Week 6 football scores
Cook
Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, ppd
Barrington 55, Schaumburg 14
Buffalo Grove 43, Elk Grove Village 8
Hoffman Estates 28, Conant 0
Palatine 24, Fremd 10
Hersey 28, Prospect 3
Carmel 25, St. Viator 14
Maine West 42, Maine East 0
Maine South 54, Glenbrook North 15
Saturday's games
Rolling Meadows at Wheeling, 10 a.m.
DuPage
Downers Grove South 29, Hinsdale South 17
Glenbard East 56, Elgin 7
Bartlett 57, Fenton 20
Glenbard South 14, South Elgin 13
Glenbard West 42, Hinsdale Central 21
St. Francis 35, IC Catholic Prep 34
Lake Park 27, Glenbard North 14
Wheaton Academy 51, McNamara 0
Providence Catholic 38, Montini 7
Naperville Central 21, Naperville North 14
Neuqua Valley 41, Metea Valley 0
Addison Trail 41, Proviso West 6
West Chicago 21, Streamwood 17
Streator 54, Lisle 21
Waubonsie Valley 42, DeKalb 27
Dwight/Gardner S Wilmington 35, Westmont 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Wheaton North 17
York 32, Downers Grove North 21
St. Laurence at Benet
Willowbrook at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m.
Fox
Batavia 21, Geneva 18
Jacobs 28, Burlington Central 7
Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 21
Huntley 54, Crystal Lake South 43
Prairie Ridge 50, Dundee Crown 8
East Aurora 20, Larkin 14
Eastland Pear City Co-op 40, Aurora Central Catholic 15
Sycamore 22, Kaneland 21
St. Patrick 25, Marmion Academy 21
St. Charles North 40, St. Charles East 14
Chicago Christian 30, St. Edward 2
Oswego 35, West Aurora 13
Lake
Antioch 33, Wauconda 12
Grant 24, Grayslake Central 7
Grayslake North 20, Lakes 7
Lake Zurich 29, Libertyville 28 (OT)
Warren 54, Mundelein 7
North Chicago 57, Round Lake 12
Stevenson 24, Lake Forest 13
Niles West 46, Vernon Hills 20