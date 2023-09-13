Scouting Week 4 Cook County football games

New Trier (1-2) at Barrington (3-0)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: New Trier lost to Prospect 24-20; Barrington beat Glenbrook South 27-19

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: New Trier gave up two touchdowns in the span of just over two minutes last week to drop its second game of the season. They will face a Barrington team that is getting better each week. Devan Van Ness, who had five sacks and blocked a field goal last week, leads the defense. The offense is operating in high gear, scoring nearly 39 points per game behind Nick Peipert, who has thrown for 594 yards and 10 touchdowns. Dillon Fitzpatrick has rushed for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

Glenbrook North (1-2) at Buffalo Grove (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook North lost to Hersey 42-0; Buffalo Grove beat Vernon Hills 62-14

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: After an opening season win, Glenbrook North has dropped its last two games, allowing 63 points in those games. Buffalo Grove got back on track last week after losing in Week 2 to Palatine. The Bison piled up 62 points, the most in two years thanks to a school-record six touchdowns by Anthony Palano. The Bison also got a solid day of running from Matthew Maradkal who rushed for 121 yards as Buffalo Grove totaled 464 yards of offense.

Highland Park (2-1) at Conant (1-2

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Highland Park beat Rolling Meadows 42-35; Conant lost to Deerfield 42-26

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Highland Park's offense has been operating on a high level this season with 95 points thus far. Meanwhile, Conant, which has allowed 77 points in their three games, will need to shore things up to topple the Giants. The good news for the Cougars is that their offense has been on the rise. Led by Matt Maize, the Cougars have scored 67 points in the last two weeks.

Maine West (3-0) at Elk Grove (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Maine West beat Schaumburg 12-6; Elk Grove beat Maine East 40-7

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: At one time, this was the traditional opening season game for both teams. They last played in a CSL-MSL crossover game in 2018 which Maine West won 34-7. Maine West has posted a pair of wins in the last minute this season as the Warriors are unbeaten for the first time in recent memory. Elk Grove and coach Danny O'Connell picked up their first win last week. The Grens got six touchdown passes from Logan Tosterud, who threw for 235 yards.

Maine South (2-1) at Fremd (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Maine South beat Palatine 28-21; Fremd beat Evanston 30-14

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Maine South was impressive in their win last week. The Hawks got solid performances from its offensive and defensive fronts that helped spur them to a comeback win. Fremd played its best game in nearly a year with their win against Evanston. The Vikings got a solid connection with sophomore quarterback Johnny O'Brien and Brennan Saxe who combined for a pair of touchdowns. The Vikes also got their running game in gear with Luke McIlhon and Tyler Gersic combing for 152 yards.

Vernon Hills (1-2) at Hersey (3-0)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Vernon Hills lost to Buffalo Grove 62-14; Hersey beat Glenbrook North 49-0

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Hersey continued its dominance last week. The Huskies have now outscored their first three opponents 121-26. Colton Gumino threw five touchdown passes for the second consecutive week and has 11 touchdown passes. He will face a Vernon Hills defense that allowed 62 points last week and 97 for the season. Hersey's defense has been unsung thus far, forcing seven turnovers.

Niles North (2-1) at Hoffman Estates (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Niles North beat Wheeling 10-2; Hoffman Estates beat Niles West 47-17

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Niles North has scored just 36 points this season. But thanks to a staunch defense, which allowed just 15 points, the Vikings are 2-1. That defense will be challenged by the high-flying Hawks, who are averaging 39 points per game. Stephon Sellers has 11 receptions for 392 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Nate Cleveland has stepped into the role quite nicely and has thrown for 705 yards and eight touchdowns.

Evanston (1-2) at Palatine (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Evanston lost to Fremd 30-14; Palatine lost to Maine South 28-21

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Evanston has lost two straight and allowed 71 points in those losses. They travel to meet a Palatine team that is looking to turn up the heat. The Pirates, who have lost both of their games this season in the final minutes, will be looking to take out their frustration on the Wildkits. Palatine has relied heavily on the play of Dominik Ball. The Tulane-commit has rushed for 448 yards this season.

Glenbrook South (0-3) at Prospect (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook South lost to Barrington 27-19; Prospect beat New Trier 24-20

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Both teams have not run away from anyone with their schedule to start. Glenbrook South has faced York, Lake Zurich and Barrington while Prospect has battled Lyons, Barrington and New Trier. Prospect showed tremendous effort last week as the Knights rallied in the final minutes for two touchdowns to pull off the win. Parker Ray stepped in to start at quarterback. He tossed a pair of touchdowns after an injury sidelined Jake Skoog. Ray also kicked a field goal for the Knights.

Deerfield (3-0) at Rolling Meadows (0-3)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Deerfield beat Conant 42-26; Rolling Meadows lost to Highland Park 42-35

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Deerfield is off to a great start thus far, averaging 32 points per game. Rolling Meadows has played much better than their record indicates. The Mustangs have been snakebit this season, losing two games in the final quarter after battling back. Joe Brigham, who is a sophomore, has thrown well thus far with 509 yards and five touchdowns. Ben Petermann has caught 340 of those yards and three touchdowns.

Maine East (1-2) at Schaumburg (1-2)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Maine East lost to Elk Grove 40-7; Schaumburg lost to Maine West 12-6

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Maine East has struggled offensively this season with the Demons scoring just one offensive touchdown this season. Their defense has accounted for the other two. Schaumburg looks to bounce back after surrendering a touchdown last week in the closing seconds. Anthony DoGioia has keyed the offense this year.

Niles West (2-1) at Wheeling (1-2)

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Niles West lost to Hoffman Estates 47-17; Wheeling lost to Niles North 10-2

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: Niles West is coming off its first loss of the season while Wheeling has lost two in a row. Wheeling has struggled offensively since the first game of the season when the Wildcats scored 25 points. They hope to get things going against a Wolves defense that allowed 47 points last week.

Proviso East (1-2, 0-1) at Leyden (0-3, 0-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Proviso East lost to Morton 37-34; Leyden lost to Hinsdale South 28-0

Last year: Leyden 49, Proviso East 12

Outlook: It has been a tremendously rough start for Leyden. Not only are the Eagles winless, but they have scored just six points. They now face a Proviso East team that has scored 53 points in their last two games.

St. Patrick (1-2, 0-0) vs. St. Viator (2-1, 0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m. at Forest View

Last week: St. Patrick beat De La Salle 42-41; St. Viator beat Marian Catholic 36-14

Last year: St. Viator 24, St. Patrick 21, OT

Outlook: Viator has won two in a row and the Lions are averaging 38 points per game. Cooper Kmet has directed their high-powered offense by throwing for 602 yards on 40-of-64 passing with 11 touchdowns. He has spread the ball to Dayvion Ellis, Driese Raap, Charlie Dolsen and Luca Cutinello. St. Pats picked up their first win last week with a late touchdown to beat De La Salle, a team that Viator lost to in Week 1.