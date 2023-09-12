 

Football / Top 20

 
Updated 9/12/2023 7:23 AM

Football

Team Week 3 result/Week 4 opponent

 

1. York 3-0 Beat DGS 47-7; Oak Park-River Forest

2. Hersey 3-0 Beat Glenbrook North 42-0; Vernon Hills

3. Batavia 2-1 Beat Lake Park 47-21; at St. Charles N.

4. Lake Zurich 3-0 Beat Stevenson 21-16; at Zion-Benton

5. Downers Grove North 3-0 Beat Glenbard W. 31-7; Proviso West

6. Barrington 3-0 Beat Glenbrook South 27-19; New Trier

7. Wheaton North 2-1 Beat St. Charles North 35-23; at SCE

8. Maine South 2-1 Beat Palatine 28-21; at Fremd

9. St. Charles North 2-1 Lost to Wheaton North 35-23; Batavia

10. Naperville North 2-1 Beat Bolingbrook 51-49; Neuqua Valley

11. Palatine 1-2 Lost to Maine South 28-21; Evanston

12. IC Catholic Prep 3-0 Beat Benet 34-9; hosts Nazareth

13. South Elgin 3-0 Beat Fenton 79-7; at Larkin

14. Huntley 3-0 Beat Jacobs 40-21; at Prairie Ridge

15. Geneva 3-0 Beat WW South 28-6; Lake Park

16. Naperville Central 2-1 Lost to Lockport 31-24; at Waubonsie V.

17. Prospect 2-1 Beat New Trier 24-20; Glenbrook S.

18. Glenbard West 1-2 Lost to Downers North 31-7; Lyons

19. St. Francis 2-1 Beat St. Laurence 42-28; at Fenwick

20. Cary-Grove 3-0 Beat McHenry 42-13; at Jacobs

Others to watch: Mundelein 3-0, Antioch 3-0, Carmel 3-0, Glenbard South 3-0, Warren 1-2, Stevenson 2-1, Libertyville 2-1, Waubonsie Valley 2-1, Maine West 3-0, Benet 2-1

