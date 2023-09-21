Five high school games to watch Friday: Another big game for Batavia, this time vs. Wheaton North

Wheaton North's Max Howser throws for a touchdown during last season's 27-24 win over Batavia. The two talented teams meet again on Friday night. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

I was told this week there's been a lot of Batavia in our games to watch so far this season, and there's good reason.

Batavia has played in one big game after another so far, and we've got another on tap this week to highlight this week's five games to watch.

Spoiler alert, there's going to be more Batavia next week when the Bulldogs renew their rivalry with Geneva, who is rolling along as well this year at 4-0.

Here we go ...

1. Wheaton North (3-1, 2-0) at Batavia (3-1, 2-0):

These teams check in at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively, in the Daily Herald Top 20. Both already have a win over St. Charles North to start DuKane Conference play.

This matchup has yielded a number of exciting games the past few years including the Falcons' 27-24 win a year ago. Illinois recruit Joe Barna is coming off a big game for Wheaton North with a sack, forced fumble and a TD catch.

The Bulldogs are playing their typical brand of physical football. They have four players -- Charlie Whelpley, QB Ryan Boe, Nathan Whitwell and Zach Granberg -- who are over 100 yards rushing on the season.

2. Mundelein (4-0, 2-0) at Stevenson (2-2, 0-2):

It's the first time since 2004 Mundelein is 4-0. Coach Vince DeFrancesco's squad is led by Danny McNelly with 8 rushing touchdowns and 4 passing touchdowns; the Mustangs average 250 yards on the ground and 90 through the air.

While Stevenson is 0-2 in the North Suburban Conference, those losses have come to Lake Zurich and Warren. Frank Costabile is averaging 7.8 yards per carry, totaling 528 rushing yards and 5 scores.

3. Warren (2-2, 2-0) at Lake Zurich (4-0, 2-0):

Staying in the NSC, this game will go a long way to determining the conference champ -- just as it did last year when the Bears came out with a 23-14 win. Expect a physical battle with big hitters on each side. Lincoln Adams had 13 tackles (6 solos) for Lake Zurich last week, bringing his total to 54 tackles. Warren's two losses are to top 10 teams Barrington and Maine South, and the Blue Devils are back on track, opening conference play with impressive wins over Libertyville and Stevenson.

4. Naperville Central (3-1, 1-0) at Neuqua Valley (2-2, 1-0):

We've got a pair of teams who won their DuPage Valley Conference openers last week. The Redhawks again turned in a stout defensive effort with a 27-0 victory over Waubonsie Valley. Christian Kuta had an interception and Troy Kashul recovered a fumble.

Neuqua Valley hasn't lost to Naperville Central since 2018. All three of their previous meetings have been decided by 7 points or less. Sophomore defensive back Andrew Hoffmann had 2 interceptions in the Wildcats' impressive win over Naperville North last week. Junior Kiet Truong started his first game at quarterback.

5. Hersey (4-0, 0-0) at Buffalo Grove (3-1, 0-0):

Look for a lot of points here. Hersey is averaging 47 points per game, the Bison are at 34.5. The Huskies, ranked No. 2 behind only York in this week's Daily Herald Top 20, have Division I talent up and down their lineup. Colton Gumino has thrown for 934 yards and 12 touchdowns. Carson Grove has 26 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns while Logan Farrell has 229 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo Grove QB Payton Diaz threw for 235 yards in last week's win over Glenbrook North.