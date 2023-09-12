Football / Top 20
Team Week 3 result/Week 4 opponent
1. York 3-0 Beat DGS 47-7; Oak Park-River Forest
2. Hersey 3-0 Beat Glenbrook North 42-0; Vernon Hills
3. Batavia 2-1 Beat Lake Park 47-21; at St. Charles N.
4. Lake Zurich 3-0 Beat Stevenson 21-16; at Zion-Benton
5. Downers Grove North 3-0 Beat Glenbard W. 31-7; Proviso West
6. Barrington 3-0 Beat Glenbrook South 27-19; New Trier
7. Wheaton North 2-1 Beat St. Charles North 35-23; at SCE
8. Maine South 2-1 Beat Palatine 28-21; at Fremd
9. St. Charles North 2-1 Lost to Wheaton North 35-23; Batavia
10. Naperville North 2-1 Beat Bolingbrook 51-49; Neuqua Valley
11. Palatine 1-2 Lost to Maine South 28-21; Evanston
12. IC Catholic Prep 3-0 Beat Benet 34-9; hosts Nazareth
13. South Elgin 3-0 Beat Fenton 79-7; at Larkin
14. Huntley 3-0 Beat Jacobs 40-21; at Prairie Ridge
15. Geneva 3-0 Beat WW South 28-6; Lake Park
16. Naperville Central 2-1 Lost to Lockport 31-24; at Waubonsie V.
17. Prospect 2-1 Beat New Trier 24-20; Glenbrook S.
18. Glenbard West 1-2 Lost to Downers North 31-7; Lyons
19. St. Francis 2-1 Beat St. Laurence 42-28; at Fenwick
20. Cary-Grove 3-0 Beat McHenry 42-13; at Jacobs
Others to watch: Mundelein 3-0, Antioch 3-0, Carmel 3-0, Glenbard South 3-0, Warren 1-2, Stevenson 2-1, Libertyville 2-1, Waubonsie Valley 2-1, Maine West 3-0, Benet 2-1