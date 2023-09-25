Football / Top 20
Team Week 5 result/Week 6 opponent
1. York 5-0 Beat Hinsdale Central 38-10; at Downers N
2. Hersey 5-0 Beat Buffalo Grove 35-0; Prospect
3. Batavia 4-1 Beat Wheaton North 23-17; at Geneva
4. Downers Grove North 5-0 Beat Oak Park 38-6; hosts York
5. Barrington 5-0 Beat Fremd 13-7, at Schaumburg
6. Maine South 4-1 Beat New Trier 50-3; at Glenbrook North
7. Palatine 3-2 Beat Hoffman Estates 49-34; at Fremd
8. IC Catholic Prep 5-0 Beat Marist 28-21; at St. Francis
9. South Elgin 5-0 Beat East Aurora 48-21; Glenbard South
10. Warren 3-2 Beat Lake Zurich 21-17; Mundelein
11. Lake Zurich 4-1 Lost to Warren 21-17; Libertyville
12. Geneva 5-0 Beat Glenbard North 41-13; Batavia
13. Naperville Central 4-1 Beat Neuqua Valley 21-7; Naperville North
14. Prospect 4-1 Beat Rolling Meadows 51-7; at Hersey
15. Wheaton North 3-2 Lost to Batavia 23-17; at WW South
16. Glenbard West 3-2 Beat Leyden 55-13; at Hinsdale Central
17. Cary-Grove 4-1 Lost to Prairie Ridge 21-20; at Hampshire
18. St. Charles North 3-2 Beat WW South 42-35; at St. Charles E.
19. Huntley 4-1 Beat Hampshire 34-7; Crystal Lake South
20. Neuqua Valley 2-3 Lost to Naperville C. 21-7; at Metea V.
Others to watch: Antioch 5-0, Carmel 4-1, Naperville North 3-2, Glenbard South 5-0, Montini 5-0, St. Francis 3-2, Maine West 5-0, Stevenson 3-2, Mundelein 4-1, West Aurora 5-0