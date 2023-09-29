In high-scoring game, Huntley gets best of Crystal Lake South

Crystal Lake South's plan of attack against Huntley on Friday was to chuck the ball all over the field with senior quarterback Caden Casimino.

And while Casimino had a record-setting day -- breaking the Gators' single-game record with 546 passing yards on 65 attempts -- it was Huntley's own hard-to-stop offense that proved to be the difference in a wild 54-43 Fox Valley Conference victory for the Red Raiders.

After Crystal Lake South scored a pair of 49-yard touchdown on consecutive, first-possession plays thanks to a successful onside kick that cut Huntley's lead to 46-34 with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter, it was Huntley senior running back Haiden Janke who came through with a big play of his own.

Janke busted through the line, and after almost being tackled by a couple of Gators defenders, he ran free 66 yards to the end zone to give the Raiders (5-1, 5-1 FVC) some much-needed breathing room and a 54-34 lead.

"They couldn't stop our offense," Janke said. "We knew we were going to come out and shove it right back down and score another touchdown. It felt so good. I had it, and I trusted my O-line. I tell them I love them every week."

Janke finished with 182 yards rushing on 22 carries and 3 touchdowns, adding scores of 34 and 6 yards. On his 19-yard touchdown on Huntley's first possession of the game, Janke stiff-armed a South defender at about the 20-yard line.

Huntley scored on its first five possessions of the game and led 33-13 at halftime. At that point, the Raiders felt like they were in a good spot.

"We were able to move the ball pretty consistently," Huntley coach Mike Naymola said. "Credit to [Crystal Lake South] for sticking around and making plays. They didn't quit. We had to get refocused there for awhile. We thought the game was at hand, and all of a sudden it wasn't."

Crystal Lake South recovered two onside kicks in the game to help them inch closer to Huntley. A wild third quarter saw the teams combine for six touchdowns.

The Gators (2-4, 2-4) scored on a Jake Christiansen 1-yard run with 3:17 remaining to cut Huntley's lead to 54-41. They then got an onside kick but Casimino threw deep and was intercepted by Zach Rysavy for the second time, putting the ball at the 2-yard line.

Huntley fumbled the snap immediately after, with the ball going out of the end zone for a safety. Trailing 54-43 with 2:23 left, Casimino had one more chance to bring the Gators closer, but Huntley's defense came up with a stop, including a big sack before getting a stop on fourth down.

Casimino finished 36-of-65 passing for 546 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions. Sasha Summers had 12 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown, Colton Hess had 6 catches for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns, and AJ Demirov had 10 catches for 132 yards.

Huntley's Braylon Bower was 12-of-17 passing for 179 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jacob Witt had 9 catches for 129 yards and 2 scores, and Omare Segarra and Jacob Pochicha each had 1 TD.

Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana was proud of his team's effort, especially in the second half.

"We always preach two things: effort and energy," Fontana said. "We wanted to make sure we saw that in the second half. It looked like we were having a little fun in the second half. We had guys stepping up. Our seniors have no quit in them."

"[Huntley's] back is big, strong and physical. I was so proud of our guys for the way they responded."

Fontana called Casimino super competitive and "a machine."

"We told him this week that he was going to need some ice on his shoulder," Fontana said. "Our intention was to put the ball down the field. We let him know in this game, if he was throwing any [interceptions], that wasn't going to fall on him. We wanted him to take some shots. He was incredible today."