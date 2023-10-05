Scouting Week 7 DuPage County football games

St. Rita (4-2) at St. Francis (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Mustangs: Entering the fourth quarter trailing Loyola Academy 14-5 last week, St. Rita allowed a late touchdown and eventually lost, 21-5. The Mustangs' defense is led by outside linebackers Noah Gertonson (10.4 tackles per game) and James Kingsbury (9.4 tackles per game), and senior end Ray Saffold (5 sacks). Offensively, the Mustangs feature senior quarterback Jeff Hilding (6 touchdown passes), running backs Derrick Stewart (85.6 yards per game, 9 TDs) and Nick Herman (53 yards per game), and receiver Jimmie Maxson III (48 yards per game, 3 TDs).

About the Spartans: St. Francis games are not for the faint of heart. The Spartans have recorded down-to-the-wire victories over Joliet Catholic (33-28) and IC Catholic Prep (35-34) in back-to-back weeks, immediately following a 17-16 loss to Fenwick. "Our team is playing well -- I'm not saying great because we have yet to play a full 4-quarter game and show our true potential," said Spartans coach Bob McMillen. "We still have a ton of work to do to get where we need to be, but I like what I see at times. Our quarterback (Alessio Milivojevic) is playing as well as anyone in the state, if not country. He is a true leader and competitor. When the others see that, they feed off that and raise their level of play." Against IC, Milivojevic drove 81 yards in 13 plays over the final minute before hitting sophomore younger brother Dario, with an 8-yard TD pass to make it 34-33 with 19.1 seconds left. Then he connected with DeShaun Williams with the game-winning, 2-point conversion pass. "What a great high school football game," said McMillen. "It's always fun playing IC -- two schools with great tradition." With a schedule that includes St. Rita, Leo, and Nazareth, last week's win over IC kept the Spartans above .500. "All wins are important at this time of the year," said the coach. "With three games remaining, we must continue to work hard and prepare because this gauntlet isn't over yet. It feels like we have played a playoff schedule all year long." St. Rita offers another challenge for St. Francis. "We need to be more consistent on both sides of the ball to be able to compete with one of the top teams in the state," added McMillen.

Loyola Academy (6-0) at IC Catholic Prep (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Ramblers: The defending Class 8A state champions travel to Elmhurst looking to knock off the defending 3A state champs. The Ramblers defeated St. Rita, 21-5, last week. Junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald has completed 64% of his passes with 9 touchdown passes and has added 3 touchdown runs. Receiver Nicholas Arogundale averages 61 yards per game with 3 TDs, while tailback Drew MacPherson averages 54 yards per game with 4 TDs. Defensively, Loyola is paced by senior linebackers Ethan Hogg, Colin Scheid, senior safety Kenny Langston, and senior lineman Jimmy McGovern. "Loyola is a different kind of football from most of the others," said IC coach Bill Krefft. "They are gifted athletically and very disciplined everywhere."

About the Knights: Last week's 35-34 loss to St. Francis didn't sit well with the previously unbeaten Knights. "I am very pleased and proud of every member of this team, including players, managers, and coaches," said Krefft. "However, we are not here to be doing good at this point. We are here to compete in the playoffs if we are lucky enough to make them. We are not pleased with the loss. Losing is not acceptable here." The Knights' rugged schedule can take a toll on a smaller enrollment school. "To say we can compete with anyone is true -- to say a school of 360 (students) can do it with a 32-man varsity roster is just not real world," added the coach. "We can compete with anyone on any given day, but when we lose one guy, it's more difficult for us to replace them. It is extremely difficult to see these opponents with these roster sizes week in and week out. Our schedule is absolutely loaded with high-powered, physical teams, and Loyola is at the top of the list. We are down 12 guys on a 32-man varsity roster. The physical grind has taken a toll on us that is probably irrecoverable." Senior multithreat standout Joey Gliatta is the heart and soul of the Knights.

St. Viator (3-3) at Montini (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Montini 33, St. Viator 14 (2019)

About the Lions: St. Viator is coming off back-to-back losses, dropping a 25-14 decision to Carmel last week. The Lions, though, still remain in the hunt for their second straight playoff appearance with games remaining after this week with St. Ignatius and Marmion. St. Viator's QB is Cooper Kmet, the younger brother of Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Cooper Kmet threw for 146 yards and a TD to Jaylan Szlachetka in the loss to Carmel. Dayvion Ellis added a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD.

About the Broncos: It's been a great bounce-back season for Montini, already playoff eligible, but last week's 38-7 first loss of the season at Providence was a rough one. Gaetano Carbonara threw for 133 yards and Alex Marre ran for 83 yards and a TD in the loss. Carbonara on the season has thrown for 1,147 yards and 13 TDs. Marre has rushed for 629 yards and four TDs. Santino Florio has a team-high 20 catches for 382 yards and seven TDs. Defensively, Isaac Alexander has a team-best 46 tackles.

St. Patrick (2-4) at Benet (3-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Benet 35, St. Patrick 14 (2018)

About the Shamrocks: St. Patrick snapped a two-game losing streak with a 25-21 win over Marmion last week. The Shamrocks, similar to Benet, will have to scratch and claw to reach the playoffs for the second time since 2014 after barely missing last season in a 4-5 finish.

About the Redwings: Benet comes in off a 30-6 loss to St. Laurence, making this nearly a must win for playoff eligibility with games against Loyola and Providence remaining. The Redwings managed just two Daniel Flores field goals offensively. QB Ryan Kubacki Jr. and the Benet offense looks to get back on track against a St. Patrick defense that has allowed over 30 points per game.

DeKalb (2-4, 1-2) at Naperville Central (5-1, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Redhawks won 26-0 last year in DeKalb

About the Barbs: With last week's 42-27 loss to Waubonsie Valley, DeKalb is going to have to win out to become playoff eligible. And it starts with needing to play the No. 6 team in Class 8A. Naperville Central has a ball-hawking secondary, and while sophomore quarterback Cole Latimer has made some big throws to Davon Grant this year, he also has been interception-prone. Coach Derek Schneeman said the biggest thing for Latimer is to stay cool, calm and collected. Schneeman said if Latimer doesn't force the ball, plays within himself and gets the ball quickly to playmakers in space, he is at his best.

About the RedHawks: Aiden Clark had a 30-yard touchdown run, capping the winning 94-yard drive for the RedHawks in a 21-14 win over rival Naperville North. Clark finished with 138 yards on 26 carries. Nicholas Zbylut had an interception with 16.6 seconds left to seal the win. Kaden Skarr earlier in the game had an interception in the end zone. The Redhawks haven't won the DVC outright since 2017 but control their destiny with two conference games left.

Metea Valley (0-6, 0-3) at Naperville North (3-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Naperville North won, 59-14, last year

About the Mustangs: Averaging a little more than a touchdown per game, the Mustangs have been hit hard by injuries this season. Metea Valley hasn't scored a point since Week 4 (48-23 loss to DeKalb) -- having been blanked by Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley in back-to-back games. The Mustangs have lost 9 consecutive games to Naperville North since their 29-28 victory over the Huskies in September of 2015.

About the Huskies: Naperville North tries to bounce back following last weekend's tough 21-14 loss to rival Naperville Central at North Central College. The Huskies received a huge game from tailback Cole Arl, who scored a pair of touchdowns -- one was an 81-yard run -- and rushed for 136 yards on 19 carries. Luke Williams caught 10 passes for 89 yards and added an interception on defense. However, the Huskies were whistled for 13 penalties totaling 125 yards. "We need to be more efficient and take care of the ball a little bit better in tight situations," said Huskies coach Sean Drendel. "We need to be more disciplined. That is on us as coaches -- the need to demand more attention to details." Drendel is wary of winless Metea Valley. "They have had a bunch of injuries to important pieces," added the coach. "They always play hard, and we're expecting their best game of the year." Needing a pair of wins over the next 3 weeks to become playoff eligible, the Huskies refuse to treat it as a 3-game season. "We approach every game the same way," said Drendel. "The next game is most important. We will work very hard to focus on ourselves and the process of getting better. When we do that, the results will follow."

Neuqua Valley (3-3, 2-1) at Waubonsie Valley (4-2, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Neuqua Valley won, 28-0, last year

About the Wildcats: After scoring 41 points in their first 5 games, the Wildcats tallied 41 points during last weekend's shutout victory over Metea Valley. "We had several big contributors offensively," said Neuqua Valley coach Bill Ellinghaus, whose team enjoyed a 28-point second quarter. "(Ryan) Mohler, (Will) Beaman, (Silvano) Spatafora, (Anthony) Spezio, (Carter) Stare, and (Cooper) Lehman all played well last week." Entering the final 3 weeks of the regular season with a 3-3 record, Neuqua Valley is focused on the task at hand. "We look at every week as we need to go 1-0," said Ellinghaus. Waubonsie Valley has the Wildcats' attention. "Waubonsie is having a great year," said the coach. "We always play each other tough, and this year will be another battle."

About the Warriors: Waubonsie Valley also enjoyed a great start last week, scoring on its first 4 possessions, during a 42-27 victory over DeKalb. Junior tailback Chrisjan Simmons scored a pair of first-quarter TDs, while senior receiver Tyler Threat returned from an injury and caught a 62-yard TD pass on the second play of the game. "It was great to get off to a fast start, and when you get Tyler (Threat) back in the lineup, which adds another home run threat for us," said Warriors coach Tom Baumgartner. "In reality though, we got off to such a fast start because all 11 kids on the field were executing at a high level." With 4 wins, Waubonsie needs 1 more to become playoff eligible. "Neuqua has a great program," said Baumgartner. "Bill (Ellinghaus) and his staff do a great job. It feels like they have found their identity the last few weeks. They have also played what must be the toughest schedule in the state the first six weeks, so they are battle tested for sure. When you are trying to become playoff eligible and push toward the top of the conference, you have to find a way to beat a program like Neuqua, (Naperville) North, or (Naperville) Central." Waubonsie Valley's last win over Neuqua came in September of 2018 (17-10). "We need to play a fast, physical and clean brand of football," said Baumgartner. "Minimize mistakes, minimize big plays, and block and tackle better than they do." Senior quarterback Luke Elsea tossed 4 touchdown passes against DeKalb. "Luke has been outstanding all year," said the coach. "We really feel he is the best quarterback in our league, and that's saying a lot because we have some good ones in the DVC. He has been so locked in in the throw game, commanding every aspect of the offense -- just outstanding overall."

West Chicago (4-2, 4-2) at Glenbard South (6-0, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard South won, 41-8, last year

About the Wildcats: West Chicago extended its winning streak to 3 with last week's 21-17 victory over Streamwood. Diego Contreras helped seal the win with his late interception. "Diego made that same interception in practice a couple times this past week," said Wildcats coach Adam Chavez. "Roman Zolota and David Weber were the unsung heroes on that play with the pressure they applied to the quarterback." Chavez wasn't surprised with the tight game with the Sabres. "We knew going in that this game would be fast with limited possessions," said the coach. "It is difficult to simulate what they do on offense. Being down at halftime, and knowing they were getting the ball first in the second half, we had to light a spark. We did with the pop-up kick to steal a possession. We made some halftime adjustments to come back for the win." West Chicago is a victory away from becoming playoff eligible. "I'm not sure the last time we had a 3-game winning streak," said Chavez. "Right now, we are just taking everything one day at a time and one game at a time. If we do that, everything will take care of itself." Friday night's opponent will be formidable. "Glenbard South is a really good team," added the coach. "They have multiple weapons on offense, and they play sound, fundamental defense. We will have to limit penalties, turnovers, and mental mistakes. Our team is excited for the challenge."

About the Raiders: Glenbard South snapped South Elgin's 29-game Upstate Eight Conference winning streak with last weekend's emotional 14-13 victory in South Elgin. Junior tailback Vontae Clark carried the ball 17 times for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Storm. "Vontae runs how a running back was designed to run," Raiders coach Ryan Crissey said of Clark. "He runs with anger. He was able to see a lot of guys before him run that way." Senior multithreat Cam Williams caught 6 passes for 50 yards, rushed for 16 yards, and forced South Elgin to shank a couple punts from his punt return position. With 3 weeks remaining, the Raiders control their own destiny as they look to capture their first UEC championship.

Glenbard East (5-1, 5-1) at Fenton (0-6, 0-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Glenbard East won, 49-0, last year

About the Rams: The Rams have been firing on all cylinders during their 4-game winning streak, averaging 48 points per game while allowing 6.5 points per contest. Last week, Glenbard East defeated Elgin, 56-7, fueled by a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown by Matt Larson, and Gus Winkler's interception for a touchdown. Now, they prepare for a Fenton team still searching for its first victory. "Fenton has a new coach and is developing its identity," said Rams coach John Walters. "You can see the growth in their program weekly." With 5 victories, the Rams become automatic state playoff qualifiers with a win Friday night. "I think like most teams, the postseason is a goal," said Walters. "Win No. 6 this week gets us there. That makes this a very big game for us." With 3 games remaining, including next week's clash with unbeaten Glenbard South, the Upstate Eight Conference title is still up for grabs. "We talk about sharpening the sword," added the coach. "The goals over the next 3 weeks are to be clean, crisp, and fast. Execute what we do at a high level. Like every team, we are trying to perfect what we do."

About the Bison: Junior quarterback Nathan Stewart is the focal point for the Bison, who have scored 20 or more points in half of their games. The problem is on the defensive side of the ball, where they have allowed 296 points in 6 games. Four opponents have scored 56 or more points against Fenton.

Herscher (1-5, 1-3) at Lisle (1-5, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lisle won, 36-26, last year

About the Tigers: Herscher enters the game off a 49-0 loss to Wilmington but did beat Streator, 27-12, two weeks ago for its first victory. Like Lisle, many of the Tigers' skill players are underclassmen, including sophomore quarterback Tanner Jones (9 touchdown passes, 2 touchdown runs) and sophomore tailback Alek Drapper. Senior wide receiver Jaxon Ruder has scored 5 TDs and averages 57 yards per game.

About the Lions: Despite dropping a 54-21 decision to Streator last week, Lisle coach Cory Dillard saw "a ton of positives." Freshman quarterback Nolan Ashmore completed 11 of 24 passes for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 64-yard TD pass to freshman running back Adam Drake. Drake added 104 yards rushing on 24 carries. Ashmore's other two TD passes were to sophomores Myloe Thordson (51 yards) and Asher Carson (8 yards). At times, the Lions had 8 underclass players on offense against Streator.

Westmont (1-5, 0-4) at Elmwood Park (0-6, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Elmwood Park won, 13-0, in 2019

About the Sentinels: Last week, the Sentinels fell behind Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, 35-0, early in the second quarter and forfeited the remainder of the game due to a lack of healthy players.

About the Tigers: Still searching for its first victory, Elmwood Park dropped a 49-26 decision to Peru-St. Bede last weekend.

Glenbard West (4-2, 2-1) at York (6-0, 3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: York 17, Glenbard West 13 (2022)

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West is starting to put its early-season offensive struggles in the rearview mirror. A week after scoring 55 points against Leyden, the Hilltoppers backed it up with a 42-21 win over Hinsdale Central. Jack Moellering and Teyion Oriental each ran for two TDs, and Mason Ellens had a 60-yard TD run. Winners of three straight games, Glenbard West can become playoff eligible with a win Friday. It will, though, be a tall order against a York team that has now taken over the top dog role in the West Suburban Silver.

About the Dukes: York, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 8A poll, continues to roll on. Jake Melion ran for 260 yards and two TDs on 31 carries in a 32-21 win over Downers Grove North. The Dukes' 17th straight regular-season puts them in the driver's seat in the West Suburban Silver race. York has won its last two meetings with Glenbard West, both decided in the final minutes. Junior defensive lineman Joe Reiff, recently committed to Notre Dame, had nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack against Downers Grove North. Joey Maucieri had eight tackles, three for loss, and a sack.

Downers Grove North (5-1, 3-1) at Lyons (4-2, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lyons 24, Downers Grove North 13 (2022)

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North comes in off its first loss, 32-21 to York. The Trojans, though, can take some good vibes out of remaining quite competitive even without standout running back Noah Battle, who missed the game with an injury. Downers Grove North had just 23 yards rushing in Battle's absence. Sophomore QB Owen Lansu continued to impress in defeat with 223 passing yards and two TDs to Oliver Thulin and a rushing score. Owen Thulin caught seven passes for 113 yards.

About the Lions: Lyons has won its last two games, against Proviso West and Oak Park-River Forest, by identical 49-0 scores. The schedule stiffens considerably with Downers Grove North and York the next two weeks. Caleb Greer caught a 26-yard TD and had pick sixes of 81 and 12 yards against Oak Park-River Forest. Quarterback Ryan Jackson was 17-for-27 passing for 229 yards and three TDs. Jackson's favorite target, Travis Stamm, continued a huge season with eight catches for 134 yards and a TD.

Hinsdale Central (1-5, 0-3) at Proviso West (0-6, 0-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hinsdale Central 46, Proviso West 6 (2022)

About the Red Devils: Tough year so far for Hinsdale Central, as an uncharacteristic second consecutive losing season was guaranteed with a 42-21 loss to Glenbard West last week. The opportunity exists to get well, though, with games against Proviso West and Oak Park-River Forest, a combined 1-11 record, the next two weeks.

About the Panthers: A rough season for Proviso West continued last Friday with a 41-6 loss to Addison Trail last week. Proviso West has been outscored 231-42 and has surrendered greater than 40 points in four of six games, including the last three.

Leyden (2-4, 2-1) at Downers Grove South (3-3, 3-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Downers Grove South 30, Leyden 20 (2022)

About the Eagles: Leyden comes in off a 7-6 win over Morton. The Eagles, win or lose, haven't exactly lit up the scoreboard. Outside of a 34-point explosion against Proviso East in Week 4, Leyden has scored a total of 26 points in five games.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South posted its third consecutive win since entering West Suburban Gold play, beating Hinsdale South 29-17 last Friday. Deon Davis rushed for 151 yards and three TDs in the win. Kayden Smith scored the fourth TD. The Mustangs' offense has done an about face in conference games with 91 points in three games after scoring just 27 total in three nonconference games.

Morton (1-5, 1-2) at Addison Trail (4-2, 1-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morton 37, Addison Trail 7 (2022)

About the Mustangs: Morton dropped its third straight game, 7-6 to Leyden, last Friday. A Mustangs' defense that has allowed 206 points this season had its best game. But the Mustangs' offense, on the flip side, was held to 13 or fewer points for the fifth time.

About the Blazers: Addison Trail is a win away from its first winning season and playoff appearance since 2014. The Blazers' four wins have come against opponents with a combined record of 4-20, with under .500 teams Morton and Leyden the next two weeks.

Hinsdale South (2-4, 2-2) at Proviso East (1-5, 0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Hinsdale South 49, Proviso East 8 (2022)

About the Hornets: A streaky season continued with a 29-17 loss to Downers Grove South last week. Hinsdale South has alternated two straight losses by followed by its two wins and two more losses. Junior QB Langston Love has thrown for 1,045 yards on the season with 10 TDs and just one interception. Mikey Jefferson has rushed for 445 yards and two TDs and Daxton Michaels has a team-high 27 catches for 334 yards and two TDs.

About the Pirates: Proviso East has lost four straight games after getting beaten 43-8 by Willowbrook last week. It clinched the program's 15th consecutive losing season. The Pirates have struggled to hold down opposing teams' offenses with 206 points allowed and Addison Trail and Willowbrook both eclipsing 40 points the last two weeks.

Oak Park-River Forest (1-5) at Willowbrook (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Willowbrook 21, Oak Park-River Forest 6 (2019)

About the Huskies: OPRF is coming off a 49-0 loss to Lyons. It's been a rough go of it in the Silver for a young Huskies' team that has allowed 209 points. Sophomore Jeremiah Jenkins had an interception for the Huskies in the loss, their third straight. OPRF will need to win out against Willowbrook, Hinsdale Central and Glenbard West to avoid at least matching the fewest wins in a nine-game regular season under 13th-year head coach John Hoerster.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is closing in on its seventh consecutive playoff appearance after a tidy 43-8 win over Proviso East last weekend. Senior QB Arthur Palicki threw for three TDs and ran for a fourth in just one half of action against Proviso. Willowbrook is averaging a tick over 37 points per game in its four wins.

Geneva (5-1, 3-1) at Wheaton North (3-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13 (2022)

About the Vikings: Geneva's first loss, 21-18 last Friday to Batavia, in some respects was further affirmation that the Vikings could be a force to be reckoned with the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Senior QB Nate Stempowski was 17-of-28 passing for 103 yards and ran for 84 yards on 13 carries with two second-half TDs as Geneva nearly rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit. Stempowski will want to reestablish his connection with Talyn Taylor; the standout junior receiver had just three catches last week. Linebacker Tommy Diamond, a leader of the Geneva defense, was injured in the second half against Batavia and did not return.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, which has won a combined 22 games the last two seasons, is in a dogfight to return to the playoffs for the third straight season after a 20-17 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South last Friday. The Falcons will likely need to at least split with Geneva and Lake Park to earn a playoff nod. Wheaton North was plagued by four turnovers against WW South. Matt Kuczaj continued a stellar season with seven catches for 154 yards and quarterback Max Howser was 22-of-39 passing for 330 yards in the loss.

Wheaton Warrenville South (3-3, 2-2) at Lake Park (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton Warrenville South 32, Lake Park 17 (2022)

About the Tigers: WW South's 20-17 win over Wheaton North has revived their playoff hopes. The return of Matt Crider from injury the last three games seems to have changed the complexion of the WW South offense. Crider has rushed for nearly 600 yards over that span, with 163 yards on 39 carries last week. Luca Carbonaro threw two TDs to Amari Williams and the Tigers forced four turnovers. With games remaining against Batavia and St. Charles East, this could be the one that determines WW South's playoff fate.

About the Lancers: Lake Park, coming off a 27-14 win over Glenbard North, is a win away from becoming playoff eligible -- it would be the Lancers' first playoff appearance since 2017. It's quite a turnaround for a program with a combined 3-22 record the last three season. Declan Fortuna and Matt Rodriguez are players to watch offensively.