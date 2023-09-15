Cook and Lake football roundup: Ball sets Palatine record with 290 rushing yards

Palatine's Dominik Ball had one and earned one Friday in Palatine.

Ball, who has committed to play at Tulane next season, ran for a school-record 290 yards with five touchdowns as Palatine rolled over Evanston 49-20.

Ball broke the school record of 282 yards set by Bubba Mariani on Sept. 12, 1996 in a 46-12 win over Schaumburg.

Ball was well on his way by halftime when he had just over 200 yards. He would have touchdown runs of 10,36, 60 and 39 yards. He also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Elter.

The Pirates would later add scores on a 42-yard pass from Elter to Tyson Moorer and a 7-yard run from Maleek Miles.

Maine West 28, Elk Grove 10:

Tommy Delaney ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Maine West (4-0) continued its hot start. Delaney had touchdown runs of six and two yards while throwing to Ernie Martinez for a 27-yard score. Onell Miller-Smith (12 carries, 108 yards) had a 20-yard touchdown. Lucas Tosterud threw for 22 yards and a touchdown for Elk Grove (1-3).

Maine South 24, Fremd 7:

Maine South (3-1) had a pair of interceptions in their end zone to hold off Fremd (1-3). Evan Agosto and Tommy Naughton helped turn the Vikings away with their picks. Michale Dullomo had touchdown runs of 45 and 1 yard while Constantine Coines had a 16-yard touchdown run. Ethan Stumpf added a 45-yard field goal.

Fremd had its lone score on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Saxe to Davyn Kuhl on the first play of the second half. Johhny O'Brien was 27-of-48 for 296 yards for Fremd while Saxe had 16 catches for 215 yards.

Hersey 67, Vernon Hills 0:

Hersey rolled as Colton Gumino (6-of-7, 180 yards) threw four touchdown passes. Carson Grove caught a pair while Reese Settersten and Logan Farrell also hauled in touchdowns. Nasir McKenzie had a pair of touchdown runs on just three carries. Owen Joseph came on to throw touchdown passes to Luke Casey and Jeremy Zaro. Andrew Pignataro had a fumble recovery for a touchdown while Peter Spillson added a touchdown run.

Hoffman Estates 44, Niles North 7:

Quincy Williams ran for a pair of touchdowns while Matt Lawson and Dimarte Neustader also added touchdown runs as the Hawks (3-1) flew high. Nate Cleveland (11-15, 176 yards) threw touchdown passes to Stephon Sellers (4 catches, 95 yards) and Lawson.

Rolling Meadows 38, Deerfield 35:

It was a Yankee Doodle Dandy of a finish for Rolling Meadows (1-2). The Mustangs, who had lost two prior games in the final minute, turned the tables on Deerfield (3-1) as Mikolaj Skrobeck intercepted a pass at the Mustangs 6-yard line to preserve the win.

Joe Brigham (18-of-25, 235 yards) threw touchdown passes to Ryan Chaney and Anthony Sansonetti while Zak Allain had a trio of touchdown runs. Gabe Cherwin kicked a huge 40-yard field that ended up being the difference.

Schaumburg 43, Maine East 7:

Schaumburg (2-2) got a pair of touchdown runs from Lucas Wagener and a 47-yard touchdown pass from Wagener to Kile Gough. Anthony DiGioia and Nate Silk each had touchdown runs while Ray Black had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Niles West 42, Wheeling 7:

Justin Ghibea threw for 110 yards and Patrick Tinsley had a 7-yard touchdown run for Wheeling (1-3).

Antioch 62, North Chicago 13:

Martin Cohen scored four times while Nick Day had a touchdown and James Sheehan threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Sequoits (4-0, 2-0) rolled. Cohen had five carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, a 32-yard touchdown catch and an 82-yard kickoff return. Day had 11 carries for 95 yards.

Wauconda 27, Grant 24:

Connor Vanselow had a huge night for Wauconda (3-1, 2-0). Vanselow had 23 carries for 294 yards and scored on runs of three, 83 and 26 yards. Brock Pfeiffer caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Logan Olsen. Pfeiffer also came up with an interception late on the game to thwart Grant's rally.

Matthew Gipson (17-of-26, 222 yards) threw three touchdown passes for Grant (2-2, 1-1). Max Hembry caught two touchdown passes and Braeden Carlson another.

Lakes 28, Round Lake 0:

Two's were wild for Lakes. Ean Ankey threw a pair of touchdown passes and Mason Crowly (11 carries, 74 yards) and Dominick Lostroscio each had two-yard touchdown runs for Lakes (1-3, 1-1). Ankey (5-of-6, 60 yards) threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Prodrive Matumona and 16 yards to John Yutkis.

Round Lake (0-4, 0-2) was led by Nate Tharp who had 73 yards rushing and Daevon Mays who had 55 yards on the ground.

Lake Forest 31, Libertyville 28, 2 OT:

Lake Forest kicked a field goal in the second overtime to stun the Wildcats (2-2, 0-2). Quinn Schambow threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Blaise Lavista had scoring receptions of 48 and 22 yards while Stevan Gavric hauled in an 11-yard scoring pass.

Lake Zurich 31, Zion Benton 7:

In a game that was moved from Friday to Thursday night, Lake Zurich (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten. Lake Zurich piled up 184 rushing yards and scored all four of its touchdowns on the ground.