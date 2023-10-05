Scouting Week 7 Cook County football games

Maine West 6-0, 2-0) at Vernon Hills (2-4, 1-1)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Maine West beat Maine East 42-0; Vernon Hills lost to Niles West 46-20

Last year: Maine West 36, Vernon Hills 13

Outlook: Maine West has clinched a playoff spot with their decisive win over district rival Maine East last week. The Warriors now need to avoid the trap and get caught looking ahead to their conference showdown with Niles West in Week 8. Onell Miller-Smith cracked the 100-yard mark again last week for the sixth time this year. Quarterback Tommy Delaney is coming off a three-touchdown performance. The Warriors defense, led by Ben Cooper, Kyle Ramrirez, David Diaz, Alex Gorbenko, Maks Makota and Frank Norman, has allowed just 48 points this year and has two shutouts. Vernon Hills made a late run in their game last week. The Cougars' Giuseppe Urso rushed for 122 of the 193 running yards.

Leyden (2-4, 2-1) and Downers Grove South (3-3, 3-0)

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Last week: Leyden beat Morton 7-6; Downers Grove South beat Hinsdale South 29-17

Last year: Downers Grove South 30, Leyden 20

Outlook: Leyden took a huge step forward with their win last week. The Eagles can climb back into the race in the West Suburban Gold with a victory this week. Leyden is in the position because of a couple of big plays. Tamarion Garner, who came in for an injury in the second half, broke off a 70-yard touchdown and Nick Gattuso added the conversion kick. The Eagles' defense, which had allowed 116 points heading into the game, gave up just six and held Morton to 130 yards. Downers Grove South has won its last there but is allowing 24 points per game.

Maine East (1-5, 0-2) at Niles North (2-4, 0-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Maine East lost to Maine West 42-0; Niles North lost to Highland Park 30-6

Last year: Niles North 20, Maine East 19

Outlook: Maine East's defense will be the key in this game. In the two games that the Blue Demons have held their opponent to under 24 points, they have been competitive and won one of those contests. If the Demons can find a way from giving up big plays, Maine East could put the clamps on a Niles North offense that has scored 10 or less points in all but one game.

Glenbrook South (2-4, 2-0) at Maine South (5-1, 2-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Glenbrook South beat Deerfield 27-14; Maine South beat Glenbrook North 54-15

Last year: Glenbrook South won on forfeit

Outlook: Glenbrook South may be the best 2-4 team in the state. They lost to York, Lake Zurich, Barrington and Prospect, all ranked teams. The Titans have come back to win their last two games. They are also the defending CSL South champions, something that Maine South would like to have back. The Hawks have won five in a row and continue to be dangerous thanks to the Constantine Coines to Evan Agosto passing combo. While the Maine South offense gets all the headlines, the defense, led by Jakub Kieta, Tommy Behzad, Sam Cooper, Jack Van Roeyen, Alex Cenich, Logan Tomlinson and Mike Mizwick, has allowed just 10.5 points per game.

Buffalo Grove (4-2, 1-1) at Wheeling (1-5, 0-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Buffalo Grove beat Elk Grove 43-8; Wheeling lost to Rolling Meadows 44-14

Last year: Buffalo Grove 45, Wheeling 15

Outlook: A year ago, Buffalo Grove became the first team in IHSA history to qualify for state as an at-large team with four wins. The Bison are hoping to post a win in at least one of their final three games so they can breathe a bit easier on selection Saturday. The Bison are looking to keep their offense rumbling along behind a solid 1-2 punch of running backs in Anthony Palano and Matthew Maradkel. QB Peyton Diaz continues to do a great job of running the offense and is coming off a 192-yard performance. The defense led Vukasin Dejkovic, Alex Branas, Tyler Baker and Caden Watson will be challenged by a Wheeling team that is finding ways to get things done. Justin Ghibea and Patrick Tinsley have become a formidable duo, connecting on a pair of touchdown passes last week.

Elk Grove (2-4, 1-1) at Prospect (4-2, 1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Elk Grove lost to Buffalo Grove 43-8; Prospect lost to Hersey 28-3

Last year: Prospect 35, Elk Grove 21

Outlook: Elk Grove needs to win its final three games to have an opportunity at the playoffs. The Grenadiers have been up and down all season. They have a tough road ahead with Prospect, Rolling Meadows and Hersey in their final three games. Prospect moved the football against Hersey last week. But the Knights struggled near the goal line and look to correct that this week, despite being a bit banged up. Jake Skoog has settled into the quarterback role quite nicely while Noah Easter continues to run the ball well. The Knights' defense has also played well.

Hersey (6-0, 2-0) at Rolling Meadows (2-4, 1-1)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Hersey beat Prospect 28-3; Rolling Meadows beat Wheeling 44-14

Last year: Hersey 35, Rolling Meadows 14

Outlook: Hersey continues to churn on both sides of the ball. The defense has been a key factor, allowing just 29 points the entire season and has not allowed a touchdown in the last four games. Nasir McKenzie has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses, rushing for over 200 yards in Hersey's last two games. And if opponents look to stack the box to stop him, well there is Colton Gumino firing to receivers Carson Grove, Logan Farrell and Charlie Meister. Rolling Meadows comes off a short week after the Saturday contest with Wheeling. The Mustangs got their offense back on track by scoring 44 points and are averaging 26.5 points per game.

Barrington (6-0, 2-0) at Hoffman Estates (4-2, 1-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Barrington beat Schaumburg 55-15; Hoffman Estates beat Conant 28-0

Last year: Hoffman Estates 20, Barrington 7

Outlook: Barrington got its offense back on track last week after struggling in the red zone the prior week. The Broncos have spread the wealth between land and air. Dillon Fitzpatrick has rushed for 707 yards and 10 touchdowns this season while Nick Peipert has thrown for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns. Will Nahza has racked up 417 yards on 22 receptions and three touchdowns, Max Marusich has 14 receptions for 317 yards and 7 touchdowns and Conor Fitzpatrick has 3 touchdowns and 143 receiving yards. Hoffman has been averaging 36.5 points per game behind an offense that is averaging 375 yards per game. Stephon Sellers is one of the area's top receivers with 11 touchdowns on his 26 receptions for 796 yards. Quincy Williams (339 yards) and Matt Lawson (256 yards) make up a formidable backfield along with quarterback Nate Cleveland who is 67-of-117 for 1,294 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Conant (3-3, 1-1) at Palatine (4-2, 2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Conant lost to Hoffman Estates 28-0; Palatine beat Fremd 24-10

Last year: Palatine 42, Conant 10

Outlook: Conant had its three-game winning streak broken last week with the Cougars not being able to dent the end zone. Despite that, Cooper Hanson continues to impress, gaining 137 yards last week. Conant, which threw for just 14 yards last week, will need to be more successful in the air this week to take the pressure off Hanson. Palatine found another running back to take some of the pressure off workhorse Dominik Ball. Kole Fager had 9 carries for 38 yards and three touchdowns. Ball still ended up with 22 carries for 102 yards. Tommy Elter has also been taking the pressure off Ball, completing 11-of-15 passes for 104 yards.

Schaumburg (2-4, 0-2) at Fremd (1-5, 0-2)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Schaumburg lost to Barrington 55-14; Fremd lost to Palatine 24-10

Last year: Schaumburg 30, Fremd 23

Outlook: The game features a couple of teams that have played well this season. Unfortunately, not well enough to win. Schaumburg gave Barrington a scare early last week. The Saxons tied the game on an impressive 100-yard interception return by Marcus Stewart. But with top running back Anthony DiGioia out with a knee injury, Schaumburg had difficulty keeping the momentum. Fremd battled crosstown rival Palatine and gave them fits at times. But turnovers and the inability to score touchdowns in the red zone have plagued the Vikings. Johnny O'Brien looks more comfortable at quarterback with Brennan Saxe, Darvyn Kuhl and Marquan Brewster on the receiving end of his passes.

St. Viator (3-3) at Montini (5-1)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: St. Viator lost to Carmel 25-14; Montini lost to Providence 38-7

Last year: Did not play

Outlook: St. Viator had a tough battle with CCL/ESCC Purple rival Carmel last week. And things may not get easier against a Montini team which dropped its first game of the season last week. But Viator still has a path to the playoffs if they can win two of their final three games. Dayvion Ellis continues to impress and is dangerous every time he touches the ball as he demonstrated last week with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Cooper Kmet continues to play well for the Lions at quarterback. The Lions will need to stop Montini running back Alex Marre, who has 629 rushing yards and 187 receiving yards.