Antioch routs Grayslake Central, improves to 8-0

The weather was too wet for Antioch's band to perform during the Sequoits' homecoming game against Grayslake Central.

That meant playing prerecorded renditions of the national anthem and the school fight song. The rain also kept the bleachers sparsely filled on both sides except for the Antioch student section.

Despite the elements, the Sequoits kept their perfect season going with a 48-15 win that also eliminated the Rams from playoff contention.

"We practiced all week going under center and running some things differently because we kind of expected weather coming in," Sequoits coach Brian Glashagel said. "So offensively, we did it. Defensively, we changed up a little bit. (The weather was) not as bad as I thought (it would be), but we were ready to play in the weather."

From the start, Martin Cohen made it clear that he would not be affected by the torrential mist. He returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown to give Antioch (8-0, 6-0) a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

"When I caught the ball, I looked up, I looked forward, and I just saw a gap way to the left, and I just hit that as fast as possible," Cohen said.

Cohen also ran for a 5-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and scored again with Antioch at the goal line before the clock hit zero for the first half. He carried the ball eight times for 18 yards.

Homecoming king Nick Day was the Sequoits' most productive running back. He ran for 118 yards on 12 carries and scored twice in the third quarter from 2 and 27 yards out. Aiden Van Alstine (91 yards on 4 carries) also scored a touchdown on a 59-yard run.

Grayslake Central (3-5, 3-2) mainly ran its offense through Brady Carlson. The junior quarterback completed 5 of 17 passes for 96 yards and a 27-yard touchdown to Sean Mullen (125 yards on 4 receptions) to end the second half's opening possession. He also called his own number 10 times and picked up 28 yards.

Carlson's night ended when he threw an interception that Kellen Brawner returned 44 yards for a touchdown, triggering a running clock. London Clement took over at quarterback and had 59 yards on 4-of-7 passing. He led a fourth-quarter drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run for Romeo Reyes.

The conditions meant a light passing game for Sequoits quarterback James Sheehan, who attempted seven throws. All five of his completed passes went to Cohen and resulted in 101 yards.

"I was ready for anything," said Cohen. "I knew if we had to pass, I'd be able to catch it, and it (the weather) really didn't affect me."