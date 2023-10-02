 

Football / Top 20

  • Naperville Central's Christopher Bern makes a cut against Naperville North's Matthew Murphy Friday at North Central College. Naperville Central won 21-14 and checks in at No. 10 in this week's Top 20.

      Naperville Central's Christopher Bern makes a cut against Naperville North's Matthew Murphy Friday at North Central College. Naperville Central won 21-14 and checks in at No. 10 in this week's Top 20. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 10/2/2023 9:27 AM

Football

Team Week 6 result/Week 7 opponent

 

1. York 6-0 Beat Downers N. 32-21; Glenbard West

2. Hersey 6-0 Beat Prospect 28-3; at Rolling Meadows

3. Batavia 5-1 Beat Geneva 21-18; St. Charles East

4. Barrington 6-0 Beat Schaumburg 55-14; at Hoffman E.

5. Downers Grove North 5-1 Lost to York 32-21; at Lyons

6. Maine South 5-1 Beat Glenbrook N. 54-15; Glenbrook S.

7. Palatine 4-2 Beat Fremd 24-10; Conant

8. Warren 4-2 Beat Mundelein 54-7; at Waukegan

9. Lake Zurich 5-1 Beat Libertyville 29-28; Lake Forest

10. Naperville Central 5-1 Beat Naperville North 21-14; DeKalb

11. IC Catholic Prep 5-1 Lost to St. Francis 35-34; Loyola

12. Geneva 5-1 Lost to Batavia 21-18; at Wheaton North

13. St. Francis 4-2 Beat IC Catholic 35-34; St. Rita

14. Glenbard West 4-2 Beat Hinsdale Central 42-21; at York

15. Cary-Grove 5-1 Beat Hampshire 41-21; Huntley

16. St. Charles North 4-2 Beat St. Charles East 40-14; Glenbard N.

17. Glenbard South 5-1 Beat South Elgin 14-13; hosts W. Chicago

18. Prospect 4-2 Lost to Hersey 28-3; Elk Grove

19. Huntley 5-1 Beat Crystal Lake South 54-43; at Cary-G

20. Neuqua Valley 3-3 Beat Metea V. 41-0; at Waubonsie V.

Others to watch: Antioch 6-0, South Elgin 5-1, Carmel 5-1, Stevenson 4-2, Naperville North 3-3, Maine West 6-0, Montini 5-1, Wheaton North 3-3, Buffalo Grove 4-2, Mundelein 4-2

