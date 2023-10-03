 

Football / Top 20

  • Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines carries the ball during a win over Warren earlier this season. Maine South plays Glenbrook Sout this week with a chance to take control of the Central Suburban South race.

      Maine South quarterback Constantine Coines carries the ball during a win over Warren earlier this season. Maine South plays Glenbrook Sout this week with a chance to take control of the Central Suburban South race. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central's Christopher Bern makes a cut against Naperville North's Matthew Murphy during the Redhawks' 21-14 win last week. Naperville Central is 3-0 in the DuPage Valley Conference having already beat the other top four teams in the standings.

      Naperville Central's Christopher Bern makes a cut against Naperville North's Matthew Murphy during the Redhawks' 21-14 win last week. Naperville Central is 3-0 in the DuPage Valley Conference having already beat the other top four teams in the standings. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe looks to pass the ball during the Bulldogs' 21-18 win over Geneva last week -- one that keeps Batavia in first place in the DuKane Conference heading into the final three weeks.

    Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe looks to pass the ball during the Bulldogs' 21-18 win over Geneva last week -- one that keeps Batavia in first place in the DuKane Conference heading into the final three weeks. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

 
Updated 10/3/2023 7:51 PM

First and 10

Team (record) This week's opponent

 

1. York (6-0) Glenbard West, Friday

Comment: The Dukes started the toughest three-game stretch on their schedule last week with an impressive 32-21 win over previously unbeaten Downers Grove North. Jake Melion rushed for 257 yards and scored 3 touchdowns a week after running for 213 yards and 3 TDs. Next comes a pair of 4-2 teams, Glenbard West and Lyons.

2. Hersey (6-0) At Rolling Meadows, Friday

Comment: The Nasir McKenzie comeback story added another impressive chapter last week in a 28-3 win over Prospect. McKenzie, a senior who tore his ACL as a sophomore, rushed for 211 yards -- his second straight 200-yard rushing game. Combined with QB Colton Gumino and Hersey's lethal passing game, the Huskies continue to be near impossible to stop.

3. Batavia (5-1) St. Charles East, Friday

Comment: Much, much, much closer this time -- full marks to Boone Thorgesen's Geneva squad -- but another year, another Bulldogs win, this time 21-18. Now 13 straight, the one-time lopsided series is narrowed to 51-49-5 with Batavia coach Dennis Piron aiming to tie it in his final two years as coach. Batavia's schedule finally eases up last 3 weeks.

4. Barrington (6-0) At Hoffman Estates, Friday

Comment: The Broncos continued their bounce-back season with a 55-14 win over Schaumburg last week, though the schedule gets harder to end the year. Next up are a couple of 4-2 teams with the Hawks and then Palatine before closing the regular season against Conant. QB Nick Peipert threw for 330 yards last week.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

5. Downers Grove N. (5-1) At Lyons, Friday

Comment: The Trojans gave top-ranked York a battle last week despite missing RB Noah Battle. Sophomore QB Owen Lansu threw for 223 yards and found Oliver Thulin for a pair of touchdowns. Now they get another toughie against Jon Beutjer's Lions before closing the regular season against the two Hinsdales -- a combined 3-9.

6. Maine South (5-1) Glenbrook South, Friday

Comment: The Hawks enter on a five-game winning streak. The latest came against Glenbrook North -- a game they trailed 7-0 before quickly putting 40 unanswered points on the board. Constantine Coines tossed three more TD passes and scored on an 8-yard run. Glenbrook South also is 2-0 in the Central Suburban South that the Hawks have absolutely owned.

7. Palatine (4-2) Conant, Friday

Comment: Kole Fager ran for 3 TDs last week in the Pirates' 24-10 win over Fremd in the annual Battle of the Tracks matchup. Now comes a Cougars team that struggled last week in a 28-0 loss to Hoffman Estates. Cooper Hanson did rush for 151 yards for Conant, who let up all 28 points in the second quarter.

8. Warren (4-2) At Waukegan, Friday

Comment: After an absolute gauntlet of a schedule, the Blue Devils get 1-5 Waukegan this week and 1-5 Zion-Benton in Week 9 sandwiched around a Lake Forest team that just lost to Stevenson last week. Warren is in the driver's seat for the North Suburban Conference title, and it is also looking like a strong bet for another long postseason run.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

9. Lake Zurich (5-1) Lake Forest, Friday

Comment: The Bears bounced back from a hard-fought loss to Warren with an equally hard-fought win over Libertyville, 29-28 in overtime. Chris Pirrone rushed for 113 yards, quarterback Lucas Lappin added 75 more, and Lappin also threw the 2-point conversion pass to force OT before Pirrone scored the eventual game-winner on a 1-yard run in overtime.

10. Naperville C. (5-1) DeKalb, Friday

Comment: Watch out for the Redhawks, who have opened DVC play with a 27-0 win over an improved Waubonsie Valley team, then beat Neuqua Valley 21-7 and Naperville North 21-14 in back-to-back weeks. With 2-4 DeKalb and 0-6 Metea Valley up next, the Redhawks are in a great position with their lights-out defense and improving offense.

Second and 10

11. IC Catholic Prep 5-1 Lost to St. Francis 35-34; Loyola

12. Geneva 5-1 Lost to Batavia 21-18; at Wheaton North

13. St. Francis 4-2 Beat IC Catholic 35-34; St. Rita

14. Glenbard West 4-2 Beat Hinsdale Central 42-21; at York

15. Cary-Grove 5-1 Beat Hampshire 41-21; Huntley

16. St. Charles North 4-2 Beat St. Charles East 40-14; Glenbard N.

17. Glenbard South 6-0 Beat South Elgin 14-13; hosts W. Chicago

18. Prospect 4-2 Lost to Hersey 28-3; Elk Grove

19. Huntley 5-1 Beat Crystal Lake South 54-43; at Cary-G

20. Neuqua Valley 3-3 Beat Metea V. 41-0; at Waubonsie V.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 