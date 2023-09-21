Scouting Week 5 DuPage County football games

Bartlett (2-2, 2-2) at Glenbard South (4-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard South won, 47-6, last year

About the Hawks: Bartlett put together its best half of the season last weekend, outscoring Elgin 21-0 in the final 24 minutes during its 35-14 victory. Sophomore backs Isaac Harris (200 yards, 2 TDs) and Joey Caputo (178 yards, TD) sparked the Hawks, while another sophomore, Vincent Yario, had a TD pass and TD run at quarterback. "Those three had a huge game for us last Friday night, but they couldn't have done any of it without the amazing play of our offensive line -- left tackle Damian Alba, left guard Blake McCluskey, center Daniel Thorner, right guard Sam Mancilla, and right tackle Yazan Aburmishan," said Hawks coach Milan Vuckovich. "To have a varsity backfield of all sophomores account for 400 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns is just unreal, and something I've never experienced firsthand in my 14 years of coaching high school football." Receiver Nicholas Carlos, inside linebackers Daniel Jasso and Ethan Ratajczyk, and Thorner are also sophomore starters. "The experience these seven sophomores are getting this year is going to do wonders for their development," added Vuckovich. The Hawks face a major challenge against unbeaten Glenbard South. "Ryan (Raiders coach Crissey) has his team playing really well right now," said Vuckovich. "They can hit the home run at any time with their skill players on both sides of the ball -- and special teams. To be successful, we'll need to play sound defense and tackle well, do our jobs on special teams, and control the ball on offense."

About the Raiders: Through their first 4 games, the Raiders have been nearly unstoppable on both sides of the ball, having outscored opponents by a staggering 204-27 margin. Notre Dame-bound senior WR/KR Cam Williams averages 118 receiving yards per game and has scored 7 touchdowns -- in limited time due to the blowout victories. Senior quarterback Michael Champagne leads the team in rushing (67 yards per game) and has thrown 12 TD passes to go with 4 rushing TDs. Tailback Carter London (3 TDs) adds depth to the offensive attack. "They have big, strong, solid linemen and mid-bodies, so we definitely need to match their physicality at the line of scrimmage," said Vuckovich. Senior tackle Jack Everett Anderson (2 sacks) and sophomore linebacker Lambros Ioannou (5.3 tackles per game) anchor the Raiders' defense.

Glenbard East (3-1, 3-1) at Streamwood (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard East won, 42-8, last year

About the Rams: Blake Salvino tossed 4 touchdown passes during the Rams' 49-6 win over East Aurora last weekend. Amonte Cook hauled in a pair of TDs, while Gianbiagio Brusca and Chris Renford each had TD receptions. "Blake has been a rock at quarterback," said Rams coach John Walters. "He has really done a great job of running our system and distributing the ball. With that, he also plays linebacker on defense for us. He has been on point for four weeks on both sides of the ball. I couldn't be more impressed with how he has played." The Rams' defense has been rock-solid throughout its first 4 contests. "Our defense is pretty good," said Walters. "We have some real defensive minded dudes that take pride in playing that side of the ball. It's a culture that started under former defensive coordinator Jeff Cherry and has continued under new defensive coordinator Pat Walker. These guys prep hard every week. They take pride in playing defense." Walters understands what lies ahead against the Sabres. "Streamwood is going to do what Streamwood does -- double tight, double wing, possess the ball, keep your offense on the sidelines," said the coach. "Our goal will be to get stops so we can get offensive possessions. It's a big week for our defensive guys."

About the Sabres: Last week, the Sabres jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Glenbard South on a 29-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aden Strong. "Aden is a smart player," said Streamwood coach Keith McMaster. "Last season, he was our quarterback and had to resume the role in Week 3 due to an injury. He had been running the wing position, so he knows how to see a seam and attack it, whether at quarterback or wingback. I'm very proud of his progress from last year to this season and hope to see more from him down the stretch." McMaster isn't afraid to try anything on special teams. "We've been close to recovering 4 different onside kicks this season -- we came through with two of them last game. Over the past two seasons, our special teams group has excelled at their jobs." McMaster knows the Rams are tough. "Glenbard East is a talented group on both sides of the ball," he said. "They are stingy on defense, not allowing many teams to put points on the board while at the same time moving the ball up and down the field on opposing teams. They feature a balanced attack using the run to set up the pass with skilled players running, passing, and catching the football."

West Chicago (2-2, 2-2) at Elgin (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Elgin won, 48-20, last year

About the Wildcats: Much-improved West Chicago is fresh from a 56-28 victory over Fenton, thanks to the play of running backs Vincent Muci (19 carries, 175 yards, 3 TDs), Robert Lee (72-yard TD), and Louis Zeitler (95-yard TD). "I'm not quite sure when the last time was that we scored 56 points," said Wildcats coach Adam Chavez. "Looking at some previous years' results that we had at the school, it hasn't been done in the 2000s. The best part for me as the head coach was we didn't turn the ball over (last week)." The Wildcats amassed 653 yards of total offense against the Bison. "Most definitely, the credit goes to the offensive line," said Chavez. "In our postgame coaches' meeting, it was a unanimous decision that they were the MVPs of the game." With his team at 2-2, Chavez realizes the importance of this week's game. "This game is really big for us," said the coach. "Elgin beat us handily last year and that left a very bad taste in our mouths. We will have to play a complete game to have a chance at the end of the game."

About the Maroons: Elgin played Bartlett to a 14-10 halftime deadlock before falling, 35-14, last weekend. "We don't have the depth that many teams we face day in and day out," said Elgin coach Anthony Mason. "We ran out of gas and injuries started piling up. Tough but a great fight. I know this team can play good football -- just trying to get more consistent with it." Junior safety Julian Carlson had a pair of interceptions against Bartlett. Mason expects a huge challenge from the Wildcats. "Great improvement from last year. They understand their assignments and play hard," said the coach. "They fly to the ball on defense and have some playmakers in the backfield and on the line of scrimmage, which is always a plus." Mason has seen improvement from his team through the first four weeks. "The main thing for us is staying together in hard times," said the coach. "We have dealt with things this season people don't experience in a lifetime, so staying together, and W. I. N.ning the day, every day, is the improvement we consistently want to see for the rest of the season."

Lisle (1-3) at Manteno (2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lisle won, 40-6, last year

About the Lions: Lisle slipped to 0-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference following last weekend's 41-7 loss to Coal City. After facing Wilmington and Coal City in back-to-back weeks, the Lions attempt to rebound against a high-scoring Manteno attack. "We are pretty banged up at this point, and we are young in a lot of areas," said Lisle coach Cory Dillard. "But we are excited to see how our team responds." Nolan Ashmore's fourth-quarter TD pass to Clay Hicks provided the points for the Lions last week.

About the Panthers: Sophomore quarterback Connor Harrod (7 TD passes) likes to sling the ball around -- his favorite targets are senior receivers Porter Chandler (3 TDs), Ashton Brazeau (3 TDs), and Aidan Dotson (1 TD, 89 yards receiving per game). "Manteno has some very good skill players that will be hard to cover," said Dillard. "This is the first team we've played that really wants to throw the ball around. I am looking forward to seeing how our secondary responds to this challenge." After opening the season with back-to-back losses, the Panthers recorded conference victories over Streator (47-26) and Herscher (34-33).

St. Bede (2-2, 1-1) at Westmont (1-3, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Bruins: Quarterback Max Bray leads the Bruins' attack, having accounted for 11 touchdowns -- 3 passing, 8 rushing, in the team's first 4 games. Bray averages 123 yards rushing per game. Wide receiver Alex Ankiewicz averages 76 receiving yards per contest. Defensive end Seth Ferrari anchors the squad, averaging 8.7 tackles per game. Following a 54-0 victory over Walther Christian in Week 3, the Bruins lost a 42-27 decision to Ridgewood last week.

About the Sentinels: Lucas Fears tallied the Sentinels' lone touchdown on a 78-yard run in the second quarter during last weekend's 55-6 loss to Ottawa Marquette. Westmont coach Lee Maciejewski realizes slowing down Bray might be the key to success. "St. Bede has a big quarterback (Bray) that throws well and runs hard," said the coach. "Stopping him will be a primary concern." At the near midway point of the season, the first-year head football coach is taking things in stride. "We have a core group of kids that enjoy football and I enjoy coaching them."

Wheaton Academy (3-1, 1-1) at St. Edward (0-4, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton Academy won, 38-7, last year

About the Warriors: Following a wild 30-29 loss to Hope Academy in their home opener last weekend, the Warriors attempt to rebound against St. Edward. "We're going to St. Ed's for the second year in a row," said Warriors coach Jim Johanik. "We historically don't play well there. They've always been a hard-nosed team that seems to play us tough. It will be a good environment for us to have to overcome." Against Hope, Wheaton Academy mounted an 80-yard drive in the final minute, capped by quarterback Brett Kasper's 40-yard TD pass to Ben DeHaan. However, a pair of celebration penalties moved the PAT try to 50 yards, and the potential game-tying kick fell a few yards short. "Hope has done a fantastic job in building its program," said Johanik. "They're competing in attracting talent with every other private and public school in and around the city, and they've got more skill and size than I've ever seen from them. They outplayed us and we missed some key opportunities to seal the game. This matchup is going to be great for our young conference going forward. The loss, as disappointing as it was, doesn't change much for us. We can still share in the conference title, the playoffs are well within reach, and if anything, it helped us refocus a bit. Learning from the tough losses are more important than getting easy wins."

About the Green Wave: Having been outscored 136-44 through four games, the Green Wave and first-year head coach Shane Finnane look for their first victory against a Wheaton Academy team that suffered its first loss last weekend.

Marist (1-3, 0-1) at IC Catholic Prep (4-0, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the RedHawks: Don't be fooled by the RedHawks' record. Marist has played a rugged schedule, losing to defending Class 8A state champion Loyola Academy (34-7) and perennial powers Glenbard West (7-6) and St. Ignatius (30-27). Marist's lone win was a 30-24 decision against Brother Rice. Senior quarterback Owen Winters averages 91 yards rushing per game, while junior WR/QB/RB John McAuliffe has scored 4 TDs, and freshman receiver Stephen Brown averages 60 yards per contest. Senior linebackers Duke White (8.7 tackles per game) and Jack Tomkins (6.3 tackles per game) anchor the defense. "It's hard not to notice all the talent they have on both sides of the ball," IC Catholic Prep assistant coach Thomas Gibbons said of the RedHawks. "It's a very aggressive group, too. It's important for us to execute our preparation on the practice field and be ready to compete from the start."

About the Knights: Last week, Joey Gliatta's 2-point conversion run proved to be the difference in the Knights' thrilling 36-34 overtime win over Nazareth. Gliatta, who leads the team with 8 touchdowns, scored a pair of TDs while gaining 148 yards on 18 carries against the Roadrunners. "It was one of the most physical games I've ever been a part of at IC," said Gibbons. "Our boys prevailed and deserve all the credit. We take tremendous pride in defending our home turf and appreciate all the fans that come out to support us." Sophomore middle linebacker Foley Calcagno (9.5 tackles per game) and senior Nathan Omolo, Jr. (2 sacks) lead the defense. Playing a top-notch schedule, the defending Class 3A state champions are off to a great start and prides themselves on "execution, resilience, and brotherhood," according to Gibbons. "This team is a very close group and that translates to the game field. They have each other's backs and that showed in our last victory. Their attention to detail and wanting to be coached are big reasons their record is what it is."

Metea Valley (0-4, 0-1) at Waubonsie Valley (2-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Metea Valley won, 17-7, last year

About the Mustangs: Injuries continue to plague the Mustangs, who lost a pair of running backs -- Da'Marion Lewis and Charles Flowers -- during last week's 48-23 loss to DeKalb. "We've lost our top three running backs as well as our quarterback (Jake Macleod) on the second play of the year," said Metea Valley coach John Parpet. "Guys have found ways to step in and fill the gaps." Lucas Van Vlerah directs the Mustangs' offense, supported by fullback Hank Omar. Daniel Pere provided a highlight last week with his kick return for a touchdown. "I've been very happy with our offense outside of scoring points," added Parpet. "We've moved the ball well and found ways to reinvent ourselves from week to week. Defensively, we've given up too many big plays on third and fourth downs. Waubonsie is a very well coached team that is playing with a lot of confidence."

About the Warriors: A pair of early turnovers were momentum stoppers during Waubonsie's 27-0 loss to Naperville Central last weekend. "We feel the kids will bounce back great," said Warriors coach Tom Baumgartner. "We did some good things but had too many self-inflicted miscues to beat a well-coached team like (Naperville) Central." Baumgartner knows his team will focus on the task at hand against a Metea Valley team searching for its first victory. "Simple, they have beaten us two years in a row," said the coach. "It's a backyard brawl -- they'll have the kids' attention." Keys to the game? "Control the line of scrimmage, out-physical them, and make explosive plays in all three phases," said Baumgartner.

Naperville Central (3-1, 1-0) at Neuqua Valley (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Neuqua Valley won, 14-7, last year

About the Redhawks: Fresh from a superb defensive performance during last week's 27-0 victory over Waubonsie Valley, the Redhawks face another stern test from a Neuqua Valley team they haven't beaten since 2018. All 3 of their previous meetings have been decided by 7 points or less -- 14-7 in 2022, 20-17 in 2021, and 19-14 in 2019. "We expect a championship effort from our opponent," said Naperville Central coach Mike Ulreich. "That jumps off the film. We have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and team. They have a big, aggressive front 4 on the defensive line and a back 7 that can fly to the ball. They are a proud team that expects to win. We can't turn the ball over, we have to control the line of scrimmage and execute on third down and in the red zone." Christian Kuta (interception) and Troy Kashul (fumble recovery) played big parts in the Redhawks' shutout last weekend. "I was very impressed with our defensive effort," said Ulreich. "Waubonsie had a number of skilled players on offense. Our defensive staff did an outstanding job preparing our players, and our defensive unit did a great job executing that game plan." If the game comes down to a final field goal attempt, Logan Ellison (two FGs last week) will get the call. "Logan impacts the game in ways that don't always show on the stat sheet," said the coach. "We have to win games like this playing complementary football, so that hidden yardage he provides is critical to our success."

About the Wildcats: The opportunistic Wildcats recorded 3 interceptions -- 2 by sophomore defensive back Andrew Hoffmann, recovered a fumble, and blocked a punt (R.J. Ugas) during last week's 17-7 win over Naperville North. Junior Kiet Truong received his first varsity start at quarterback last week, benefiting from TD runs by Ryan Mohler and Silvano Spatafora. Neuqua Valley has a quality kicker of its own in Easton Taylor, who booted a 40-yard field goal against Naperville North. This game could be decided in the fourth quarter. "I expect another great football game and defensive battle," said Wildcats coach Bill Ellinghaus. "Central is well coached and big up front on both sides of the ball. We need to protect the football better offensively and play physical football. We're happy with the turnovers we have created and hope that continues. It's a team effort on defense to create these turnovers and not just the person getting the actual interception."

Naperville North (2-2, 0-1) at DeKalb (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Huskies were 38-21 winners last year in Naperville.

About the Barbs: DeKalb rolled past Metea Valley 48-23 to open DVC play. Xavier Dandridge had a pair of touchdowns: a 99-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard sweep. Talen Tate posted a 100-yard game and has averaged 6.2 yards per carry this year, scoring five times. Sophomore quarterback Cole Latimer has completed 57% of his passes for 781 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target has been sophomore Davon Grant, who has hauled in 18 passes for 402 yards and five scores. Grant also has three interceptions -- not to mention a scholarship offer from Illinois he secured late last week.

About the Huskies: They hung tough with Neuqua Valley in their DVC opener, but Jacob Bell tossed three interceptions in the 17-7 loss. Luke Williams had a 46-yard touchdown reception and grabbed two interceptions of his own. He finished the day with 10 catches for 120 yards. Bell's interceptions were his first of the year. He averages 141 passing yards a game, has thrown five touchdowns and completed 58% of his passes. Cole Arl has run for 550 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Bell has also scrambled for three touchdowns.

Downers Grove North (4-0, 2-0) at Oak Park-River Forest (1-3, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove North 20, Oak Park-River Forest 6 (2022)

About the Trojans: Following its watershed win over Glenbard West in Week 3, Downers Grove North showed no letup with a 49-6 win over Proviso West last Friday. The Trojans are establishing themselves as a team to be reckoned with in the Silver. Noah Battle, who had nine touchdown runs already through three games, is the bellcow out of the backfield. Sophomore QB Owen Lansu has poise beyond his years, with Iowa State recruit Cael Brezina among those to watch defensively. The Trojans can't get caught looking ahead to a huge Week 6 game with York.

About the Huskies: The Huskies come in off a rough 56-28 loss to York. Oak Park-River Forest's only win came against Proviso West. Matt Winkelhake, a junior wide receiver/defensive back, had two receptions for 94 yards and an 80-yard TD and also returned a kickoff 73 yards for a TD. It's a young and inexperienced OPRF team taking its licks in the Silver.

York (4-0, 1-0) at Hinsdale Central (1-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: York 31, Hinsdale Central 7 (2022)

About the Dukes: York continued to roll last week with its 56-28 win over Oak Park-River Forest, the Dukes' 15th consecutive regular-season win dating back to 2021. The Dukes amassed 546 yards of total offense, with Sean Winton throwing for 203 yards and three TDs and Jake Melion rushing for 156 yards and two TDs. Luke Mailander had five catches for 142 yards and two TDs, including a 94-yarder, and Chris Danko had a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD and caught a TD. Defensively, Cole Ostendorf and the York defense held OPRF to 30 yards rushing.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central finally got in the win column with a 48-13 win over Morton. The Red Devils played a rather strong nonconference schedule, but York presents a step up in class. Carter Contreras is a playmaker for Hinsdale Central catching passes from younger brother Riley Contreras.

Downers Grove South (1-3, 1-0) at Morton (1-3, 1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove South 37, Morton 14 (2022)

About Downers Grove South: Long uphill climb, but history has started to repeat itself. Downers Grove South, which started 0-3 for the second straight season, just like last year picked up its first win in its West Suburban Gold opener last Friday, beating Willowbrook 28-21. Deon Davis ran for 168 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner with 1:22 left. First-year starting QB quarterback Will Potter passed for 110 yards and ran for 35, and had a 17-yard TD run in the second quarter.

About Morton: The Mustangs come off a 48-13 loss to Hinsdale Central. Morton has struggled to contain opposing defenses all season, giving up 165 points over four games.

Hinsdale South (2-2, 2-0) at Willowbrook (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Willowbrook 21, Hinsdale South 14

About the Hornets: After an 0-2 start, Hinsdale South has righted the ship with back-to-back wins in the Gold, beating Addison Trail 24-0 last week. Matchups with Willowbrook and Downers Grove South the next two weeks figure to provide an indicator of how much of a factor the Hornets could be in the conference race. The Hornets' defense, with two straight shutouts, seems to be a strong unit.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is coming off a 28-21 loss to Downers Grove South, as the Warriors couldn't quite punch in a tying touchdown in the final minutes on its last drive. Dual-threat QB Arthur Palicki was stellar in defeat, throwing for 176 yards and a TD to Charlie Siegler and running for 69 yards on 21 carries with a TD.

Wheaton North (3-1, 2-0) at Batavia (3-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton North 27, Batavia 24 (2022)

About the Falcons: Wheaton North backed up its big Week 3 win over St. Charles North with a 35-14 win over St. Charles East last Friday, setting up its showdown with Batavia for the DuKane lead. Illinois recruit Joe Barna made his presence felt on both sides of the ball last week with a sack, forced fumble and a shoestring TD catch. Max Howser threw for 200 yards and two TDs and Rich Schilling had five catches for 95 yards and a TD.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia's offense continued to hum last Friday with its 45-21 win over St. Charles North. Charlie Whelpley ran for 121 yards, had 53 receiving yards and scored a TD. Batavia's balanced offense has four players -- Whelpley, QB Ryan Boe, Nathan Whitwell and Zach Granberg -- who are over 100 yards rushing on the season. Boe, a North Dakota State recruit, has completed 67% of his passes for 890 yards and one touchdown and Whelpley has a team-high 21 catches.

St. Charles North (2-2, 0-2) at Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Charles North 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 20 (2022)

About the North Stars: After a 2-0 start in nonconference, St. Charles North has dropped back-to-back games to Wheaton North and Batavia and is a little banged up. The North Stars' first four games on the schedule have been a bear. Junior QB Ethan Plumb, in his third varsity season, is off to a big start to the season and threw for 237 yards in the Batavia loss. Jake Mettetal, who appears to be Plumb's top target, had 103 receiving yards and two TDs but the North Stars have other threats like Jake Furtney.

About the Tigers: WW South, after consecutive losses, got a much-needed 41-0 win over Glenbard North last week. The scoring output was a welcome sight for a Tigers' offense that had scored a total of 18 points the first three weeks. Two-way starter Matt Crider, who missed the first three games with an ankle injury, provided a big lift with his return and ran for 119 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Luca Carbonaro had a 30-yard TD run. The schedule stiffens the next two weeks with St. Charles North and Wheaton North.

Montini (4-0) at Marian Catholic (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Montini continued its resurgent season with a 21-10 win over Benet last Friday, and can clinch a playoff appearance with one more win after two years without a postseason. Santino Florio had four catches for 130 yards and two TDs in the win over Benet. Nick Irion had 13 tackles, six for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery. Alex Marre has rushed for 399 yards and three TDs on the season. Irion has a team-high 36 tackles defensively while Sam Hemmersmeier has 29 tackles.

About the Spartans: Marian has had a back-and-forth season so far, two rather convincing wins sandwiched around back-to-back losses in Weeks 2 and 3. But the Spartans are coming in off a high, a 36-6 win over DeLaSalle. The Spartans are no pushovers -- few are in the CCL/ESCC -- but seem an opportunity for Montini to get that critical fifth win before the schedule stiffens again.

Benet (2-2) at De La Salle (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Redwings: Benet, after a 2-0 start, has found a tougher go of it since it started in CCL/ESCC play with back-to-back losses to IC Catholic Prep and Montini -- by a 21-10 score to Montini last week. The Redwings scored a total of 78 points in two nonconference wins, just a combined 19 the last two weeks. Pat Pitello had another stellar night offensively against Montini with 10 catches for 127 yards and a 46-yard TD from Ryan Kubacki. Defensively Declan Walsh had two sacks and Daniel Flores an interception.

About the Meteors: De La Salle, like Benet, has found a tough go of it after a 2-0 start in nonconference, back-to-back losses to St. Patrick and Marian Catholic. The Meteors dropped a 36-6 loss to Marian last week. The difficulties in conference is nothing new to the Meteors, who are coming off a 1-8 season. An opportunity for a get-right game for Benet is here.

Glenbard West (2-2) at Leyden (1-3)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Glenbard West 55, Leyden 8

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, despite missing 10 starters, picked up a huge gut check 13-10 win over Lyons last Saturday. Ben Cesario blocked a field-goal attempt in the final minute to preserve the win as the Hilltoppers rallied and snapped a two-game losing streak. Teyion Oriental scored the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter for Glenbard West. The Hilltoppers' offensive issues still are there (a total of 27 points on the season), but the Glenbard West defense appears to have put it back together in holding down a talented Lyons attack.

About the Eagles: Leyden is coming off its first victory of the season, 36-34 over Proviso East. That scoring output was a huge reversal after the Eagles managed a total of six points the first three weeks, and Leyden could be hard-pressed to keep that going against a stingy Hilltoppers' defense. Senior Bryan Gonzalez is a two-way starter at receiver and safety. Anthony Falco is in his first season at QB after playing defensive end previously.