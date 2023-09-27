The Week 6 Expanded Football Top 20

Joey Gliatta, pictured at last year's Class 3A state championship game, helped IC Catholic Prep come from behind to beat Marist last week. Scott Anderson/sanderson@shawmedia.com

First and 10

Team (record) This week's opponent

1. York (5-0) At Downers Grove North, Friday

Comment: Forget about having qualified for the playoffs with their fifth win of the season, the Dukes have set their goals much higher, starting with a West Suburban Silver title and a first-round home game. A victory over the undefeated Trojans would go a long way toward accomplishing both goals.

2. Hersey (5-0) Hosts Prospect, Friday

Comment: The Huskies pulled out a 41-34 thriller when these MSL East leaders met last year. Hersey is at it again this season scoring at least 30 points in every game and averaging 44.6. And defensively? The Huskies haven't given up a point since Week 2. After playing the 4-1 Knights, Hersey closes with three teams a combined 4-11.

3. Batavia (4-1) At Geneva, Friday

Comment: It's meeting No. 105 between these neighbors -- the Vikings lead the series 51-48 with 7 ties, but that gap has closed significantly since Dennis Piron took over at his alma mater in 2011. In 12 meetings, Piron's Bulldogs are 12-0 -- and there hasn't been a game decided by single digits since 2014. This year's Vikings are 5-0, though.

4. Downers Grove N. (5-0) York, Friday

Comment: The Trojans entered the year with heavy graduation losses, yet they have played themselves right back in the mix of the best teams in the West Suburban Silver -- and the state. The big test in conference comes Friday against the defending champion Dukes.

5. Barrington (5-0) At Schaumburg, Friday

Comment: Dillon Fitzpatrick is coming off a big game for Barrington, rushing for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns in a hard-fought 13-7 win over Fremd. The Broncos get a Saxons squad that led Conant late in the fourth quarter before the Cougars scored with 1:20 left to pull out a 16-12 win. Barrington has bounced back nicely after a rare missed playoff season.

6. Maine South (4-1) At Glenbrook North, Friday

Comment: After a 10-7 loss to open the season against Brother Rice, the Hawks have been getting better and better each week. Quality wins over Warren and Palatine followed, then everything clicked last week in a 50-3 blowout over New Trier. Maine South gets Glenbrook North this week and Glenbrook South next -- both teams are in must-win mode at 1-4.

7. Palatine (3-2) At Fremd, Friday

Comment: The Pirates beat Hoffman Estates 49-34 last week despite losing Tulane-bound RB Dominik Ball for most of the second half with cramps. Fremd is 1-4 but dangerous. Palatine's only losses are to St. Charles North and Maine South; the Pirates have a huge date looming in Week 8 at 5-0 Barrington.

8. IC Catholic (5-0) At St. Francis, Friday

Comment: The Knights are coming off a 28-21win over 8A traditional power Marist. Joey Gliatta scored twice late in the game to cap the comeback victory, one that followed a win over Nazareth as the 3A Knights continue to show they can play with anyone. Now comes St. Francis, fresh off an impressive comeback win of their own over Joliet Catholic.

9. South Elgin (5-0) Glenbard South, Friday

Comment: The Storm's 29-game Upstate Eight Conference winning streak is on the line. Glenbard South is likely the last team left with a chance to end it this year; the Raiders also are 5-0 and feature Notre Dame recruit Cam Williams. The Raiders scored 42 points in the second quarter last week vs. Bartlett, but they will need to get off to a better start.

10. Warren (3-2) Mundelein, Friday

Comment: There's not many hotter teams around than the Blue Devils -- or ones who have played a tougher schedule. After opening with losses to Barrington and Maine South, Warren has won three straight including last week's huge NSC win over Lake Zurich. Donovan McNeal rushed for 158 yards. Mundelein also has played well this year at 4-1.

Second and 10

11. Lake Zurich 4-1 Lost to Warren 21-17; Libertyville

12. Geneva 5-0 Beat Glenbard North 41-13; Batavia

13. Naperville Central 4-1 Beat Neuqua Valley 21-7; Naperville North

14. Prospect 4-1 Beat Rolling Meadows 51-7; at Hersey

15. Wheaton North 3-2 Lost to Batavia 23-17; at WW South

16. Glenbard West 3-2 Beat Leyden 55-13; at Hinsdale Central

17. Cary-Grove 4-1 Lost to Prairie Ridge 21-20; at Hampshire

18. St. Charles North 3-2 Beat WW South 42-35; at St. Charles E.

19. Huntley 4-1 Beat Hampshire 34-7; Crystal Lake South

20. Neuqua Valley 2-3 Lost to Naperville C. 21-7; at Metea V.