Scouting Week 4 DuPage County football games

Hope Academy (2-1, 0-1) at Wheaton Academy (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Eagles: Hope Academy will be trying to bounce back from last weekend's tough 27-22 loss to Aurora Christian in its Chicagoland Christian Conference debut. Eddie Jenkins, Jr. has thrown 5 touchdown passes, while Jamarkus Lofton averages 109 yards receiving and Jerome Stuckey averages 69 yards on the ground. "The big question we have against Hope is which team will show up against us Friday night," said Wheaton Academy coach Jim Johanik. "They had different personnel in their victory against Santa Fe Christian than they did in their loss to Aurora Christian. We're assuming they'll be at full strength against us, and it's going to be a battle. They're very good."

About the Warriors: The Warriors appear to be very good as well. Brett Kasper completed 13 of 17 passes for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns in their 35-0 victory over Chicago Christian last weekend. Kasper's TD passes were thrown to 4 different receivers -- Brett Dieter, Mitchell Carik, Jack Weston, and Giovanni Spinelli, who also added a TD run. Meanwhile, the defense forced 3 turnovers and limited Chicago Christian to 123 total yards. "Our offense performed well against Chicago Christian and the defense preserved a shutout," said Johanik. After playing 3 straight road games, the Warriors await their home opener. "After being on the road for 3 games and coming away 3-0, we're pleased," said the coach. "We're healthy and looking forward to playing a tough opponent before our home crowd."

Coal City (2-1, 1-0) at Lisle (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Coal City 31, Lisle 0, last year

About the Coalers: After a 43-3 Week 1 loss to Morris, the Coalers rebounded with big-time victories over Canton (41-0) and Streator (55-6). Gabriel McHugh returned a punt for a touchdown and added an interception on defense.

About the Lions: "We are entering the final leg of the toughest part of our season," said Lisle coach Cory Dillard. "I don't mean any disrespect to any of our future opponents when I say this as there are many quality opponents in the coming weeks. I am just giving props to Seneca, Wilmington, and Coal City -- all top teams in the state. We are going to have to work hard to stop their tailback, (Landin) Benson. Their front seven on defense are big, strong, and aggressive." Fundamentals remain a concern for Lisle. "Our team is young, and we are demanding that each week we improve in this area," said Dillard. "Although the final score (49-7) doesn't show it, our kids responded against Wilmington, and we were proud of their efforts." Dillard expects senior QB Drew Nigro will be ready for the challenge.

East Aurora (2-1, 2-1) at Glenbard East (2-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard East 42, East Aurora 0, last year

About the Tomcats: Keep an eye on multi-purpose threat Kenneth Cooley. You'll likely see his number called and hear his name on the PA system throughout the night. Cooley, who scored 3 touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Elgin 2 weeks ago, tallied 4 touchdowns in last weekend's 42-36 victory over Bartlett. Cooley scored touchdowns on his first 4 touches against the Hawks, totaling 259 all-purpose yards. "Our defensive staff, led by Pat Walker, is outstanding at preparing our young men defensively," said Rams coach John Walters. "We have some speed of our own to hopefully simulate what they have, so our guys can get used to that pace." Quarterback Amado Martinez is also capable of making things happen for the Tomcats.

About the Rams: Last week, Glenbard East jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to its 47-6 triumph over West Chicago. Only a late 66-yard TD pass prevented the Rams from posting a shutout. Senior outside linebacker Aaron Dotson recorded a pick-6 for the Rams last week. Dotson is flanked by linebackers Augustus Winkler, Blake Salvino, and defensive back Eric McClain. Walters hopes his team can continue its solid all-around play from a week ago. "Our execution -- we were solid on both sides of the ball," said Walters. "The one thing coaches emphasize is executing in game situations. We were able to do that a high level last Friday night."

Streamwood (1-2, 1-2) at Glenbard South (3-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard South 49, Streamwood 20, last year

About the Sabres: Interceptions from senior Oscar Villapando and sophomores Elijah Brown and Anthony Richards were instrumental in the Sabres' 20-12 victory over Elgin last weekend. "We definitely needed that win," said Streamwood coach Keith McMaster. "We've been close in all three games, but it felt good to finish that one against a solid opponent." Brown added a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown against Elgin. "Our special teams have been good this season returning the ball," said the coach. "We have a kickoff return for a TD (vs. Bartlett) and the punt return. Our punting has helped flip the field for us. We put a lot of time into our special teams and the kids have bought in with what we're teaching. A touchdown on special teams helps to reinforce their efforts. We'll take points any way we can get them." McMaster realizes the task at hand will be a tough one Friday night. "Glenbard South is an exceptional team," he said. "They are well coached and team execution is on point. They have some special players that put teams in tough situations. We need to stay disciplined in our gameplan, eliminate mistakes and do the little things -- block, tackle, pursuit."

About the Raiders: Loaded with talent, the Raiders are off to a 3-0 start and are averaging 49 points per game. Heading the top of the list is Notre Dame-bound receiver/defensive back/return man Cam Williams, who caught 7 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also rushing for a TD and making an interception during Glenbard South's 35-0 win over Larkin last weekend. The Raiders collected 6 interceptions against the Royals. Senior veteran Michael Champagne directs the Raiders' offense at quarterback.

Naperville Central (2-1) at Waubonsie Valley (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Naperville Central 35, Waubonsie Valley 7, last year

About the Redhawks: Coming off a heartbreaking 31-24 overtime loss to Lockport last weekend, the Redhawks look to rebound in their DuPage Valley Conference opener. "We have played some really tough defense through the first three games, and I am proud of our defensive unit," said Redhawks coach Mike Ulreich. "Unfortunately, we had some breakdowns in the first half (last week) that proved to be costly." The Redhawks rallied from a 21-3 halftime deficit and were within a second of beating Lockport before Nate Blezewski's game-tying 48-yard field goal. "We are certainly proud of the fight and mental toughness it took to come back," said the coach. "What we really like about our team is it responded to being challenged. We did that at halftime, and they responded." Ulreich expects a test against the Warriors. "We expect to see a team that is more physical up front. We expect to see a gifted running back, and we expect to see an aggressive style of defense. They have a team full of players that have played a lot of varsity football. You can see that maturity and confidence on the film. They are a play or two away from being 3-0."

About the Warriors: After coming within a whisker from starting the season with a 3-0 mark in a 28-26 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor, the Warriors would love nothing more than to begin DVC play with a victory Friday night. "We expect our kids to bounce back and to give their best effort of the season," said Waubonsie Valley coach Tom Baumgartner. What are the keys to the game? "As big and as physical as they (Redhawks) are, like most games, this one will come down to controlling the line of scrimmage. If we can do that, we will have an excellent chance of being in it." Luke Elsea directs the Warriors' offense, flanked by backs Tyler Threat and Chrisjan Simmons. Naperville Central provides a huge challenge for the Warriors. "We certainly know how big, physical and talented they are," said the coach. "They are extremely well coached. We will have to beat them -- they won't beat themselves."

Neuqua Valley (1-2) at Naperville North (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Neuqua Valley 29, Naperville North 16, last year

About the Wildcats: Don't be fooled by the Wildcats' 1-2 record. They have played 3 legitimate postseason contenders in Oswego, Minooka, and Lincoln-Way East. Neuqua dropped a 35-7 decision to the Griffins last weekend in a rematch from last season's Class 8A second-round playoff contest (Lincoln-Way East won, 17-14). Southpaw quarterback Ryan Mohler directs Neuqua's offense, while linebacker Easton Taylor and lineman Nick Williamson anchor the defense. Neuqua has scored just 17 points in its first 3 games. "Neuqua Valley has a great program," said Huskies coach Sean Drendel. "They have been in control of our league for the last five years. They do a lot of things well and will be ready for us. We always seem to get the best Neuqua punch they have."

About the Huskies: Last weekend, the Huskies won a memorable 51-49 nonconference decision over Bolingbrook on Tyler Duewel's 20-yard field goal on the game's final play. Wild game? "It is a top five on the crazy scale," said Drendel. "I've been doing this for a long time, so that allows you to see it all. Both teams wanted to win badly and left it all out there. Real proud of the guys -- never wavered." Tailback Cole Arl carried the ball 31 times for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns against Bolingbrook. "Cole just makes people miss," the coach added. "He is just electric. Don't play him in a game of tag. The game may never end. Our offense needed to pick it up and be a part of the victory. The week before (27-6 loss to Loyola), our defense did everything for us to stay in the game. This past week, our defense needed our offensive line and a rushing attack. I thought we competed and rose to that challenge." Drendel hopes his team understands the significance of Friday's DuPage Valley Conference opener. "For us to become a top dog, we need to knock off one and start believing in ourselves. This is a chance for us to attack one of the DVC big dogs and gain respect. Our guys are excited to have this opportunity once again."

Westmont (1-2, 0-1) at Ottawa Marquette (2-1, 1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Sentinels: Numerous injuries kept a depleted Westmont team from playing last weekend, forcing a 2-0 forfeit loss to unbeaten Seneca. "We will have enough players to play this week," said Sentinels coach Lee Maciejewski. "The boys who were injured responded well to their rehab. We hope to be near full strength. Although it was difficult to practice without most of our skill players, we responded well and look forward to a good week of practice this week."

About the Crusaders: After losing their opener, 42-0, to Aurora Christian, the Crusaders have regrouped with back-to-back victories over Madison (55-6) and Elmwood Park (49-0).

Lake Park (2-1, 0-1) at Geneva (3-0, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 28-21 Geneva in 2022

About the Vikings: Geneva certainly has taken care of business in the first quarter of the season as the lone undefeated in the DuKane Conference. QB Nate Stempowski's offense has consistently performed and the Vikings are getting it done in multiple phases in the offense. Talyn Taylor, of course, is always a threat to pop off double-digit catches, while Michael Rumoro has consistently run the football well. The Vikings, like in the past few seasons, are showing they'll be a tough team to beat.

About the Lancers: This is a rising program with momentum. Throwing out last week's 47-21 loss to Batavia, the program is playing competitive football in the second year of coach Chris Kirkpatrick. Declan Fortuna, a four-year standout, continues to produce, whether its Mike McCormick or George Teamouranis feeding him the football. Matt Rodriguez is also a top-flight special teams standout and can be a field-stretcher in the passing game.

Wheaton North (2-1, 1-0) at St. Charles East (1-2, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 36-20 Wheaton North in 2022

About the Falcons: Wheaton North turned it around in a big way in the second half of their eventual 35-23 victory over St. Charles North last week. The Falcons limited penalties and Matt Kuzcaj and Rich Schilling both had sizeable impacts in the passing game to help quarterback Max Hower. Defensive end Joe Barna had a huge sack to stall the North Stars on a fourth quarter drive, and the Falcons have plenty of impact players around himn to be a tough matchup for any team.

About the Saints: St. Charles East picked up a hugely-important win over Glenbard North last week to start the conference slate on the right foot. Wheaton North, though, arguably poses a much tougher assignment for a defense that struggled in nonconference play. Quarterback Mac Paul is stabilizing at quarterback and the Saints can score points with receivers like Charlie Bolsoni to throw to.

Glenbard North (0-3, 0-1) at Wheaton Warrenville South (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard North 14, Wheaton Warrenville South 10 (2022)

About the Panthers: Glenbard North, consistently a playoff team or at least a contender with just four losing seasons since 1999, has dug itself a hole early with an 0-3 start and plenty of tough opponents ahead. The Panthers are light on returning experience from last year's group that just missed the playoffs. Lucas Kramer had two TD runs in a loss to Willowbrook two weeks ago.

About the Tigers: WW South, like Glenbard North, needs to bounce back from a tough conference opener, a 28-6 loss to Geneva last week. Putting up points has been an issue for the Tigers, win or lose. WW South has scored a total of 18 points in three games. Two Maison Haas field goals accounted for WW South's lone offense last week. The Tigers were outgained 333-148. WW South and Glenbard North have played plenty of close ones in a series going back to their DuPage Valley Conference days. It wouldn't surprise if this one had a similar fate.

Lyons Township (2-1, 1-0) at Glenbard West (1-2, 0-1)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Glenbard West 28, Lyons 20 (2022)

About the Lions: Lyons, like Downers Grove North last Saturday, has a golden opportunity to get a rare win against a beat-up Glenbard West team and make a name for itself state-wide. The Lions seemed to find their oats offensively in last Friday's 42-17 win over Hinsdale Central. Dual-threat senior QB Ryan Jackson threw for three TDs to Travis Stamm and also had a number of key running plays. Danny Carroll rushed for 156 yards and a TD and Jack McQueeney also added a score. Lyons' last win against Glenbard West came in 2016.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has dropped two in a row, 31-7 last Saturday to Downers Grove North, but the concerns run deeper than the scoreboard. The Hilltoppers are down nine starters, including standout running back Julius Ellens, out since the second quarter of Week 1. That attrition, and inexperience, has led to serious struggles offensively -- Teyion Oriental's TD run late in the fourth quarter last Saturday was Glenbard West's first offensive points of the season. Oriental is one of a number of backs getting touches in an offense searching to find itself. That puts a lot of pressure on the Glenbard West defense, led by middle linebacker Ben Starmann.

Proviso West (0-3, 0-1) at Downers Grove North (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove North 49, Proviso West 0 (2022)

About the Panthers: Proviso West is coming off a 33-14 loss to Oak Park-River Forest. The Panthers managed to string together three wins last season, small progress, but had just one returning starter and 35 players in the program at all levels combined.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North certainly opened some eyes last Saturday -- not just by beating Glenbard West for the first time since 2006, but in the impressive manner of a 31-7 win. Noah Battle has been the Trojans' workhorse, with 30 carries for 198 yards and three TDs last week, nine TDs total on the season while also playing defense. Jameson Ordway's pick six was one of three turnovers forced last week by the Downers Grove North defense that's been quite stingy the last two games. The Trojans don't seem to be putting too much on the plate yet of sophomore QB Owen Lansu, but he's been a poised presence behind center.

Oak Park-River Forest (1-2, 1-0) at York (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: York 34, Oak Park-River Forest 8 (2022)

About the Huskies: Oak Park-River Forest got a much-needed 33-14 win over Proviso West last week, but the schedule ahead if a bear -- York, Downers Grove North, Lyons and Willowbrook the next four weeks. The Huskies have just five players back with any varsity experience from last year's 4-5 team. Defensive back/running back Khalil Nichols is a man to watch. OPRF has played both junior Owen Watson and sophomore Johnny Nelson at QB.

About the Dukes: The York express continues to roll on. Jake Melion rushed for 165 yards and two TDs and Luke Mailander caught two TDs in last Friday's 47-7 win over Downers Grove South, the Dukes' 14th straight in the regular season. Joey Maucieri had 10 tackles and two QB pressures while Gavin Honken is anchoring an offensive line that's led the way for a combined 506 rushing yards the last two weeks.

Willowbrook (2-1, 1-0) at Downers Grove South (0-3, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove South 28, Willowbrook 13 (2022)

About the Warriors: Willowbrook comes into this one fresh off a resounding 42-0 win over district rival Addison Trail, its second straight win. Arthur Palicki ran for three TDs and threw for two more. KJ Rhodes had seven catches for 222 yards and two TDs, and was key on defense with tackles and pass break ups. Downers Grove South snapped Willowbrook's 29-game winning streak in the Gold last season, a memory surely not lost on a Warriors' team that has a ton of players back this year.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South has taken its licks during a brutal early schedule -- and now hopes history repeats itself. The Mustangs likewise started 0-3 last year, but a win over Willowbrook sparked a six-game winning streak. It was Downers Grove South's first win over Willowbrook since 2015. Will Potter completed 12-of-21 passes for 56 yards in last Friday's 47-7 loss to York, but the Mustangs really need to reestablish Deon Davis and its running game.

Addison Trail (2-1, 0-1) at Hinsdale South (1-2, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hinsdale South 42, Addison Trail 14 (2022)

About the Blazers: Addison Trail, after two wins to start the season, got a bit of a come back to earth moment with its 42-0 loss to Willowbrook. While Willowbrook is clearly one of the top dogs in the Gold, the Blazers should start to find out here how far up or down they are in the pecking order.

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South, after two losses to start the year, found a spark last Thursday in a 28-0 win over Leyden with two juniors. Mikey Jefferson ran for 174 yards and two TDs and Langston Love was 15-for-18 with two TDs for the Hornets. Nate Fundator is the Hornets' other player to watch.

Nazareth (0-3, 0-0) at IC Catholic Prep (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Roadrunners: The defending Class 5A champions have already put that title defense in serious jeopardy by falling in their first three games of the season. In each contest this season it has seemingly taken awhile to find its groove but a fierce second half rally that eventually fell short against Montini shows how dangerous this team can be when right. QB Logan Malachuk had over 300 yards of combined offense last week and is capable of going off at any time.

About the Knights: One of the bigger questions for IC Catholic heading into the season was how successfully the Class 3A state champions would replace an almost entirely graduated offensive line. They seem to have figured out a way to carry on though as RB Joey Gliatta has been enjoying plenty of room to maneuver through the first three games of the season including a 100-yard plus effort with three touchdowns against Benet in Week 3 and Aaron Harvey gives the Knights a potent 1-2 punch in the backfield.

St. Francis (2-1, 0-0) at Fenwick (2-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Spartans: St. Francis certainly hasn't had any trouble on offense this season as QB Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit, has been posting eye-popping numbers all season. The Spartans have had a bit of trouble hemming in opponents this season, having surrendered an average of four touchdowns to opponents thus far this season.

About the Friars: Fenwick fought Providence tooth and nail in Week 3, but miscues at the wrong time, including a key fourth quarter fumble cost the Friars dearly in a 21-9. The Friars defense did do a tremendous job in the loss however as Providence only mustered one offensive touchdown against a Fenwick defensive front that is led aptly by defensive end Nate Marshall.

Benet (2-1, 0-0) at Montini (3-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Montini 43, Benet 6 (2009)

About the Redwings: An impressive 2-0 start for the Redwings was squelched rather abruptly by a loss to IC Catholic in the Week 3, but there's enough here to believe Benet can regroup from that misstep. The combination of QB Ryan Kubacki and WR Pat Pitello has proven to be potent in other games this season and Benet will look to that duo to get them back on track more in line with its wins over Moline and Oak Forest to start the season

About the Broncos: It was a rather theatrical win for the Broncos last week, but more importantly it was a win which lifted Montini to 3-0 for the first time since 2018. A blocked punt seemed to put a Week 3 win over Nazareth in jeopardy, but the Broncos followed that by blocking a potential game-winning field goal on the next play. A win here would put Montini in great position to get themselves back in the playoff discussion, likely as a Class 3A team. Montini hasn't made the field since 2019.

Hinsdale Central (0-3) at Morton (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hinsdale Central 48, Morton 10 (2019)

About the Red Devils: An 0-3 record is a very uncharacteristic place for Hinsdale Central to find itself through the first third of the season, but the Red Devils haven't exactly played slouches out of the gate either with its three opponents (Naperville Central, Bolingbrook and Lyons) combining for a 7-2 record. QB RIley Contreras has plenty of experience and is capable but is still in the process of meshing with a number of sophomores pressed into critical roles for the Red Devils.

About the Mustangs: Morton broke through for a win last week nipping Proviso East 37-34 in Week 3, but generally the Mustangs have struggled keeping opponents off the scoreboard, surrendering 117 points through their first three games.