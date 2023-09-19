Loyola Academy remains undefeated

Outscoring Brother Rice 34-0 from late in the second quarter to early in the fourth, Loyola Academy football remained unbeaten after a 41-24 victory Sept. 16 in Wilmette.

In the first of only three conference games on their CCL/ESCC Blue slate, Ramblers quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald completed 14 of 20 passes for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns at Hoerster Field.

Nicholas Arogundade caught 3 passes for 107 yards with a 50-yard touchdown catch. Drew MacPherson accounted for 122 yards of offense, scoring on a 3-yard run to give Loyola a 24-10 halftime lead. MacPherson added an 8-yard touchdown catch for a 38-10 Ramblers lead after three quarters.

Against its toughest competition thus far this season, Loyola (4-0, 1-0) compiled 390 yards of offense to 309 for Brother Rice (2-2, 0-1).

On defense for Loyola, ranked No. 2 in Class 8A by the Associated Press, Kenny Langston led the Ramblers with 11 tackles followed by Jack McGrath with 10.

Kicker Michael Baker kicked field goals of 32 and 19 yards and went 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks. Baker has made 7 of 9 field goal attempts on the season, with a long conversion of 46 yards.

Loyola hosts 1-3 St. Patrick in a CCL/ESCC crossover game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.