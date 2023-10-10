 

Football / Top 20

  • Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino evades Rolling Meadows' Sean Kerr Friday night in Rolling Meadows.

      Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino evades Rolling Meadows' Sean Kerr Friday night in Rolling Meadows. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 10/10/2023 4:06 PM

Team Week 7 result/Week 8 opponent

1. Hersey 7-0 Beat Rolling Meadows 42-7; Wheeling

 

2. Batavia 6-1 Beat St. Charles East 54-0; at WW South

3. Barrington 7-0 Beat Hoffman E. 35-31; Palatine

4. York 6-1 Lost to Glenbard West 28-7; at Lyons

5. Maine South 5-2 Beat Glenbrook S. 45-36; at Deerfield

6. Palatine 5-2 Beat Conant 38-14; at Barrington

7. Warren 5-2 Beat Waukegan 46-0; Lake Forest

8. Lake Zurich 6-1 Beat Lake Forest 43-0; at Mundelein

9. Naperville Central 6-1 Beat DeKalb 42-0; Metea Valley

10. Downers Grove North 5-2 Lost to Lyons 17-7; at Hinsdale S.

11. Glenbard West 5-2 Beat York 28-7; Proviso West

12. St. Francis 5-2 Beat St. Rita 31-28; at Leo

13. St. Charles North 5-2 Beat Glenbard N. 42-0; at Lake Park

14. Glenbard South 7-0 Beat W. Chicago 48-6; at Glenbard E.

15. Prospect 5-2 Beat Elk Grove 55-22; at Buffalo Grove

16. Huntley 6-1 Beat Cary-Grove 29-28; Dundee-Crown

17. IC Catholic Prep 5-2 Lost to Loyola 47-0; at DeLaSalle

18. Geneva 5-2 Lost to Wheaton North 25-24; St. Charles East

19. Neuqua Valley 4-3 Beat Waubonsie V. 40-12; DeKalb

20: Antioch 7-0 Beat Grant 64-32; Grayslake Central

Others to watch: South Elgin 6-1, Carmel 6-1, Stevenson 5-2, Cary-Grove 5-2, Naperville North 4-3, Maine West 7-0, Wheaton Warrenville South 4-3, Wheaton North 4-3, Buffalo Grove 5-2, St. Viator 4-3

