced five turnovers as Jaylan Szlachetka, Driese Raap, and Michael Zawilenski all had interceptions. Zawilenski also had a fumble recovery as did JR Clary. Cooper Kmet had another big night. The junior was 13-of-22 passing for 218 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored on a three-yard run. Raap caught three touchdowns passes of 7, 16 and 37 yards. Dayvion Ellis (5 receptions, 134 yards) caught a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Elk Grove 40, Maine East 7:

Daniel O'Donnell picked up his first career victory as Elk Grove (1-2) threw all over Maine East (1-2). Danny Pasterski threw for six touchdowns and 235 yards.

Antioch 48, Lakes 6:

Antioch (3-0, 1-0) rolled over district-rival Lakes (0-3, 0-1). Nick Day rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns while James Sheehan tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Aiden Van Alstine. Sheehan also had a touchdown run. Ean Ackney had a touchdown pass to Ashton Chesser for Lakes.

Grant 34, Grayslake North 6:

Mitchel Hughes (18-of-33, 151 yards) had a one-yard touchdown run for Grayslake North (2-1, 0-1).

Grayslake Central 15, North Chicago 7:

The game was moved to Grayslake Central and the Rams (1-2, 1-0) responded by giving head coach Brent Pearlman his first victory at Central. Cole Gillette threw a touchdown pass for the Rams.

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0:

Wauconda (2-1, 1-0) rolled behind Connor Vanselow who had 7 carries for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass. Cole Korycanek had a touchdown run while Logan Olsen was 5-of-5 passing for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jake Wurster added 6 carries for 63 yards while Jacob Hawley had a touchdown run.

Niles North 10, Wheeling 2:

Wheeling (1-2) was only able to score on a safety as the Wildcats fell in Skokie.

Mundelein 21, Zion-Benton 0:

Mundelein (3-0, 1-0) picked up the homecoming shutout to remain unbeaten.

Carmel 46, DePaul 14:

Carmel (3-0) got off to a great start and remained unbeaten.