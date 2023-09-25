Football / Top 20

Football

Team Week 5 result/Week 6 opponent

1. York 5-0 Beat Hinsdale Central 38-10; at Downers N

2. Hersey 5-0 Beat Buffalo Grove 35-0; Prospect

3. Batavia 4-1 Beat Wheaton North 23-17; at Geneva

4. Downers Grove North 5-0 Beat Oak Park 38-6; hosts York

5. Barrington 5-0 Beat Fremd 13-7, at Schaumburg

6. Maine South 4-1 Beat New Trier 50-3; at Glenbrook North

7. Palatine 3-2 Beat Hoffman Estates 49-34; at Fremd

8. IC Catholic Prep 5-0 Beat Marist 28-21; at St. Francis

9. South Elgin 5-0 Beat East Aurora 48-21; Glenbard South

10. Warren 3-2 Beat Lake Zurich 21-17; Mundelein

11. Lake Zurich 4-1 Lost to Warren 21-17; Libertyville

12. Geneva 5-0 Beat Glenbard North 41-13; Batavia

13. Naperville Central 4-1 Beat Neuqua Valley 21-7; Naperville North

14. Prospect 4-1 Beat Rolling Meadows 51-7; at Hersey

15. Wheaton North 3-2 Lost to Batavia 23-17; at WW South

16. Glenbard West 3-2 Beat Leyden 55-13; at Hinsdale Central

17. Cary-Grove 4-1 Lost to Prairie Ridge 21-20; at Hampshire

18. St. Charles North 3-2 Beat WW South 42-35; at St. Charles E.

19. Huntley 4-1 Beat Hampshire 34-7; Crystal Lake South

20. Neuqua Valley 2-3 Lost to Naperville C. 21-7; at Metea V.

Others to watch: Antioch 5-0, Carmel 4-1, Naperville North 3-2, Glenbard South 5-0, Montini 5-0, St. Francis 3-2, Maine West 5-0, Stevenson 3-2, Mundelein 4-1, West Aurora 5-0