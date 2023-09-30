 

Week 6 football scores

 
Posted9/30/2023 1:00 AM

Week 6 scores

Cook

 

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, ppd

Barrington 55, Schaumburg 14

Buffalo Grove 43, Elk Grove Village 8

Hoffman Estates 28, Conant 0

Palatine 24, Fremd 10

Hersey 28, Prospect 3

Carmel 25, St. Viator 14

Maine West 42, Maine East 0

Maine South 54, Glenbrook North 15

Saturday's games

Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 10 a.m.

DuPage

Downers Grove South 29, Hinsdale South 17

Glenbard East 56, Elgin 7

Bartlett 57, Fenton 20

Glenbard South 14, South Elgin 13

Glenbard West 42, Hinsdale Central 21

St. Francis 35, IC Catholic Prep 34

Lake Park 27, Glenbard North 14

Wheaton Academy 51, McNamara 0

Providence Catholic 38, Montini 7

Naperville Central 21, Naperville North 14

Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 0

Addison Trail 41, Proviso West 6

West Chicago 21, Streamwood 17

Streator 54, Lisle 21

Waubonsie Valley 42, DeKalb 27

Dwight/Gardner S Wilmington 35, Westmont 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Wheaton North 17

York 32, Downers Grove North 21

Saturday's games

St. Laurence at Benet

Willowbrook at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m.

Fox

Batavia 21, Geneva 18

Jacobs 28, Burlington Central 7

Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 21

Huntley 54, Crystal Lake South 43

Prairie Ridge 50, Dundee Crown 8

East Aurora 20, Larkin 14

Eastland Pear City Co-op 40, Aurora Central Catholic 15

Sycamore 22, Kaneland 21

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

St. Patrick 25, Marmion Academy 21

St. Charles North 40, St. Charles East 14

Chicago Christian 30, St. Edward 2

Oswego 35, West Aurora 13

Lake

Antioch 33, Wauconda 12

Carmel 25, St. Viator 14

Grant 24, Grayslake Central 7

Grayslake North 20, Lakes 7

Lake Zurich 29, Libertyville 28 (OT)

Warren 54, Mundelein 7

North Chicago 57, Round Lake 12

Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 13

Niles West 46, Vernon Hills 20

